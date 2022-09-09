Among the many bombs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped during their interview with Oprah Winfrey was the issue of as-yet-unborn Archie's official title (and possible skin tone). It was ultimately decided that Harry and Meghan's children would not be granted HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles, or the security those titles would have included. And then Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and now it looks like Archie and Lilibet will automatically be upgraded to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet anyway.

