Las Vegas, NV

Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
Vegas Chamber gears up for largest fly-in event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is gearing up for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us to talk about the upcoming meeting with members of Congress and other leaders and experts.
Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
Demolition begins on closed Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition has begun on Station Casinos properties that were permanently shuttered earlier this year. Cranes and other construction crews could be seen tearing apart the former Texas Station off Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday. Fiesta Henderson on Lake Mead Parkway is also...
Search for missing hiker to continue on Wednesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The search continues for 75-year-old Mt. Charleston hiker Rock Stanley. Red Rock Search and Rescue returned to the mountain on Friday with a K-9 but did not develop any new leads. A scheduled search on Monday was also called off because of lightning. Stanely went...
Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor on 9/11

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 13 veteran tenants were given quilts made by Quilts of Valor in collaboration with Just Serve, a coalition partner of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The local organization offers low-income housing and programming for veterans, the homeless, and seniors on fixed...
Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Las Vegas Aviators to host Tacoma, Reno for final homestand of the regular season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are getting ready to conclude the 2022 season with one more homestand at the Las Vegas Ballpark, which starts on Tuesday. The team, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, is set to host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for a six-game series starting Tuesday, September 13.
Woman found dead inside residence near MLK, Bonanza

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a homicide near downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 6:44 p.m. at the 800 block of Reed Place, near MLK and Bonanza Road. According to police, a female in...
Artificial CCSD football fields saving millions of gallons of water

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Last year the Clark County School District converted 29 high school football fields to artificial grass. Since then, the grass is literally greener, and CCSD estimates more than 100 million gallons of water have been saved since last year. They hope to conserve more than a billion over a decade.
POLL: Housing market: Time to buy?

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Southern Nevada’s red hot housing market continues to cool off, according to the August numbers released by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) but isn’t showing any signs of a sharp pullback. There are, however, notable changes in the housing market, especially growing inventory, while higher mortgage rates become less affordable for home buyers.
Wet weather leads to several crashes on Las Vegas valley roads, highways

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wet weather on Monday has contributed to multiple collisions on Las Vegas valley roads. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol listed 13 crashes on state highways as of 7 a.m., according to the agency's incident page. Collisions are creating traffic backup on the southern 215 Beltway...
Oil spill causing major delays on east valley roadways

Las Vegas (KSNV) — An oil spill is causing significant traffic delays in one east valley neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The spill is currently affecting eastbound Charleston Boulevard from Marion through Lamb Boulevard and northbound Lamb from Charleston. According to the City of Las Vegas, they are aware of the...
