New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
The Most Epic Chicken Sandwich In New Jersey, NYC and Philly Revealed
Sometimes you just need a hot, crispy, juicy, spicy chicken sandwich but when you're already in the mood for one, that is not the time to start researching the best bite. If you are hangry for a chicken sandwich, I got your back. These are the best chicken sandwich spots in New Jersey, New York and Philly. You’re welcome.
Grab a Pint, The Best Beer in New Jersey is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are many different types of beer. Lager, ale, IPA (India Pale Ale), Pale, Ale, Pilsner, Porter, Stout, Brown Ale, etc. Whatever the type, it's one of America's favorite beverages, and a recent article from thelistwire.com listed the best beers in the United States including right here in New Jersey.
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels Puts an Interesting Twist on Beer in New Jersey
Reading this will make you thirsty...and hungry. How many times have you done this? You're shopping at the Ocean County Mall when you have a craving for a buttery, salty, Auntie Anne's pretzel. It's the ultimate feeling of nostalgia for me, and many people. Auntie Anne's was actually founded not...
10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You
Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
Where To Get The Best & Freshest Apple Cider Donuts At The Jersey Shore, NJ
I don't know if everyone had a crappy summer or are just sick of the sunshine but people will not shut up about Fall. It's not that I don't love the colorful season but we did not need to start talking about it mid-August. Either way, there are quite a...
10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey
Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR. If you've taken a flight recently you know...
Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey
The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
This New Jersey Town is One of the Best in the Country
Money.com recently put out a list 50 best places to live in the United States. Two towns in New Jersey made it on the list, according to nj.com. And one of them is in the top 20. We have so many awesome, beautiful towns here at the Shore. Just to...
Here’s What The Dreaded New Jersey Spotted Lanternflies Are Up To Now
Everyone in New Jersey has had their encounters, and their horror stories with the dreaded Spotted Lanternfly this summer. 2022 will be remembered as the summer of the Spotted Lanternfly as we all began a battle that none of us could ever seem to win. Every time we thought we...
Summer’s end is near but autumn is a great time to keep planting in NJ
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean New Jersey residents have to throw in the towel on their gardens, whether it’s plants, flowers, or vegetables. There is still plenty of gardening that can be done for an awesome autumn garden. Crops like radishes, kale,...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/13
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2...
Cheers! This is New Jersey’s most popular cocktail, study says
Let’s face it, the Garden State gives us plenty of reasons to want a drink. Insane out of state drivers. Pretty much every single politician in Trenton. So what helps calm the nerves of New Jerseyans at happy hour? A new study revealed just that. Topagency.com released the top cocktail for every state, did your favorite make the list?
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
U.S. foreclosures near pre-COVID level, NJ 4th-highest in August
While activity is not all the way back, a gradual buildup following the lifting of COVID-19 moratoriums found nationwide foreclosure starts at 86% of their August 2019 levels last month, according to the latest report from ATTOM Data Solutions. Rick Sharga, ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence, said the...
Monday NJ weather: One more batch of beneficial rain, then dry dry dry
An area of low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes will be New Jersey's main weather driver to start the week. We have plenty of humidity in the air. And there will be some clouds and rain over the next 24 hours too. Most of that wet weather will sweep through the state Monday night.
10 New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In The Whole Country
It's always nice to see the Garden State recognized for something other than our fantastic beaches, awesome diners, and beautiful greenery, right?. I'm a transplant to the state, but already made the dive into getting my NJ license, and license plate and becoming a real New Jersey resident, I love it.
Bummer: We May Get Dull Fall Foliage in NJ This Year Thanks to Drought
Fall is upon us! And quite literally one of my favorite parts of New Jersey is how pretty it gets when the leaves start to change colors. Looking out into the forestry in your backyard or on the highway and being awed by a rich tapestry of orange, gold, red, and little specks of leftover green, is truly one of the wonders of New Jersey, if you ask me!
Important health alert if you got beef recipes from HelloFresh
A health alert was issued about ground beef included in HelloFresh meal kits because of a possible connection to E. coli contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a health alert about the possibly contaminated ground beef shipped to subscribers between July 2 and July 21. An outbreak that likely began with ground beef is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several state public health departments.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
