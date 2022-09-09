Read full article on original website
Alabama says its not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia. A federal judge had ordered the state to clarify if the state was ready to implement the new execution method. The Alabama prison system said the state has completed many of the preparations, but the protocol is not yet complete. The state said prison staff will also need to be trained before it is used.
Missouri woman acquitted of killing daughter to be free soon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was acquitted of killing her daughter but convicted of abandoning the girl’s corpse will soon be freed from prison. Rebecca Ruud was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison. But she will be given credit for the five years she has been in prison, so she will be free as soon as authorities can process her release. Ruud was acquitted in July in the death of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, whose body was found in a burn pile on Ruud’s property in 2017. Her attorneys said during her trial that the girl died by suicide and Ruud panicked and burned her body. Murder charges filed against Ruud’s husband, Robert Peat Jr., were dismissed Thursday.
Police: Suspect had fantasy stories involving children
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A police detective says a former Ohio schools superintendent charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle had fantasy stories on his computer involving children. News outlets report that Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller testified Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for 59-year-old William J. Morrison III, who was charged last month with two felony counts of kidnapping. Morrison is accused of luring a boy and girl into his vehicle on Aug. 17. A defense attorney argued the charges should be changed to child abduction since the children were let go and weren’t harmed, but Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry ruled there was enough evidence to send the original charges to a grand jury.
Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida ethics commission has determined that the sheriff of one of the state’s biggest counties appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14. The commission said Wednesday that it will schedule a public hearing to determine whether Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony should face punishment. He fatally shot another teenager in 1993 at his family’s Philadelphia home and was acquitted after arguing self-defense. Tony answered “no” on police applications that asked if he had ever been criminally arrested. His attorneys argue that Pennsylvania does not charge juveniles with crimes, but rather with “acts of delinquency.” The commission could recommend Tony be fired, censured or fined.
State Farm, Mississippi settle lawsuit over Katrina payments
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has quietly settled its lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. for allegedly minimizing its Hurricane Katrina payments to policyholders, leaving the state to compensate homeowners. The Sun Herald reports that according to the settlement, the $12 million payment represents “restitution for damage, which was or may have been caused by a violation of law or potential violation of law” on the part of State Farm. State Farm paid the settlement in February 2021, but Attorney General Lynn Fitch never announced details of the agreement. In July, the company also agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims following Katrina.
Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there’s no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions. A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state’s constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa were responding Tuesday in state court filings to arguments made by lawyers for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last month. Reynolds contends that federal and state supreme court decisions have changed the legal landscape and justify reversal of a judge’s decision that declared the law unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable.
Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire. The NTSB said Wednesday that 14 other homes were damaged as the fire burned about 30 acres in Lincoln County. The agency says the 30-inch pipeline, owned and operated by Enbridge Inc., had a preexisting manufacturing defect known as a hard spot. The NTSB said that combined with a degraded pipeline coating and ineffective corrosion prevention. Enbridge said in a statement that it was “deeply sorry” and has worked diligently to improve the safety of its pipelines.
Prominent Native Hawaiians named to Mauna Kea authority
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor has appointed several people, including some prominent Native Hawaiian activists, to a new board charged with managing Mauna Kea summit lands underneath some of the world’s most advanced astronomical observatories. Two appointees were leaders of 2019 protests that brought a halt to the construction of the latest telescope planned for the mountain on Hawaii’s Big Island. Many Native Hawaiians consider the summit sacred, and protesters objected to building yet another telescope there. The state created the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority in response to those protests. They crafted a new law saying Mauna Kea must be protected for future generations and that science must be balanced with culture and the environment.
Tribes say North Dakota is tampering with mineral royalties
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is accusing North Dakota officials of tampering with the tribes’ efforts to collect royalties from oil and gas production underneath a riverbed on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The state says the tribes have no legal claim. The latest grievance is part of an ongoing dispute that has seen the rights for minerals exchange hands four times in the last five years. The last turnover was in February when the Biden administration ruled that the royalties belonged to the Three Affiliated Tribes. The U.S. Department of Interior followed up by demanding that energy companies provide a detailed account of royalties and bonuses from mineral production. The state responded with a letter to oil companies dismissing the ruling and title.
Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing
DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing. Law-enforcement officials say two people in the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries. Stephanie Stamos took photos of the plane flying extremely close to boaters at Horsetooth Reservoir outside Fort Collins. Stamos said the plane looked unstable and the aircraft’s wheels almost touched one of the boats. The Larimer County Sheriff’s office says the Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.
