Coloradans to Vote on 11 Statewide Ballot Initiatives in 2022 General Election
Coloradans will have the opportunity to cast their vote on 11 statewide ballot measures in the 2022 General Election, including five measures referred to the ballot by the Colorado legislature and six voter-initiated propositions. “Elections enable voters to make their voices heard on important issues that matter to their families...
Colorado’s Child Protection Ombudsman Releases Annual Report
The Office of Colorado’s Child Protection Ombudsman (CPO) published its 2021-22 Annual Report last week, detailing the independent agency’s case activity, legislative efforts, community engagement and program updates over the previous fiscal year. Opening 982 cases in 2021-22, the CPO experienced a 15 percent year-over-year increase in its...
READY, AIM, FIRE: Democrats Stole My Car
I’m not sure why Democrats stole my car last week. It needed a new transmission. It didn’t even run. To tell the truth, I have to wonder how they stole my car. It had been sitting in the driveway for the past month, and I hadn’t heard back from my ex-wife Darlene, about the $3,000 she might want to loan me… since it used to be her car. Fact is, the car wasn’t even worth $3,000, so I can certainly understand why she hasn’t responded to my emails.
Black Hills Energy Announces Updated Clean Energy Target
Black Hills Energy announced today an updated clean energy target to further reduce methane emissions associated with its natural gas utility system. The “Net Zero by 2035” target is among the highlights featured in the company’s newly released 2021 sustainability report addressing environmental, social and governance priorities, plans and achievements.
More Colorado Schools and Districts Earn Low State Ratings
This story by Melanie Asmar appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on September 8, 2022. Fewer Colorado schools earned top ratings this year — and 31% more earned one of the state’s two lowest ratings — after three years of pandemic-interrupted schooling, according to preliminary ratings released Thursday by the Colorado Department of Education.
LETTER: Shelli Shaw Could Prevent a Civil War?
I read a letter to the editor recently, written by Karen Pontius of Durango titled “Shelli Shaw Predicting Civil War?”. I suspect it was meant to be derogatory towards Shelli who is a candidate for Colorado House District 59. But it seems the op-ed has backfired. It refers to...
