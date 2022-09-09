Read full article on original website
Related
listenupyall.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
KTBS
Parishes with the most seniors in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana Living: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Sarah Hoffman with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana sits down with Ashley Doughty to discuss the issue of hunger in our area and how the community can work together to battle this problem. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK […]
KTBS
Six Feet Above sets sights on reaching all corners of Louisiana and beyond
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Louisiana woman is sharing her message all across the state after surviving a suicide attempt. Kyah Iles wants to ditch the stigma and save others from suffering in silence. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and she's making sure she is speaking up on the topic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom
Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education revealed on September 12, 2022, that Louisiana receives great grades for empowering parents in their children’s education and encouraging educational independence. In a new...
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
KNOE TV8
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana could see state’s largest Powerball jackpot winner after tonight’s drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) – It’s that time again! The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12. The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3 million. If someone from Louisiana were to […]
NOLA.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
kadn.com
Louisiana Lawmakers considering eliminating the income tax
Keeping money in your pocket is something all Americans strive to do. currently, nine states do not have state income tax and Louisiana could be number ten.
westcentralsbest.com
NPSO Assisting LSP in Finding a Fugitive
Flora, La - At 8:56am Monday, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with the search for a man that fled from a vehicle during a pursuit on La. Hwy 120 near the Station Yard Road in Flora according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. Monday, around 5:00am,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchitoches Times
NSU Theatre and Dance to perform “Godspell” Sept. 21-25 and Sept. 28 – Oct. 1
NATCHITOCHES – The Department of Theatre and Dance at Northwestern State University will perform the musical “Godspell” on September 21-25 and Sept. 28-Oct. 1 in Theatre West. Performance time is 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday, September 25 which will be a 2 p.m. matinee. Tickets are $15...
KTBS
New data system problems hindering aid to Louisiana students with disabilities, group says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Students with disabilities are being denied key services because of a troubled data system at the state Department of Education, special education leaders said. They spelled out 13 problems in a letter Friday to leaders of the state Department of Education, including accusations that state officials...
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
brproud.com
Medicaid enrollees urged to update information as eligibility changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the federal government’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expected to end in the coming months, Medicaid enrollees should make sure their health plans have the correct contact information. Healthy Louisiana will need to reach out to the enrollees when the company goes back...
Lake Charles American Press
Broadband internet funding helping close Louisiana’s digital divide
Louisiana came out on top. It was the first state to receive broadband funding from the Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed into law last year. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., worked with a group of 10 senators, five Republicans and five Democrats, that helped craft the bill.
Living And Eating At Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen For 24 Hours
Popeyes fried chicken will always own a special place in my heart. Popeyes was founded on June 12, 1972 in Arabi, Louisiana. It was initially called Chicken on the Run. Owner Al Copeland wanted his restaurant to compete with Kentucky Fried Chicken. However, that didn't work out and he closed his restaurant. Just to open it back up four days later rebranded as Popeyes Mighty Good Chicken.
WDSU
Louisiana State Fire Marshal reminds residents of new law regarding carbon monoxide detectors
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding required carbon monoxide alarms in homes across the state. A law was passed during the 2022 legislative session making it required for homes to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm in any house sold or leased after Jan. 1, 2023.
Comments / 0