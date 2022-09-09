New technology to visualize axonal fiber bundles on the retina for early diagnosis of optic neuropathies

Read full article on original website
TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for treating aortic stenosis patients
Minimally invasive, catheter-based transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has revolutionized treatment of aortic stenosis (AS), and both American and European guidelines have approved its use. However, there is a perception that TAVR is more expensive than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). A budget impact analysis comparing the two options now shows that TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for the treatment of AS. The study appears in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.
Immunotherapy before surgery induces complete response in more than half of patients with common skin cancer
In an international, multicenter Phase II clinical trial led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 63.3% of patients with stage II–IV cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery. The results were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Fungal infections increase mortality among hospitalized COVID-19 patients worldwide
Every day we inhale thousands of potentially pathogenic fungal spores, but our immune system simply eliminates them. However, in people with compromised immunity, such as transplant and cancer patients, as well as hospitalized patients in intensive care, the interaction between pathogen and host may be quite different. Fungal infections that...
Study results offer new hope for advanced lung cancer patients being treated with immunotherapy
Patients with advanced lung cancer had a better chance at survival when their treatment combined chemotherapy with a drug designed to turn the immune system against cancer, according to two studies released Sunday at a conference in Paris, France. In both trials, 20% of participants who took chemotherapy plus the...
Evaluation of AI for medical imaging: A key requirement for clinical translation
Artificial intelligence (AI) is showing significant promise in medical imaging. To translate this promise to reality requires rigorous evaluation of these algorithms. To develop guidelines to evaluate artificial intelligence (AI) in nuclear-medicine imaging, Richard L. Wahl, MD, director of Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, then president of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), established the SNMMI Artificial Intelligence Task Force, within which an evaluation team was formed. This team, comprised of computational imaging scientists, physicians, physicists, biostatisticians and representatives from industry and regulatory agencies, was led by Abhinav Jha, assistant professor of biomedical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering and assistant professor of radiology at MIR.
Study shows game-changing obesity drug more than halves risk of type 2 diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) is more than halved by weekly injections of new obesity drug semaglutide, according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept). Semaglutide was recently approved in the...
Vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acids not helpful in reducing risk of frailty
Frailty is defined as reduced physiological reserve and ability to cope with acute stresses. Up to half of adults over the age of 85 live with frailty and thus, preventative measures are greatly needed. Investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, were interested in examining whether vitamin D3 or marine omega-3 fatty acid supplementation reduced risk of frailty.
Researcher identifies effective combination immunotherapy for subgroup of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer
A physician-scientist at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has identified a novel combination immunotherapy regimen that demonstrated significant response in a subgroup of people with recurrent metastatic colorectal cancer. The Phase 1 data was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. CEST.
Study reveals the unseen havoc natural disasters can wreak on our brain
Japanese researchers monitored the National Database of Health Insurance Claims a year before and after the 2018 Japan floods and found a rise in prescriptions for acute bouts of migraine among victims in the hardest hit southwestern prefectures, suggesting that the frequency and severity of attacks of this debilitating neurological disease increase after a natural disaster.
Have recent efforts successfully boosted adolescent and young adult enrollment in cancer clinical trials?
It's important for adolescents and young adults (AYAs) to participate in cancer clinical trials to ensure adequate opportunities for AYA patients to contribute to, and benefit from, advances in cancer treatment. A recent analysis published by Wiley online in Cancer indicates that such trials have enrolled a greater proportion of newly diagnosed AYA patients in recent years.
Novel imaging approach reveals important details about rare eye disease choroideremia
By combining traditional eye imaging techniques with adaptive optics—a technology that enhances imaging resolution—researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) have shown for the first time how cells across different tissue layers in the eye are affected in people with choroideremia, a rare genetic disorder that leads to blindness. Their study, which was funded by the NEI Intramural Research Program, is published in Communications Biology.
AI helps detect pancreatic cancer
An artificial intelligence (AI) tool is highly effective at detecting pancreatic cancer on CT, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Pancreatic cancer has the lowest five-year survival rate among cancers. It is projected to become the second leading cause...
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
New study reveals a widening gap in diabetes-related mortality between urban and rural areas in the US
A new study published in Diabetologia finds that there is a widening gap in diabetes-related mortality between urban and rural areas in the U.S., and that reductions in mortality rates seen predominantly in urban areas have been mainly limited to female and older patients while outcomes in male and younger individuals worsened. The research was led by Dr. Mamas A. Mamas, of Keele University UK, and colleagues.
The best protection against COVID-19 could be a vaccine delivered through the nose, according to new paper
As public health experts cautiously anticipate how COVID-19 will play out this fall, a University at Buffalo scientist is reiterating that substantial immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus will only happen with a vaccine that can be delivered through the nose. "The best protection against initial infection with the coronavirus, as...
New long-term opioid use after lung cancer surgery linked to 40% higher death risk within next 2 years
New long-term use of opioids to quell pain after lung cancer surgery is linked to a 40% heightened risk of death from any cause within the next 2 years, finds research published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. Male sex, older age, use of chemo, anxiety and...
Blood test shows promise at catching cancers early
A single blood test that can screen for more than 50 cancers seems to work fairly well in the real world, a preliminary study reveals. Researchers found that of over 6,600 apparently healthy people aged 50 and older, the blood test detected a possible cancer "signal" in roughly 1%. When those individuals had more extensive testing, cancer was confirmed in 38%.
Scientists identify drug that mimics effects of exercise on muscle and bone
Maintaining a regular workout routine can help you look and feel great—but did you know that exercise also helps maintain your muscles and bones? People who are unable to engage in physical activity experience weakening of the muscles and bones, a condition known as locomotor frailty. Recently, researchers in Japan have identified a new drug that may aid in the treatment of locomotor frailty by inducing similar effects as exercise.
New checkpoint gene demonstrates ability to supercharge immune cells against cancer
University of Minnesota researchers and their collaborators at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) investigated the role of a new intracellular checkpoint gene in regulating T-cell function against solid tumors. Known as CISH, the team published results in Med that show the checkpoint gene plays a key role in suppressing the ability of human T-cells to recognize and attack cancer cells.
Researchers reveal a new approach for clearer fatty liver observation
Obesity can give rise to a variety of health concerns. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—a type of fatty liver disease that might progress to cancer—is particularly prevalent among obese people. Treatment for NASH patients has yet to be found, due partly to the absence of suitable and efficient methods to isolate and analyze characteristics of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which are proven to play a significant role in NASH-associated liver fibrosis and liver cancer progression. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists made a significant advance in this quest with their new approach of performing enzymatic cold perfusion to isolate HSCs from both murine and human fatty liver-associated tumors. Their findings were published in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
