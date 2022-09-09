Read full article on original website
Man accused of armed robbery held on $1M bond
OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A suspect in an armed robbery was arraigned in Oceana County. Herald Labeau, 51, was charged Monday with armed robbery, first degree home invasion, and four weapons charges. The armed robbery happened in Mears on September 7, according to deputies. Before his arrest Friday, the...
Marion man arrested for meth possession
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Marion man has recently been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Todd Vanderhoef, 44, has been arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense notice, and habitual offender second notice, MSP said. Vanderhoef was given a $25,000...
Two fatal crashes reported over the weekend in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two fatal crashes occurred in Mason County over the weekend, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole. At 8:27 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a crash on Masten Road north of Lucek Road in Logan Township, Sheriff Cole said. Investigators say Devon Newberry Adair,...
Top Headlines: Two Killed Over the Weekend in Separate Mason County Crashes, and More
The Grand Traverse County Health Department is reporting the first case of the Monkeypox virus in a Grand Traverse County resident. Read More. One man is dead after a deadly crash in Mason County. . On Sept. 9 2013, Michigan State Police Trooper Paul Butterfield was shot and killed in...
Motorcyclist struck deer before fatal head-on crash, police say
MASON COUNTY, MI – Police identified Devon Newberry Adair, 33, of Rothbury, as the motorcyclist killed in a head-on crash with a car. He had struck a deer before crossing the center line and colliding with an oncoming vehicle, sheriff’s deputies said. The crash was reported at 8:27...
Wanted Oceana County Man Shot in Deputy Involved Shooting
UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole has confirmed that the suspect shot at a home near Bass Lake is Herald LeBeau, 52, who was wanted in Oceana County. Deputies say LeBeau was wanted on a six-count felony for a home invasion and a kidnapping complaint from Michigan State Police, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
More details released on suspect shot by deputy.
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast and Michigan State Police Hart Post Assistant Commander Lt. John Forner met with representatives from the news media Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, to discuss the police-involved shooting of a home invasion suspect. Sheriff Cole...
Ottawa Co. deputies investigate arson, domestic disturbance
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after a domestic disturbance potentially led to a house fire.
Oceana County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Armed and Dangerous Man
Oceana County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed and dangerous man who is under investigation for a home invasion and kidnapping complaint in Mears. Deputies say Herald LeBeau, 52, has a six count felony warrant for this arrest. He has also made statements to witnesses that he is aware police are after him, and he will “go down shooting.”
Traffic alert: Crash on southbound US 31.
GRANT TOWNSHIP — Report of a single-vehicle crash on southbound US 31 between M 20 and Park Road near Rothbury Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Minor injury reported. Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454.
Juvenile lifer Amy Black released from prison 31 years after killing Muskegon County man
MUSKEGON, MI – After serving 30-plus years behind bars for a murder she committed at the age of 16, Amy Lee Black, a juvenile lifer, has been released from prison. Black, now 48, was paroled Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility, Chris Gautz, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections, confirmed with MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
A Local pastor is accused of pulling a gun on his wife
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Sept. 27 to discuss restricting where new wind and solar projects will be allowed in Ottawa County. A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.
'How is this fair?': Coopersville woman not refunded for Meijer issues for almost 4 months
WALKER, Mich. — Issues at Meijer continue to linger months after their card readers had problems at stores around Michigan. A Coopersville woman reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help after she still hadn't gotten all her money back. Back in May and June, Meijer said they...
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
West Michigan family confirms body found in drain pipe is missing man Erik Johnson
A body found by construction workers in a Coopersville storm drain has been confirmed to be 28-year-old Erik Johnson who disappeared on Aug. 13. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Johnson's remains were visible from a manhole at a construction site and were discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Center St. and Sunset St.
Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan
A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
