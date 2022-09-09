Read full article on original website
Related
ktxs.com
11-year-old charged with setting fire that destroyed Md. Dollar General, officials say
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJLA) — An 11-year-old Maryland boy has been charged in connection with a massive fire that destroyed a Dollar General store in Hampstead earlier this month, officials said. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said the boy, whose name is not being released because of...
ktxs.com
Police: RV driver charged after 2 killed, 6 others injured in crash along I-66 in Virginia
LINDEN, Va. (WJLA) — Two people are dead and six others were injured after a major crash Thursday involving multiple vehicles on I- 66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, officials said. The crash caused all lanes of Interstate 66 east to be shut down for several hours. Virginia State Police...
Comments / 0