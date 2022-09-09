More than 5 million people were online to follow the Royal Air Force flight carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Edinburgh to London, making it the most-tracked flight ever on the internet. Tracker service FlightRadar24 said the flight was tracked by 4.79 million on its website and app and a further 296,000 on YouTube. The previous record was set just last month when 2.9 million people tracked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial flight to Taipei. Tuesday’s flight delivered the queen’s coffin to RAF Northolt, to the west of London, from where it was driven to Buckingham Palace.Read it at CNN

