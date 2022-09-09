The Lone Tree football team got a big night from quarterback Ethan Bockelman and a come-from-behind win over HLV on Friday 41-30. The Warriors took an early 8-0 lead in the first frame before Bockelman posted the first of his five touchdowns on the night, a six yard scoring connection with Jader Sanchez to pull the Lions within 8-7. That duo struck again in the second quarter, this time from 60 yards out, to keep Lone Tree close at half, down just one. In the third quarter, the Lions put up a 20-spot with Bockelman going to Emmett Burke on a 34-yard touchdown pass before rushing for 65 and 20 yard scores in the period to give the Lions a lead they would not give up. Maddox Jondle finished the Lone Tree scoring with a 13 yard touchdown scamper.

LONE TREE, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO