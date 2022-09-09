Demon Boys Win Team Crown; Rees Runs to Individual Title, Demon Girls Runners Up, Area Teams Compete at Fairfield

Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Six Area Teams Invade Knoll Ridge For Tuesday Meet
More than half of the cross country teams in the KCII listening area will be on the golf course in North English for the annual English Valleys Invitational Tuesday. The Hillcrest Ravens will run tonight at EV, they have been off since a meet at Waterworks park in Fairfield last week when they were led by Micah Gerber’s ninth place finish. They did not post a team score.
kciiradio.com
Wolves and Ravens Ready for Area Matchup
Winfield is the site for an all-KCII area volleyball matchup Tuesday when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens are on the road to face the Winfield-Mt. Union Lady Wolves. Hillcrest comes into the match with an overall record of 1-11 and 0-3 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference. Last time out, the Ravens were swept by the Wapello Arrows Thursday. On the season, Hillcrest is led by sophomore Malia Yoder’s 48 digs, freshman Claire Withrow’s 43 assists and freshman Niva Helmuth’s 33 kills.
kciiradio.com
Wolves’ 4th-Quarter Rally Not Enough vs New London
Winfield-Mount Union nearly rallied to avoid a second straight loss, but the Wolves ultimately fell short Friday night 50-44 at home against New London. Despite outgaining the Tigers, WMU allowed 7.5 yards per play on defense on a night where New London also ran fewer plays than the Wolves. The Tigers used that big-play ability to stretch their lead to as large as 20 entering the fourth quarter, meaning 4 WMU touchdowns in the final period weren’t enough to come all the way back.
kciiradio.com
Wildcat Volleyball Compete in Williamsburg Tournament
The Columbus Community volleyball team competed in the Williamsburg tournament over the weekend where they fell in a pair of matches. The Wildcats lost to Central Lee in straight sets of 21-8 and 21-15. The Hawks’ Makayla Morrison managed eight kills while Kenna Sandoval collected 14 assists. Columbus then had a hard time against West Burlington falling by scores of 21-7 and 21-6. Sophia Armstrong had nine kills for the Falcons and Abbey Bence managed 21 assists.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
WMU Volleyball Finishes Second at Wilton Tournament
It was a productive showing at the Wilton tournament on Saturday for the Winfield-Mt. Union volleyball team when they went 3-1 on the day and placed second overall. The round-robin tournament saw the Wolves lose to No. 13 in class 2A Wilton by 21-17 and 21-18 scores, but they rebounded to down the next three opponents including Mediapolis (21-18, 18-21, 15-10), Burlington (21-15, 21-12), and Mount Pleasant (21-14, 21-16). Melina Oepping brought the power offensively finishing with 32 kills and Bradie Buffington recorded 12. Keely Malone managed 60 assists and Lily Freeman connected on nine blocks. Keetyn Townsley was everywhere defensively with 36 digs and she was successful on 31 of 34 serves with three aces.
kciiradio.com
Snakes Score Top Ten Win Over Centerville; Give Big Reds First Loss
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team found their first win of the year blasting No. 10 Centerville Friday at the Snake Pit 42-7. SK found the end zone in the first frame and held a 7-0 lead after one. Each team grabbed a touchdown in the second, leaving the Cobras on top 14-7 going to the locker room. The third quarter, belonged to the Snakes, putting up 21 points, they built a 35-7 lead and added an insurance touchdown in the fourth to enact the running clock.
kciiradio.com
Arrows Score Sweep of Ravens
The Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball team was beaten in Kalona in straight sets Thursday by the visiting Wapello Arrows. The guests were winners by scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-9. Top Ravens included Malia Yoder with 10 digs and two kills and Claire Withrow with three assists. Hillcrest is now 1-11 this year. The Ravens travel to Winfield-Mt. Union on Tuesday.
Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa
Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
Washington Community School Board Preview
The Washington Community School Board will meet in regular session this week. The board will review reports for the curriculum at the beginning of the school year, and the superintendent will also present a report at the beginning of the meeting. The board will also review the goals that they have set for this school year. The meeting will be held at the Washington Community School District’s Central Office in Washington at 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 14th.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Patty Koller
On today’s program, I’m talking to Patty Koller, the Executive Director of the Washington County Riverboat Foundation.
A MASSIVE Star was Once Arrested in Eastern Iowa [PHOTOS]
If you've ever dreamt of having a celebrity encounter, chances are that dream involves meeting, maybe having a meal with that celeb, right? It doesn't involve getting whooped by them. At least not for most of us... I am a huge pro wrestling fan. Yes, that's right, even at 40...
Golf Digest
There's an elaborate Brian Ferentz Cameo ruse sweeping through Hawkeye nation like a wildfire
The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has been garbage. Actually, they’ve been less than garbage. To be garbage, you must first exist. So far in 2022, the Hawkeyes offense has been nothing more than a theoretical concept, static on the TV screen until the defense takes over again. Through two games this season, the Hawkeyes offense has scored 10 points.They beat FCS South Dakota State on the back of two second-half safeties from the defense and fell to arch-rival Iowa State on Saturday, mustering a single first-quarter touchdown. In the process they racked up a litany of hilarious stats that would have any Power Five program in the nation firing their offensive coordinator into the sun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Ryan Schlabaugh
City of Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh shares this year’s Kalona Citizen Award’s Recipients.
iheart.com
Johnson County Conservation Buys 83-Acre Farm
(Johnson County, IA) -- Johnson County Conservation is buying 83-acres of land, known locally as the Two Horse Farm. The wooded property in northern Johnson County is near Coralville Lake and includes an 1890s-era farmhouse and gardens. The house will be used for office space for Conservation educators and staff. A newer addition will be available for retreats and short-term rental.
Which Iowa College Town Is among the Best in America?
There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, which means there are that many towns and cities that include these campuses within their borders. But not all college towns are created equally. Some are exciting, vibrant places with an atmosphere that is enhanced by the nearby campus.
Hawkeye Fans Troll Brian Ferentz With Cameo Videos [WATCH]
To say that Iowa Hawkeye football fans are upset would be an understatement. After the offense looked bad in a win against South Dakota State, it looked even worse in a loss to rival Iowa State last Saturday. While much has been made of the Iowa quarterback position, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has also seen his name tossed about as a problem with the Iowa offense. Social media and message boards have not been kind to the son of the Iowa head coach this week. But several Iowa fans have taken the trolling to a whole new level.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Meeting Tomorrow at Washington YMCA
The Fall Grant Application Cycle has ended for the Washington County Riverboat Foundation, the nonprofit license holder for the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort. The foundation received 46 submitted applications asking for approximately $9,300,000 in funding. In May, the Riverboat Foundation awarded approximately $3,430,000 to 17 grant recipients. The board has invited six selected applicants to present their grant requests to the board on Wednesday, at 6:00 pm, at the YMCA in Washington.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Amy Kleese
On today’s program, I’m talking with Amy Kleese, the Director of Communications for the United Presbyterian Home, about their upcoming Alive After 5 event on Tuesday.
kciiradio.com
Brighton Fire Called to a Structure Fire on Sunday
The Brighton Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire in rural Brighton on Sunday at 2750 124th St. Brighton Fire, Brighton QRS, Fairfield Fire, and Lockridge Fire all responded to the fire, extinguishing the blaze before it spread to the surrounding corn fields. The structure was a complete loss and has been demolished as a result.
kciiradio.com
Alive After 5 Tomorrow at United Presbyterian Home in Washington
The Washington Chamber of Commerce and the United Presbyterian Home in Washington will be hosting Alive After 5 tomorrow at the United Presbyterian Home at 1203 East Washington St. There will be open house tours for select cottages before the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:00 pm. For more information about the open house for the cottages, you can read about it here/ online at KCIIradio.com. After the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the 75 years United Presbyterian Home has been open, there will be food, drinks, and live entertainment provided by Aces and Eights.
Comments / 0