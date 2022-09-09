Polk Jail report – Friday, September 9, 2022

Related
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 13th
Kimberly Ledford, age 47 of Cedartown, Georgia – DUI/Alcohol and VPL;. Jarrod Ogles, age 35 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP, FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Probation Revocation;. Dakota Butler, age 27 of Ft Payne – FTA/Failure to Display Insurance and FTA/Expired Tag;. James Nicholson, age 43 of Cedar Bluff –...
fox5atlanta.com
App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
wbhfradio.org
Man Charged with First Degree Vehicular Homicide Enters Guilty Plea
The parting words of a man sentenced on vehicular homicide charges left many in tears Tuesday morning. Thirty-five-year-old Trevus Jamaahl Baugh received a forty-five-year sentence, he must serve 18 years incarcerated and the remainder on probation. According to the facts of the case, on January 9, 2021, Baugh had a fight with his girlfriend. He left the house and drove down Euharlee road at speeds of up to 107 miles per hour. His vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle driven by the D’Agostino family. The crash killed College and Career Academy teacher, Shauna D’Agostino.
weisradio.com
Two Female Inmates Found with Meth in Floyd County Jail
Two female inmates were recently found to be in possession of methamphetamine in the Floyd County Jail. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Leann Woods, of Calhoun, has been charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of items prohibited by inmates, after being found with over an ounce of meth while at the jail. She was previously charged with the felony possession of a stolen car, driving with a suspended license and expired tags during an incident back in August.
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
Police: Driver fled after crash that ended chase from Cedartown to Hiram, investigation underway
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
fox5atlanta.com
Cedartown police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, Georgia State Patrol says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Cedartown police chase ended with a crash in Paulding County Sunday evening. At approximately 6:48 p.m. Cedartown police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. According to GSP, they request back up from officers at the Paulding post. GSP Paulding took point in the chase, pursuing a silver passenger car traveling east on U.S. Route 278.
Officials issue warning of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ after spotting it in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a new drug hitting the streets and authorities want parents and young adults to be aware. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says the latest drug known as Purple Heroin — or Rainbow Fentanyl —...
27 arrested on drug charges in DeKalb County
27 people were arrested during the month of August in DeKalb County on drug-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
weisradio.com
Etowah County Attorney, and Wife, Facing Charges
An Etowah County attorney, John Davis McCord, currently faces a number of charges following an indictment by a grand jury. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the 63 year old stands charged with four counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of tax evasion and with two charges of subscribing to a false statement – in connection with state income taxes. McCord turned himself in at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, and was released on bail.
Truck carrying cases of Bud Light overturns on I-75 in Bartow County
Cartersville police have shut down several lanes of Interstate 75 after a truck carrying beer cases overturned. The accident happened Monday morning near the Main Street exit on the southbound lanes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Originally, the accident shut down all lanes, but Triple...
Cherokee County Sheriff’s searching for missing 14-year-old
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Alabama Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old. According to officers, Daylesi Mendez left her residence Friday between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday morning. She should be wearing a pair of red tennis shoes and carrying a blue Tommy Hilfiger […]
fox5atlanta.com
Parents frustrated over Pickens County's response to school bus issues
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Board of Education held its first regular board meeting since two bus drivers were arrested for DUI and a student on a bus attacked a third employee. The incidents all happened just days apart in the last month, but during Thursday’s meeting those...
CBS 46
More details given about shooting of Cobb County deputies
The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom. Community reacts to deaths of Cobb County deputies. Inside look at law enforcement training. Updated: 8 hours...
Cobb deputies’ deaths mark the first line-of-duty losses for the department in 30 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The deaths of two deputies in Cobb County Thursday night marks the first time a deputy with the department has been killed in the line of duty in 30 years. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The department lost Deputy Sheriff...
US Marshals arrest man accused in deadly Colleton County home invasion
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly Colleton County home invasion was arrested Friday morning in Rome, Georgia. U.S. Marshals captured Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, around 10:30 a.m. for their role in a deadly home invasion that happened in the Cottageville area earlier this week. Deputies […]
Roads closed in Floyd County after early morning train collision; no injuries reported
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Several roads were closed Saturday morning in Floyd County after an early morning train collision, authorities reported. According to the Floyd County Police Department, there were no injuries in the incident and no "escape of contents from containers." It happened at a railroad crossing in...
Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
