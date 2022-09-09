Read full article on original website
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: City Attorney Tells Council President She ‘Won’t Be Silenced’
City Attorney Mara Elliott accused Council President Sean Elo-Rivera of trying to silence her Monday, and said the expectations he and other council members expressed for her office had never been applied to her predecessors, who were all men. The lengthy exchange between the elected officials occurred during Monday’s City...
kusi.com
San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
City Attorney Accuses Council President of Trying to Silence Her as Council Approves Settlement with Accused Broker
City Attorney Mara Elliott obliquely accused Council President Sean Elo-Rivera of sexism Monday after he criticized her for announcing a proposed settlement she had reached before informing the City Council. The Council approved the settlement anyway, ending the city’s lawsuit against a broker who bought 40,000 shares in the corporate...
getnews.info
I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History
“I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History”. San Diego, CA – September 13, 2022 – I Did It, the true story of Gina Champion-Cain, the mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history of over $350 million released today. The story was told by Gina Champion-Cain to authors, Barbara Bry and Neil Senturia, who also interviewed victims of the scam and others who knew Gina.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
rtands.com
Del Mar train tunnel plan advanced by SANDAG
RT&S Editor-in-Chief Bill Wilson has reported extensively on the challenges posed by the fragile Del Mar bluffs, and San Diego County's regional planning agency appears to be ready to take concrete action to address the tenuous situation. Danny Veeh, a senior planner at SANDAG said, “The seaside segment on the...
SD County Public Health Officials Report 1,036 New COVID Cases, 5 Deaths
San Diego County reported another 1,036 new COVID-19 cases Monday, while also noting five more deaths from the disease. According to the county Health and Human Services Agency, another 474 infections were recorded Saturday, 331 on Sunday and 231 on Monday. The new cases gave the county a total of...
kusi.com
Mayor Gloria extends safe parking program to 24 hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homelessness continues to be a growing issue in San Diego following the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Gloria’s efforts to combat the problem have included the designation of large parking lots across San Diego for those living in their cars to park overnight.
California Moves to Set up Gov. Newsom’s New ‘CARE’ Courts for Mentally Ill on Streets
In the next two years, California’s 58 counties will be tasked with setting up new court systems to address the needs of people with severe mental illness who often languish on the streets. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court proposal swept through the state Legislature...
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it. Their local park, which...
City council moves forward with 'Midway Rising' Sports Arena development
"This project represents big city energy, and I look forward to getting this done for the Midway community and our city," Gloria said.
sandiegocountynews.com
City of San Diego makes incentives for affordable housing projects
San Diego, CA–Homebuilders can now apply for affordable housing incentives in the City of San Diego’s beach communities following the action by the California Coastal Commission to certify the city’s Complete Communities program in the Coastal Overlay Zone. The Complete Communities program includes planning strategies that create...
New COVID-19 Boosters Targeting Multiple Strains Now Available in SD County
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped by 14 to 221, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 28 were in intensive care, down by five from earlier in the week. There were 202 available ICU beds, down eight from...
That $100k to Mayoral Campaign from Chosen Sports Arena Developer Was News When He Gave It
This post originally appeared in the Sept. 10 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is exclusively for VOSD members. Become a member today. Last week, a $100,000 donation developer Brad Termini and his wife gave to a committee supporting Mayor Todd Gloria’s campaign when he first ran for mayor in 2020 became news for the second time.
NBC San Diego
Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay Could Bring Scattered Showers to East San Diego County
Parts of eastern San Diego County could see some afternoon thunderstorms and showers Monday from the remnants of a tropical storm hundreds of miles off the coast. Scattered showers are possible in the mountains and inland valleys and possibly the deserts, NBC 7 forecaster Ashley Matthews said. The rest of...
San Diego spot makes ‘best new restaurants’ list by Bon Appétit
Fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
NBC San Diego
Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation
A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
