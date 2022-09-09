Read full article on original website
Lake sweeps O-G, stays unbeaten
MILLBURY — Lake volleyball improved to 8-0 overall with a 25-19, 27-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Ottawa-Glandorf Saturday. Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 14 kills and 17 assists, Ella Vorst with 13 kills, Keira Magers 10 kills, Syd Stanley with 24 digs, and Vayda Delventhal with 21 assists.
Charlotte A. DeVincent
Charlotte A. DeVincent, age 78, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Charlotte was born to Louis and Kathryn (Craig) DeVincent in Toledo, Ohio, the middle of five children. She grew up in various communities due to being brought up in the foster care system. She attended both Waite and Anthony Wayne High Schools before continuing her education at BGSU, majoring in education and art. After teaching for the Otsego School System, she went on to a business career, becoming the first female supervisor in the furnace department at Johns Manville. However, her dream profession was to be a cartoon illustrator for Walt Disney, as she loved to draw. She won various awards for her artistic and musical accomplishments.
Kirk Margo Cowan
It is with deep love and profound sadness that the family of Kirk Margo Cowan, of Bowling Green, Ohio announce his passing on Friday September 9, 2022 at the age of 45. Kirk was born December 13, 1976 in Kingston, Jamaica to Jennifer McKenzie. He married Kelly McCluskey on July 23, 2005 and she survives in Bowling Green with their two children.
Charlene M. Rehklau (Coleman)
Charlene M. Rehklau (Coleman) passed away on September 8, 2022. Charlene was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Oran and Uleen Fisher on July 31, 1938. Proceeding her in death are husbands Ronald L. Coleman in 1981 and Elton Rehklau in 2014. Surviving are her daughters Terri (Herb) Minke and Kathy...
Downtown Bowling Green DORA expands
The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in Downtown Bowling Green has been approved for expansion. · Expanded Footprint: Original area expanded on South Main Street to include the parking lot on the south side of East Clough Street. The East Wooster Street footprint has been expanded to the east to include the Stones Throw Tavern. DORA signs have been updated and repositioned to mark the new boundaries.
Rossford Award of Distinction recipients
ROSSFORD — The 2022 Award of Distinction Ceremony will be held on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Rossford Junior-Senior High School Auditorium. This year’s honorees, Peter Landolt and Joseph Schaller, will be recognized for their significant contributions to society. Landolt graduated from Rossford High School in 1970....
Sculptors work in contrasts together
Metal sculptors Bryant and Sharon Tubbs, 2022 Black Swamp Arts Festival Best of Show winners of the juried art show, each put on the welding hoods to create their art together. The couple’s sculptures are typically full of contrasts. “We start out with flat sheets of metal. We hand...
Patricia Sue (Doak) Birthisel
Patricia Sue (Doak) Birthisel, 89, born in Charleston, West Virginia on December 16, 1932, passed peacefully in Perrysburg, Ohio in the early hours of September 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by James and Hazel Doak (Parents), and Thomas Birthisel (Son). Patricia attended Charleston High School where she was...
BGSU climbs to No. 2 in national rankings as a top university for veterans, active military students
Bowling Green State University has been ranked second in the nation — and No. 1 in the Midwest — for veterans and active military students by Military Times in its Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 rankings. The university is up three spots in the national rankings, according to...
Health department conducts inspections
A baby crib and blankets were found on food storage shelving during a health inspection at a Perrysburg hotel. During a follow-up inspection on Aug. 26, the Wood County Health Department found one critical and three non-critical offenses at Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road. Critical was food employee(s) not...
Support Black Swamp Ice Frogs at Saturday fundraisers
The Black Swamp Ice Frogs will be hosting a fundraiser Saturday downtown. The Family Friendly Swamp Hop starts at the downtown Huntington Bank parking lot from 3-6 p.m. Participants purchase a passport book for a $5 donation to Black Swamp Ice Frogs and visit each of the stops between 3-6 p.m. to get the passbook stamped. Special offers may be available at each passport location.
East Wooster paving scheduled to begin in BG
The East Wooster Street paving project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 22. Crews will be milling and paving East Wooster, from just west of the railroad tracks (at Dairy Queen) to Campbell Hill Road. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with intermittent closure of drive approaches, intersections, and pedestrian crossings.
Otterbein Pemberville celebrates 5 years of 5-star rating
PEMBERVILLE — Otterbein Pemberville’s Rehabilitation and Long Stay Neighborhood is celebrating five years of having a five-star rating with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. In order to receive this rating, a skilled nursing facility has to have a strong survey history in quality measures, staffing, and health...
Keller Logistics constructing two spec buildings in Northwest Ohio
A third-party logistics provider is taking aggressive steps to attract new business to Northwest Ohio. Keller Logistics has confirmed plans to construct two spec buildings in neighboring counties, with visions of drawing heavy job-creating opportunities tied to advanced manufacturing. Keller Logistics will soon begin constructing a 70,000 square-foot spec building...
VIDEO: Celebrating the return of Honor Flight
Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, took 83 area veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to visit the war memorials built in their honor. It is Flag City Honor Flight’s second flight of the 2022 flight season. The veterans...
Local Briefs: 9-12-2022
FOSTORIA – ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Foundation is hosting its signature fundraising event, Oktoberfest, on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Stacy’s Place. The event proceeds will be going towards supporting employee wellness initiatives. This year’s Oktoberfest event will offer a grazing dinner and dessert station, celebrity servers,...
Truck fire shut down part of I-75 near N. Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A truck fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 Monday morning, troopers with the the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a semi-tractor trailer fire on Interstate 75 south of the Ohio 25 (Cygnet Road) exit.
Former Eastwood superintendent secretary is back in same role
PEMBERVILLE – A familiar face is returning to the superintendent’s office at Eastwood Local Schools. Glenda O’Brien has returned part time to her former role as superintendent’s secretary. At a special meeting Sept. 1, the board of education accepted the resignation of Jenny McNair as superintendent’s...
Pizza and Pages Book Cub Returns
Middle school students can join the Pizza and Pages Book Group for snacks, games, discussion and giveaways. The Wood County District Public Library and the Bowling Green Middle School host Pizza and Pages on Tuesdays from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Bowling Green Media Center. Students from outside BGMS are welcome...
West Wooster water, sewer improvement project begins Monday
The West Wooster Street water and sewer improvement project is scheduled to begin on Monday. This project will involve the replacement of water and sewer mains along West Wooster Street from Church Street to Haskins Road and along Haskins from West Wooster to Wallace Avenue. In addition to water and...
