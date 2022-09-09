Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 296 cities and towns in Mississippi. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $67,252 over the last 12 months.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO