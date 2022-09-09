Read full article on original website
Wildcat Volleyball Compete in Williamsburg Tournament
The Columbus Community volleyball team competed in the Williamsburg tournament over the weekend where they fell in a pair of matches. The Wildcats lost to Central Lee in straight sets of 21-8 and 21-15. The Hawks’ Makayla Morrison managed eight kills while Kenna Sandoval collected 14 assists. Columbus then had a hard time against West Burlington falling by scores of 21-7 and 21-6. Sophia Armstrong had nine kills for the Falcons and Abbey Bence managed 21 assists.
Six Area Teams Invade Knoll Ridge For Tuesday Meet
More than half of the cross country teams in the KCII listening area will be on the golf course in North English for the annual English Valleys Invitational Tuesday. The Hillcrest Ravens will run tonight at EV, they have been off since a meet at Waterworks park in Fairfield last week when they were led by Micah Gerber’s ninth place finish. They did not post a team score.
WMU Volleyball Finishes Second at Wilton Tournament
It was a productive showing at the Wilton tournament on Saturday for the Winfield-Mt. Union volleyball team when they went 3-1 on the day and placed second overall. The round-robin tournament saw the Wolves lose to No. 13 in class 2A Wilton by 21-17 and 21-18 scores, but they rebounded to down the next three opponents including Mediapolis (21-18, 18-21, 15-10), Burlington (21-15, 21-12), and Mount Pleasant (21-14, 21-16). Melina Oepping brought the power offensively finishing with 32 kills and Bradie Buffington recorded 12. Keely Malone managed 60 assists and Lily Freeman connected on nine blocks. Keetyn Townsley was everywhere defensively with 36 digs and she was successful on 31 of 34 serves with three aces.
No. 3 Warriors Roll Again, Blank Bears
Being overwhelmed has been a common theme for WACO’s opponents this year and Friday was nothing different with the English Valleys (0-3) football team being their latest victim in a 49-0 Warrior victory. Getting started on the right foot (literally) is exactly what WACO did when they relied on...
Wildcats Stay Perfect, Run Wild Against Indians
With every passing week the chatter is getting a little louder about the emerging Columbus Community football program and the noise is not getting any softer after Friday’s 39-19 home victory over Wapello (1-2). The Wildcats found the end zone in the first and second quarters that helped build...
Snakes Score Top Ten Win Over Centerville; Give Big Reds First Loss
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team found their first win of the year blasting No. 10 Centerville Friday at the Snake Pit 42-7. SK found the end zone in the first frame and held a 7-0 lead after one. Each team grabbed a touchdown in the second, leaving the Cobras on top 14-7 going to the locker room. The third quarter, belonged to the Snakes, putting up 21 points, they built a 35-7 lead and added an insurance touchdown in the fourth to enact the running clock.
Arrows Score Sweep of Ravens
The Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball team was beaten in Kalona in straight sets Thursday by the visiting Wapello Arrows. The guests were winners by scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-9. Top Ravens included Malia Yoder with 10 digs and two kills and Claire Withrow with three assists. Hillcrest is now 1-11 this year. The Ravens travel to Winfield-Mt. Union on Tuesday.
Bockelman’s Big Night Leads Lions Past Warriors
The Lone Tree football team got a big night from quarterback Ethan Bockelman and a come-from-behind win over HLV on Friday 41-30. The Warriors took an early 8-0 lead in the first frame before Bockelman posted the first of his five touchdowns on the night, a six yard scoring connection with Jader Sanchez to pull the Lions within 8-7. That duo struck again in the second quarter, this time from 60 yards out, to keep Lone Tree close at half, down just one. In the third quarter, the Lions put up a 20-spot with Bockelman going to Emmett Burke on a 34-yard touchdown pass before rushing for 65 and 20 yard scores in the period to give the Lions a lead they would not give up. Maddox Jondle finished the Lone Tree scoring with a 13 yard touchdown scamper.
Paul W. Miller
A Funeral Service for 100-year-old Paul W. Miller will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 16 at the Upper Deer Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wellman. Burial will be in the Upper Deer Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 at the Upper Deer Creek Mennonite Church. A memorial fund has been established for Upper Deer Creek Mennonite Church and Washington County Hospice. The Powell Funeral Home in Wellman is caring for Paul and his family.
Steven Marr “Smiley” Wood
Celebration of life service for 75-year-old Steven Marr “Smiley” Wood of Ainsworth will be at 10a.m. Wednesday, September 14th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 1p.m. Tuesday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for Marr Park.
Halcyon House Washington Page Patty Koller
On today’s program, I’m talking to Patty Koller, the Executive Director of the Washington County Riverboat Foundation.
Alive After 5 Tomorrow at United Presbyterian Home in Washington
The Washington Chamber of Commerce and the United Presbyterian Home in Washington will be hosting Alive After 5 tomorrow at the United Presbyterian Home at 1203 East Washington St. There will be open house tours for select cottages before the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:00 pm. For more information about the open house for the cottages, you can read about it here/ online at KCIIradio.com. After the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the 75 years United Presbyterian Home has been open, there will be food, drinks, and live entertainment provided by Aces and Eights.
A Pair of Art Galleries to be Hosted by Art Domestique Through September
Art Domestique in Washington will host a pair of art galleries at their studio through the end of September. The ongoing gallery that will conclude on August 15th will be showcasing the work of Danna Fruetel, and the second gallery that starts on September 16th will showcase the work of Carlene Atwater.
Halcyon House Washington Page Amy Kleese
On today’s program, I’m talking with Amy Kleese, the Director of Communications for the United Presbyterian Home, about their upcoming Alive After 5 event on Tuesday.
Brighton Fire Called to a Structure Fire on Sunday
The Brighton Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire in rural Brighton on Sunday at 2750 124th St. Brighton Fire, Brighton QRS, Fairfield Fire, and Lockridge Fire all responded to the fire, extinguishing the blaze before it spread to the surrounding corn fields. The structure was a complete loss and has been demolished as a result.
Wayland City Council Meeting Preview
This week, the Wayland City Council will hold its regular meeting. The meeting will begin with a citizen forum. Old business includes water plant pump repair and replacement quotes, along with an update on the sewer project, with a focus on reducing infiltration. New business includes a WACO request for...
Price Set for Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Washington
Washington has installed an electric vehicle charging station in the downtown square next to Central Park. The price of the charging station has been set at $.22 per Kilowatt Hour (kWh), which is slightly below the cost of the electric vehicle charging station in Mt. Pleasant, which is set at $.25 per kWh. This is the first EV charging station installed in Washington, a process that Mayor Jaron Rosien says has been in the works for at least a year. Depending on the usage, the price could change, with City Councilor Bethany Glinsmann suggesting that incentives for using the charging station could be added to increase its usage.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
Three Washington County Supervisors Become Certified Iowa County Supervisors
Washington County Supervisors Jack Seward, Richard Young, and Marcus Fedler were honored as Certified Iowa County Supervisors. The Iowa State Association of County Supervisors (ISACS) honored their first class of Certified Iowa County Supervisors during a ceremony in Des Moines on August 25th that was held in conjunction with the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Annual Conference.
County Treasurer Provides Reminder about Real Estate and Mobile Home Taxes
Washington County Treasurer Jeff Garrett has issued a statement about the upcoming payment deadline for the first half real estate and mobile home taxes. The payment was due September 1st and must be paid by September 30th to avoid penalty. On October 1st penalty of 1.5% per month (rounded to the nearest whole dollar with a $1.00 minimum) will attach.
