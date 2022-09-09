Read full article on original website
Wolves and Ravens Ready for Area Matchup
Winfield is the site for an all-KCII area volleyball matchup Tuesday when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens are on the road to face the Winfield-Mt. Union Lady Wolves. Hillcrest comes into the match with an overall record of 1-11 and 0-3 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference. Last time out, the Ravens were swept by the Wapello Arrows Thursday. On the season, Hillcrest is led by sophomore Malia Yoder’s 48 digs, freshman Claire Withrow’s 43 assists and freshman Niva Helmuth’s 33 kills.
Wildcat Volleyball Compete in Williamsburg Tournament
The Columbus Community volleyball team competed in the Williamsburg tournament over the weekend where they fell in a pair of matches. The Wildcats lost to Central Lee in straight sets of 21-8 and 21-15. The Hawks’ Makayla Morrison managed eight kills while Kenna Sandoval collected 14 assists. Columbus then had a hard time against West Burlington falling by scores of 21-7 and 21-6. Sophia Armstrong had nine kills for the Falcons and Abbey Bence managed 21 assists.
Arrows Score Sweep of Ravens
The Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball team was beaten in Kalona in straight sets Thursday by the visiting Wapello Arrows. The guests were winners by scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-9. Top Ravens included Malia Yoder with 10 digs and two kills and Claire Withrow with three assists. Hillcrest is now 1-11 this year. The Ravens travel to Winfield-Mt. Union on Tuesday.
Golden Hawk Girls Runners-Up; Hostetler Individual Champ; Boys Fourth at Monticello Saturday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk cross country team spent Saturday on the course at Monticello. The girls were team runners-up with their score of 78, behind champion Panthers on their home course with 52 points. Danielle Hostetler won the girls individual championship with her time of 18:23, winning by 38 seconds. Other Golden Hawk finishers included Abby Fleming ninth, Phoebe Shetler 12th, Dessa Poll 27th, Greta Sieren 29th, Annika Poll 31st and Ivy Reschley 39th.
Snakes Score Top Ten Win Over Centerville; Give Big Reds First Loss
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team found their first win of the year blasting No. 10 Centerville Friday at the Snake Pit 42-7. SK found the end zone in the first frame and held a 7-0 lead after one. Each team grabbed a touchdown in the second, leaving the Cobras on top 14-7 going to the locker room. The third quarter, belonged to the Snakes, putting up 21 points, they built a 35-7 lead and added an insurance touchdown in the fourth to enact the running clock.
Wildcats Stay Perfect, Run Wild Against Indians
With every passing week the chatter is getting a little louder about the emerging Columbus Community football program and the noise is not getting any softer after Friday’s 39-19 home victory over Wapello (1-2). The Wildcats found the end zone in the first and second quarters that helped build...
Fast Start For Beavers Beats Huskies
The Highland Huskies dropped their third straight contest to start the season, taking a 55-9 loss against Wilton. The Beavers stacked up points early, holding a 21-0 lead after the first and 48-0 lead at half. Each team would get points in the third with Wilton adding another touchdown and Highland getting on the board for the first time this year with a 25-yard Jared Diaz field goal to make it 55-3. The Huskies got to the end zone for the first time this year in the final frame when Sage Hartley-Norman connected with Ethan Paisley on a touchdown pass.
Bockelman’s Big Night Leads Lions Past Warriors
The Lone Tree football team got a big night from quarterback Ethan Bockelman and a come-from-behind win over HLV on Friday 41-30. The Warriors took an early 8-0 lead in the first frame before Bockelman posted the first of his five touchdowns on the night, a six yard scoring connection with Jader Sanchez to pull the Lions within 8-7. That duo struck again in the second quarter, this time from 60 yards out, to keep Lone Tree close at half, down just one. In the third quarter, the Lions put up a 20-spot with Bockelman going to Emmett Burke on a 34-yard touchdown pass before rushing for 65 and 20 yard scores in the period to give the Lions a lead they would not give up. Maddox Jondle finished the Lone Tree scoring with a 13 yard touchdown scamper.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Ryan Schlabaugh
City of Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh shares this year’s Kalona Citizen Award’s Recipients.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Julie Mangold
Vice Regent of the Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Julie Mangold enlightens us on their upcoming event “Junk in the Trunk” .
Betty Jean Buckwalter
A funeral service for 92-year-old Betty Jean Buckwalter of Wellman will be at 10a.m. Saturday, September 17th at the Wellman Mennonite Church. Burial will be at the Wellman Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7p.m. Friday, September 16th at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A memorial fund has been established for Crowded Closet, Compassus Hospice and the Wellman Mennonite Church.
Paul W. Miller
A Funeral Service for 100-year-old Paul W. Miller will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 16 at the Upper Deer Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wellman. Burial will be in the Upper Deer Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 at the Upper Deer Creek Mennonite Church. A memorial fund has been established for Upper Deer Creek Mennonite Church and Washington County Hospice. The Powell Funeral Home in Wellman is caring for Paul and his family.
Steven Marr “Smiley” Wood
Celebration of life service for 75-year-old Steven Marr “Smiley” Wood of Ainsworth will be at 10a.m. Wednesday, September 14th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 1p.m. Tuesday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for Marr Park.
