DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions lost 38-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 action at Ford Field. This post will run through MLive’s grades for their performance:. Quarterbacks: It wasn’t the cleanest day from Jared Goff. The Lions quarterback fell victim to some misfires and drops, not to mention an ugly interception under pressure that the Eagles returned for a touchdown. Goff completed 21 of 37 passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Goff averaged 4.5 completed air yards per throw, the fifth-lowest in the league, despite averaging 8.2 intended air yards per attempt, which was the 10th most, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Detroit’s offense scored touchdowns on three of its final four possessions. That was quite the finish from a group that strung three consecutive three-and-outs and the Pick 6 after the strong opening series. Goff had an inconsistent day. His accuracy wasn’t crisp. But he pulled it together in the second half, including a picture-perfect tight-window touchdown to DJ Chark. This young team will need crisper and cleaner play from its veteran quarterback. Grade: C.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO