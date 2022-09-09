ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 10

Me
4d ago

This article is from 5 years ago. We all know how it turned out. . . Mississippi Power’s customers paid $7.5 billion for a natural gas plant that could have been built for $1.5 billion.

Reply
4
Related
Alabama Now

Proposed $22M lagoon would bring clear water to Mississippi Coast; similar project in Alabama

A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast — a mile-long lagoon — that would also help protect the coast during a hurricane, he said.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson restaurant owners react to governor’s request to help businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for help to keep Jackson business open and running during the city’s water crisis. Some businesses are struggling, and many even had to temporarily close their doors. The governor’s office said the delectation is an economic injury disaster loan. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

$22M lagoon would bring clearer water to MS Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast […]
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
County
Kemper County, MS
Kemper County, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Granny Midwives

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Alferdteen Harrison is a retired history professor and co-founder of the Smith-Robertson Museum in Jackson. “Retired” is the only proper word for her if that means being freed up from work to tackle other projects. Because that’s what she has done. Either she has found them, or as in the […]
JACKSON, MS
drifttravel.com

Coastal Mississippi to Host State’s Largest Events for Endless Fall Fun

As the summer months come to an end, the fun in Coastal Mississippi just continues! Fall in The Secret Coast offers travelers several opportunities to evoke the seasonal spirit with a variety of spooky experiences, outdoor activities and fall events – including the biggest events in the state – for every type of autumn enthusiast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Presley
WAPT

Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
FLOWOOD, MS
WKRG News 5

Photos wanted for 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast calendar

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is hosting a photo contest for its 2023 calendar. Submitted photos should depict an aspect of the marine resources available on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including recreational and commercial fishing, Coastal Preserves, marine plant and animal life, marsh areas, boating and Mississippi seafood. Submitted images […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
104.5 KDAT

Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River

Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
CASS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Power Plant#Coal Mine#Business Industry#Linus Business#Commission#Mississippi Power Co#Southern Co
magnoliastatelive.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 296 cities and towns in Mississippi. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $67,252 over the last 12 months.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue

Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Picayune Item

MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Ranked in Top 100 by “U.S. News & World Report”

Ole Miss also recognized for best value, programs for veterans. The University of Mississippi remains one of the top public universities in the nation, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The university was listed at No. 72 among public universities in the U.S. News “Best Colleges” for 2022-23...
OXFORD, MS
FOX54 News

Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy