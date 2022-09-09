ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Homeowner still trying to locate pets after overnight house fire

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who lived in an East Side home that was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning says she is still trying to locate all of her pets. According to San Antonio firefighters, there were five dogs and two cats inside the home in the 2100 block of Hays Street when it went up in flames around 4:30 a.m.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

East San Antonio home destroyed in fire

SAN ANTONIO — Two people and their five pets have been displaced after their east side home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. San Antonio Fire responded to the house fire and discovered that the front was fully engulfed. Firefighters said it took about five minutes to put the fire out.
KSAT 12

All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
KSAT 12

Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
KSAT 12

Firefighters respond to fire in garage just south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire in a garage just south of downtown early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Washington Street, not far from Turner Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Firefighters said when...
