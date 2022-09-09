Drew Roskos scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift Delran, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Kingsway in Delran. Willyam Viega also scored for Delran (1-1-1), which picked up its first win of the season. Kawan Lima and Andrew Grello each had an assist in the win.

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO