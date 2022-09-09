ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Polk Jail report – Friday, September 9, 2022

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, September 9, 2022 report below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3k9B_0hoaWygQ00




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjKqJ_0hoaWygQ00




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VExd_0hoaWygQ00

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 13th

Kimberly Ledford, age 47 of Cedartown, Georgia – DUI/Alcohol and VPL;. Jarrod Ogles, age 35 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP, FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Probation Revocation;. Dakota Butler, age 27 of Ft Payne – FTA/Failure to Display Insurance and FTA/Expired Tag;. James Nicholson, age 43 of Cedar Bluff –...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Man Charged with First Degree Vehicular Homicide Enters Guilty Plea

The parting words of a man sentenced on vehicular homicide charges left many in tears Tuesday morning. Thirty-five-year-old Trevus Jamaahl Baugh received a forty-five-year sentence, he must serve 18 years incarcerated and the remainder on probation. According to the facts of the case, on January 9, 2021, Baugh had a fight with his girlfriend. He left the house and drove down Euharlee road at speeds of up to 107 miles per hour. His vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle driven by the D’Agostino family. The crash killed College and Career Academy teacher, Shauna D’Agostino.
COBB COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Two Female Inmates Found with Meth in Floyd County Jail

Two female inmates were recently found to be in possession of methamphetamine in the Floyd County Jail. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Leann Woods, of Calhoun, has been charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of items prohibited by inmates, after being found with over an ounce of meth while at the jail. She was previously charged with the felony possession of a stolen car, driving with a suspended license and expired tags during an incident back in August.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, GA
Polk County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cedartown police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, Georgia State Patrol says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Cedartown police chase ended with a crash in Paulding County Sunday evening. At approximately 6:48 p.m. Cedartown police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. According to GSP, they request back up from officers at the Paulding post. GSP Paulding took point in the chase, pursuing a silver passenger car traveling east on U.S. Route 278.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail
weisradio.com

Etowah County Attorney, and Wife, Facing Charges

An Etowah County attorney, John Davis McCord, currently faces a number of charges following an indictment by a grand jury. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the 63 year old stands charged with four counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of tax evasion and with two charges of subscribing to a false statement – in connection with state income taxes. McCord turned himself in at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, and was released on bail.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Cherokee County Sheriff’s searching for missing 14-year-old

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Alabama Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old. According to officers, Daylesi Mendez left her residence Friday between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday morning. She should be wearing a pair of red tennis shoes and carrying a blue Tommy Hilfiger […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 46

More details given about shooting of Cobb County deputies

The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom. Community reacts to deaths of Cobb County deputies. Inside look at law enforcement training. Updated: 8 hours...
CBS 42

Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Polk Today

Polk Today

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy