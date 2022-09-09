ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Sarah Hoffman with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana sits down with Ashley Doughty to discuss the issue of hunger in our area and how the community can work together to battle this problem. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Education
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom

Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education revealed on September 12, 2022, that Louisiana receives great grades for empowering parents in their children’s education and encouraging educational independence. In a new...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

NPSO Assisting LSP in Finding a Fugitive

Flora, La - At 8:56am Monday, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with the search for a man that fled from a vehicle during a pursuit on La. Hwy 120 near the Station Yard Road in Flora according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. Monday, around 5:00am,...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Tommy: Best places to get a poboy

If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Medicaid enrollees urged to update information as eligibility changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the federal government’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expected to end in the coming months, Medicaid enrollees should make sure their health plans have the correct contact information. Healthy Louisiana will need to reach out to the enrollees when the company goes back...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Broadband internet funding helping close Louisiana’s digital divide

Louisiana came out on top. It was the first state to receive broadband funding from the Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed into law last year. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., worked with a group of 10 senators, five Republicans and five Democrats, that helped craft the bill.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Living And Eating At Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen For 24 Hours

Popeyes fried chicken will always own a special place in my heart. Popeyes was founded on June 12, 1972 in Arabi, Louisiana. It was initially called Chicken on the Run. Owner Al Copeland wanted his restaurant to compete with Kentucky Fried Chicken. However, that didn't work out and he closed his restaurant. Just to open it back up four days later rebranded as Popeyes Mighty Good Chicken.
ARABI, LA

