San Diego County, CA

kusi.com

San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

City Attorney Accuses Council President of Trying to Silence Her as Council Approves Settlement with Accused Broker

City Attorney Mara Elliott obliquely accused Council President Sean Elo-Rivera of sexism Monday after he criticized her for announcing a proposed settlement she had reached before informing the City Council. The Council approved the settlement anyway, ending the city’s lawsuit against a broker who bought 40,000 shares in the corporate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
California State
California Elections
California Government
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
getnews.info

I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History

“I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History”. San Diego, CA – September 13, 2022 – I Did It, the true story of Gina Champion-Cain, the mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history of over $350 million released today. The story was told by Gina Champion-Cain to authors, Barbara Bry and Neil Senturia, who also interviewed victims of the scam and others who knew Gina.
SAN DIEGO, CA
rtands.com

Del Mar train tunnel plan advanced by SANDAG

RT&S Editor-in-Chief Bill Wilson has reported extensively on the challenges posed by the fragile Del Mar bluffs, and San Diego County's regional planning agency appears to be ready to take concrete action to address the tenuous situation. Danny Veeh, a senior planner at SANDAG said, “The seaside segment on the...
DEL MAR, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Gloria extends safe parking program to 24 hours

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homelessness continues to be a growing issue in San Diego following the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Gloria’s efforts to combat the problem have included the designation of large parking lots across San Diego for those living in their cars to park overnight.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

City of San Diego makes incentives for affordable housing projects

San Diego, CA–Homebuilders can now apply for affordable housing incentives in the City of San Diego’s beach communities following the action by the California Coastal Commission to certify the city’s Complete Communities program in the Coastal Overlay Zone. The Complete Communities program includes planning strategies that create...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation

A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
SAN DIEGO, CA

