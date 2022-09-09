ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dolly Parton And Kelly Clarkson Team Up For Stirring, Reimagined Duet Of Dolly’s Classic “9 To 5”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTbfA_0hoaTxh400

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson nailed this.

They completely reimagined Dolly’s 1980 hit single, “9 to 5,” that’s part of an upcoming documentary about the original film called Still Working 9 to 5.

And while it’s a far cry from the original in terms of the production on this new version, it’s a stirring, and almost haunting, new arrangement that really shows of Kelly’s incredible vocals.

Dolly says that Kelly really took the song to a whole new level, and she was thrilled to get to work with Kelly and country producer Shane McAnally on the project:

“Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive. I love her voice on ‘9 to 5,’ and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it.

I’m equally as proud of the wonderful arrangement and production by Shane McAnally.”

And of course, Kelly, who is a huge country music fan, was honored to sing with one of her musical heroes on this song:

“I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5,’ with her! She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet!

I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton, and now have bragging rights til the end of time!”

Fair enough, Kelly…

But I love what they did with this duet, and even though nothing will ever top the original (and I don’t think that was their goal anyways), this moodier, slowed down version brings a whole new take to the universal feelings of struggling at work that Dolly evoked so perfectly in her original.

You can tell Kelly really respects Dolly (and she’s said as much in the past), and wanted to make this as good as it could possibly be, while still adding her own touch and actually making it different… as opposed to just covering the exact same tune with the same production.

Plus, it’s not very often you get a reworked version of such an iconic song that’s actually great, much less even features the original artist, as well.

Talk about a cup of ambition… make sure you give this one a spin today, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised:

The Still Working 9 to 5 film first premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, and will be available to the public on September 16th. It features interviews from original cast members of the movie, including Dolly, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Here’s the documentary trailer:

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Kelly Clarkson: My Divorce Was So Messy I Had to Quit The Voice!

Earlier this year, after months of messy legal wrangling, Kelly Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Yes, Kelly’s ex has a villainous-sounding name, and he’s fully lived up to it in recent months. The divorce settlement wasn’t ideal — Clarkson was forced to pay millions to Blackstock...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
extratv

Trace Adkins Gives Update on Toby Keith Amid Cancer Battle

Trace Adkins is supporting friend Toby Keith amid his cancer battle. In June, 60-year-old Toby shared the news on Instagram, revealing he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. “Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis spoke with Adkins at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, where he gave...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Dolly Parton
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday

A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#9 To 5#Reimagine#Duet
Outsider.com

LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June

Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

189K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy