Every State in this United States should stand united in the fact that men of our government should have no say over our bodies or our health decisions. If thats the case then stricter regulations should be put against the male gender and the sexual practices that they are free to do.
People can try to rationalize and justify reasons for abortion all they want. The reality is that it's still murder, because a human life is being taken away. If you don't want to have an unplanned pregnancy, use birth control or stop engaging in the activity that causes pregnancy all together. TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR YOUR ACTIONS!!!
Pretty soon, abortions will only be performed on the "unvaxxed"...Thanks Gates"The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed upto about 9 billion," Gates said. "Now, if we do a reallygreat job on new vaccines, health care, reproductivehealth services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or15%."~ Bill Gates
Related
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pregnant woman in Louisiana forced to choose between carrying a fetus that lacks a skull or travel out of state
Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for
A federal judge ruled that a Texas law banning 18-to-20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
RELATED PEOPLE
Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare
Democratic Senate candidate from North Carolina Cheri Beasley distances herself from 'defund the police'
Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anti-Abortion Republican Says Girls Raped by Dads Should Just Get Plan B
Republicans thought they had midterms in the bag. Voters just rejected them again
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I have to carry my baby to bury my baby’: woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition
Judge rules South Carolina’s firing squad and electrocution execution methods are unconstitutional
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 34