New technology to visualize axonal fiber bundles on the retina for early diagnosis of optic neuropathies

Artificial intelligence (AI) is showing significant promise in medical imaging. To translate this promise to reality requires rigorous evaluation of these algorithms. To develop guidelines to evaluate artificial intelligence (AI) in nuclear-medicine imaging, Richard L. Wahl, MD, director of Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, then president of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), established the SNMMI Artificial Intelligence Task Force, within which an evaluation team was formed. This team, comprised of computational imaging scientists, physicians, physicists, biostatisticians and representatives from industry and regulatory agencies, was led by Abhinav Jha, assistant professor of biomedical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering and assistant professor of radiology at MIR.

