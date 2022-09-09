Read full article on original website
New Brunswick over North Brunswick in OT- Boys soccer recap
Arol Turcios scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead New Brunswick to a 2-1 win over North Brunswick in North Brunswick. Turcios finished with a goal and an assist for New Brunswick (1-1). Joseph Juarez also had a goal and an assist, while Jair Diaz made two saves in the win.
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Tuesday, Sept. 13
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Sept. 13, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Timber Creek defeats Triton - Boys soccer recap
Nicolas Longo’s hat trick helped lift Timber Creek past Triton 4-0 in Erial. Longo got the scoring going eight minutes into the game as Timber Creek (2-0) took a 3-0 lead into the half. Luke Conaghy also scored a goal while Popalzai Zazai and Angelo Troia had an assist.
Manville over Rutgers Prep- Boys soccer recap
Ian Rodriguez scored two second half goals to lead Manville to a 2-0 win over Rutgers Prep in Manville. Nico Ozuna and Josh Rojas each had an assist for Manville (2-1). Mathiu Artavia Porras made eight saves to earn the shutout. Rutgers Prep fell to 1-1 with the loss. The...
Gill St. Bernard’s over Montgomery- Girls soccer recap
Meredith Klosek tallied two goals and two assists to lead Gill St. Bernard’s to a 5-2 win over Montgomery in Montgomery. Dana Lotito had a goal and two assists for Gill St. Bernard’s (1-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jadyn Mapura added a goal and assist, while Ava Hearn also chipped in with a goal in the win. Ankora Sant’Angelo made 16 saves.
Robbinsville defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys soccer recap
Alex Ivanov had a goal and an assist to help Robbinsville defeat West Windsor-Plainsboro North 3-0 in Plainsboro. Robbinsville (2-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second. Adrian Ivanov and Sean Smith also tallied a goal. West Windsor-Plainsboro North fell to 1-2. The...
No. 9 Westfield tops No. 10 Summit - Boys soccer recap
Michael Lieberman got the shutout with four saves as Westfield, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20 defeated Summit, the No. 10 team, 2-0 in Westfield. Anthony Buoscio and Ian Schultz had a goal apiece with Benedict Nematadzira and Niko Pierce had an assist each. Westfield (3-0) held a 1-0...
Hopewell Valley over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys soccer recap
David Ramos paced Hopewell Valley with two goals in its 5-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in West Windsor. Tom Hooks, Richie Kiefer and Michael Muscente added one goal each for Hopewell Valley, which broke a 1-1 tie with four goals in the second half. Radesh Sankaran netted one goal for West Windsor-Plainsboro South.
No. 4 Delran over Kingsway- Boys soccer recap
Drew Roskos scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift Delran, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Kingsway in Delran. Willyam Viega also scored for Delran (1-1-1), which picked up its first win of the season. Kawan Lima and Andrew Grello each had an assist in the win.
Hun over Springside-Chestnut Hill Academy (Pa.)- Boys soccer recap
Joey Bucchere scored twice to lead Hun to a 4-0 win over Springside-Chestnut Hill Academy (Pa.) in Princeton. Zachary Stark dished out two assists for Hun (2-1). Conor Frykholm and Massamiliano Verduci each added a goal in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Verona over Mount St. Dominic- Field hockey recap
Katelyn Scelfo scored the lone goal of the game to lead Verona to a 1-0 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Danielle Imbriano had the assist on Scelfo’s third-quarter tally for Verona (2-0). Mount St. Dominic fell to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Hawthorne defeats Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap
Luca LaMonaca scored twice to lead Hawthorne past Palisades Park 3-0 in Hawthorne. LaMonaca got the scoring going off an assist from Ben Mallory before George Gantalis sent Hawthorne (1-1) into halftime up 2-0. Matthew Orlikoff also recorded an assist. Alejandro Barragan finished with five saves for Palisades Park (1-1)...
Toms River East over Jackson Memorial - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Alfonso scored the only goal of the game off an assist by Grace Crowley for Toms River East in its 1-0 win over Jackson Memorial in Jackson. Addison Husenica recorded 16 saves in the shutout.
No. 5 West Essex over No. 13 Kent Place - Field hockey recap
Sophia Sisco starred for West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, with two goals and three assists in its 8-0 win over No. 13 Kent Place in North Caldwell. Cielle McInerney and Gianna Macrino added two goals each in the victory while Adelaide Minella contributed one goal and three assists. Evangeline Minnella also had one goal.
Cresskill over Hawthorne Christian- Boys soccer recap
Josh Zeigher had a goal and an assist to lead Cresskill to a 3-0 win over Hawthorne Christian in Hawthorne. Dylan Costa and Jayden Kim each had a goal for Cresskill (2-0). Alex Botea made two saves to earn the shutout. Hawthorne Christian fell to 0-2 with the loss. The...
West Morris over Kinnelon- Boys soccer recap
Joey Ferraro and Brayden Fuller each scored a goal in the second half to lead West Morris to a 2-0 win over Kinnelon in Kinnelon. Josh Thies and Ryan Han each had an assist for West Morris (1-2). Owen Wormann and Carter Graff each made two saves to combine for the shutout.
Rutherford over Bergen Charter- Boys soccer recap
Leo Santana scored two goals to lead Rutherford to a 4-0 win over Bergen Charter in Hackensack. Daniel Geltrude had a goal and an assist for Rutherford (2-0). Marco Bozza-Caballero also netted a goal, while Alex Sasso made one save in the win. Bergen Charter dropped to 1-1. The N.J....
Jackson Liberty over Lacey- Girls soccer recap
Seanna Boan and Alyssa Galayda each had a goal to lead Jackson Liberty to a 2-1 overtime win over Lacey in Lacey. Jackson Liberty improved to 3-0 with the win, while Lacey dropped to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
No. 14 Rancocas Valley tops Lenape - Girls soccer recap
Kennedy Garcia scored a goal as Rancocas Valley, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Lenape 3-1 in Medford. Julia Amador and Erin Lally also had goals with Nicole Everard and Joanna Marlin tallying an assist each. The game was tied 1-1 at the half, but Rancocas Valley (3-0)...
No. 20 Kearny girls soccer leans on seniors in statement win over No. 15 West Orange
Great players have come through Kearny in the past decade, with new stars leading the way year after year. It’s a list of alums that features All-American talent and elite scoring threats. That talent has allowed Kearny to dominate the soccer scene in Hudson County. What the Kardinals have...
