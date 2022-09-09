“I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History”. San Diego, CA – September 13, 2022 – I Did It, the true story of Gina Champion-Cain, the mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history of over $350 million released today. The story was told by Gina Champion-Cain to authors, Barbara Bry and Neil Senturia, who also interviewed victims of the scam and others who knew Gina.

