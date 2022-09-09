Read full article on original website
No. 3 Warriors Roll Again, Blank Bears
Being overwhelmed has been a common theme for WACO’s opponents this year and Friday was nothing different with the English Valleys (0-3) football team being their latest victim in a 49-0 Warrior victory. Getting started on the right foot (literally) is exactly what WACO did when they relied on...
Bockelman’s Big Night Leads Lions Past Warriors
The Lone Tree football team got a big night from quarterback Ethan Bockelman and a come-from-behind win over HLV on Friday 41-30. The Warriors took an early 8-0 lead in the first frame before Bockelman posted the first of his five touchdowns on the night, a six yard scoring connection with Jader Sanchez to pull the Lions within 8-7. That duo struck again in the second quarter, this time from 60 yards out, to keep Lone Tree close at half, down just one. In the third quarter, the Lions put up a 20-spot with Bockelman going to Emmett Burke on a 34-yard touchdown pass before rushing for 65 and 20 yard scores in the period to give the Lions a lead they would not give up. Maddox Jondle finished the Lone Tree scoring with a 13 yard touchdown scamper.
WMU Volleyball Finishes Second at Wilton Tournament
It was a productive showing at the Wilton tournament on Saturday for the Winfield-Mt. Union volleyball team when they went 3-1 on the day and placed second overall. The round-robin tournament saw the Wolves lose to No. 13 in class 2A Wilton by 21-17 and 21-18 scores, but they rebounded to down the next three opponents including Mediapolis (21-18, 18-21, 15-10), Burlington (21-15, 21-12), and Mount Pleasant (21-14, 21-16). Melina Oepping brought the power offensively finishing with 32 kills and Bradie Buffington recorded 12. Keely Malone managed 60 assists and Lily Freeman connected on nine blocks. Keetyn Townsley was everywhere defensively with 36 digs and she was successful on 31 of 34 serves with three aces.
Snakes Score Top Ten Win Over Centerville; Give Big Reds First Loss
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team found their first win of the year blasting No. 10 Centerville Friday at the Snake Pit 42-7. SK found the end zone in the first frame and held a 7-0 lead after one. Each team grabbed a touchdown in the second, leaving the Cobras on top 14-7 going to the locker room. The third quarter, belonged to the Snakes, putting up 21 points, they built a 35-7 lead and added an insurance touchdown in the fourth to enact the running clock.
Fast Start For Beavers Beats Huskies
The Highland Huskies dropped their third straight contest to start the season, taking a 55-9 loss against Wilton. The Beavers stacked up points early, holding a 21-0 lead after the first and 48-0 lead at half. Each team would get points in the third with Wilton adding another touchdown and Highland getting on the board for the first time this year with a 25-yard Jared Diaz field goal to make it 55-3. The Huskies got to the end zone for the first time this year in the final frame when Sage Hartley-Norman connected with Ethan Paisley on a touchdown pass.
Arrows Score Sweep of Ravens
The Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball team was beaten in Kalona in straight sets Thursday by the visiting Wapello Arrows. The guests were winners by scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-9. Top Ravens included Malia Yoder with 10 digs and two kills and Claire Withrow with three assists. Hillcrest is now 1-11 this year. The Ravens travel to Winfield-Mt. Union on Tuesday.
There's an elaborate Brian Ferentz Cameo ruse sweeping through Hawkeye nation like a wildfire
The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has been garbage. Actually, they’ve been less than garbage. To be garbage, you must first exist. So far in 2022, the Hawkeyes offense has been nothing more than a theoretical concept, static on the TV screen until the defense takes over again. Through two games this season, the Hawkeyes offense has scored 10 points.They beat FCS South Dakota State on the back of two second-half safeties from the defense and fell to arch-rival Iowa State on Saturday, mustering a single first-quarter touchdown. In the process they racked up a litany of hilarious stats that would have any Power Five program in the nation firing their offensive coordinator into the sun.
Iowa Celebrity FINALLY Gets to Tailgate At Cy-Hawk Game [WATCH]
The matchup between Iowa State and the University of Iowa is one of the most highly anticipated games of the entire college football season. If you were out tailgating in Iowa City for the event then you probably saw a local internet celebrity out and about. He became an overnight...
Hawkeye Fans Troll Brian Ferentz With Cameo Videos [WATCH]
To say that Iowa Hawkeye football fans are upset would be an understatement. After the offense looked bad in a win against South Dakota State, it looked even worse in a loss to rival Iowa State last Saturday. While much has been made of the Iowa quarterback position, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has also seen his name tossed about as a problem with the Iowa offense. Social media and message boards have not been kind to the son of the Iowa head coach this week. But several Iowa fans have taken the trolling to a whole new level.
Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa
Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
Lottery luck strikes again in Bettendorf
It’s good to live in the Quad Cities if you play the Iowa Lottery. Marchelle Kosgard of Bettendorf is the latest lucky resident to win a major jackpot this summer. Kosgaard won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Wild Card” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at ExpressLane, 3718 State Street in […]
Betty Jean Buckwalter
A funeral service for 92-year-old Betty Jean Buckwalter of Wellman will be at 10a.m. Saturday, September 17th at the Wellman Mennonite Church. Burial will be at the Wellman Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7p.m. Friday, September 16th at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A memorial fund has been established for Crowded Closet, Compassus Hospice and the Wellman Mennonite Church.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Ryan Schlabaugh
City of Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh shares this year’s Kalona Citizen Award’s Recipients.
A Pair of Art Galleries to be Hosted by Art Domestique Through September
Art Domestique in Washington will host a pair of art galleries at their studio through the end of September. The ongoing gallery that will conclude on August 15th will be showcasing the work of Danna Fruetel, and the second gallery that starts on September 16th will showcase the work of Carlene Atwater.
Washington Community School Board Preview
The Washington Community School Board will meet in regular session this week. The board will review reports for the curriculum at the beginning of the school year, and the superintendent will also present a report at the beginning of the meeting. The board will also review the goals that they have set for this school year. The meeting will be held at the Washington Community School District’s Central Office in Washington at 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 14th.
QC entry wins in FFA sheep competition at Iowa State Fair
FFA chapters compete to obtain honors in Large Group Champion and Small Group Champion in the beef, poultry, rabbit, sheep, swine and horse divisions in FFA Herding at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. SHEEP. Large Group Champion: Northeast FFA, Goose Lake. Small Group Champion: North Scott FFA, Eldridge.
Brighton Fire Called to a Structure Fire on Sunday
The Brighton Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire in rural Brighton on Sunday at 2750 124th St. Brighton Fire, Brighton QRS, Fairfield Fire, and Lockridge Fire all responded to the fire, extinguishing the blaze before it spread to the surrounding corn fields. The structure was a complete loss and has been demolished as a result.
Wayland City Council Meeting Preview
This week, the Wayland City Council will hold its regular meeting. The meeting will begin with a citizen forum. Old business includes water plant pump repair and replacement quotes, along with an update on the sewer project, with a focus on reducing infiltration. New business includes a WACO request for...
Halcyon House Washington Page Amy Kleese
On today’s program, I’m talking with Amy Kleese, the Director of Communications for the United Presbyterian Home, about their upcoming Alive After 5 event on Tuesday.
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
