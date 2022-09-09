ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OK

22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Delaware County.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 7, emergency crews were called to an accident along County Road 504, just north of US 412, near Leach.

Investigators with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 22-year-old Jeffery Terrell, from Salina, Oklahoma, was riding a 2005 Kawasaki Vulcan when he crashed.

Authorities say the motorcycle left the road to the right, which is when Terrell laid the motorcycle down. It then crashed into a tree.

Terrell was rushed to an Arkansas hospital in critical condition. However, he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say speeding was likely the cause of the crash.

