KSAT 12
Homeowner still trying to locate pets after overnight house fire
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who lived in an East Side home that was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning says she is still trying to locate all of her pets. According to San Antonio firefighters, there were five dogs and two cats inside the home in the 2100 block of Hays Street when it went up in flames around 4:30 a.m.
East San Antonio home destroyed in fire
SAN ANTONIO — Two people and their five pets have been displaced after their east side home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. San Antonio Fire responded to the house fire and discovered that the front was fully engulfed. Firefighters said it took about five minutes to put the fire out.
foxsanantonio.com
Police responded to fight that led to man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Police responded to a fight that led to a man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall. The incident happened at the 2300 block of SW Military Drive at around 1:13 p.m. According to officials, two men in their 20s started fighting in...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit along one of the most dangerous roadways in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car on the West Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Culebra Road near Pettus Street. According to the city, there have been hundreds of accidents along this stretch of Culebra Road every year, and the problem is getting worse as the street gets busier and busier.
KSAT 12
Hollywood Park police ID suspect accused of opening fire in restaurant, killing 2
HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police have identified the suspect who they said opened fire inside a restaurant over the weekend, killing two people and injuring a third. Police Chief Shad Prichard said they are searching for Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, who is wanted for capital murder. The...
KSAT 12
Church day care left without after-school transportation after vandals steal, trash van
SAN ANTONIO – The owners of an after-school day care say vandals left their van trashed over the weekend, which kept them from being able to use it to pick up enrolled children. Jorge Zayasbazan, senior pastor at Baptist Temple Church, said the day care couldn’t just use any...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Robbery suspect pulls knife on security guard at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for your help to identify the man they believe was involved in an aggravated robbery at a Northwest Side Walmart. The robbery happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Walmart on Bandera Road near West Woodlawn Avenue. Police said the suspect took...
KTSA
Man found unconscious along road in Schertz fights with cops who were checking on him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found unconscious on the side of a road in Schertz has been thrown in jail after throwing punches and kicks at police. According to KSAT-12, officers got a call at around 1:45 A.M. Sunday about a person lying along FM 78 near River Road.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck man on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who fatally struck a man with their car on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side. Police said Ward McClellan III, 36, was killed at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410.
KSAT 12
SAPD fires officer seen in 2021 video pointing gun at officer boyfriend, pulling trigger several times
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer seen in cellphone camera footage pointing an unloaded handgun at her boyfriend -- a fellow officer -- and pulling the trigger several times, has been fired by the department, suspension records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. Officer Martha Martinez received the...
KSAT 12
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
KSAT 12
SAWS forced to leave low-priority water main breaks spilling water for weeks at a time
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water System is dealing with a record-breaking year of water main breaks. The unprecedented year has wait times for repairs taking longer than what customers would like. Since the start of 2022, SAWS has had more than 2,200. The utility blames extreme heat...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated assault outside East Side food mart
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated assault. The incident occurred July 8 around 10:30 p.m. at a Chevron Food Mart in the 4000 block of East Houston Street on the city’s East Side.
KSAT 12
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
KSAT 12
Woman struck on Fredericksburg Road while trying to reach bus stop, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit by a vehicle on Monday morning while crossing Fredericksburg Road in Balcones Heights, according to police. Police said the woman was trying to walk to a bus stop on the other side of the 4100 block of Fredericksburg Road after 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by a pickup truck.
KSAT 12
Firefighters respond to fire in garage just south of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire in a garage just south of downtown early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Washington Street, not far from Turner Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Firefighters said when...
KSAT 12
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside restaurant in Hollywood Park, police say
HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – A shooting outside of a restaurant in Hollywood Park left two people dead and one injured overnight, according to police. The suspect is still on the run. The shooting happened around 1:11 a.m., Sunday in the 16000 block of San Pedro Ave. When officers arrived,...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer fired after she was found asleep in car with blood-alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who was found asleep behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol content level nearly three times the legal limit has been fired, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates. Rosemary Caudillo received the indefinite suspension, tantamount to firing, in June, four months...
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Floresville (Floresville, TX)
According to the Floresville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was killed after his bike collided with a white Ford Escape.
seguintoday.com
Seguin looking to solve pair of problems with new city owned apartment complex
(Seguin) — A proposed large multi-family housing project will help to provide much needed housing for working families in the area. The high-end development might also help the city fund some of the necessary improvements along Link Road, next to the Navarro ISD schools. Lily Springs would be a...
