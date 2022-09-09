ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quavo & Takeoff Announce ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’ Debut & Cover Art

By Christopher Smith
 4 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

There’s finally a release date for the debut joint album by Quavo and Takeoff , and a look at the new cover artwork to go with it with a shoutout to Kanye West .
The two members (and relatives) of MIgos announced a release date for their debut joint album, which will be called Only Built For Infinity Links. The album will be available on October 7th through Quality Control and Motown. There is no official tracklist published by the two, but Quavo did release the album artwork via Twitter on Wednesday (September 7th).

The cover garnered many positive responses, with some observing the tribute to Southern Hip-Hop pioneers Outkast in terms of the styling. The album title is another homage, inspired by Raekwon The Chef’s classic 1995 release, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. Quavo and Takeoff are seen wearing the padded denim jacket and 5-pocket denim pants from YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA, the collaborative fashion line of Kanye West and The Gap. The new info comes as the duo is enjoying the reception for their latest single, “Us vs. Them” featuring Gucci Mane.

Quavo & Takeoff’s album has led many to speculate that Migos would be done as a group, fueled by their first single “Hotel Lobby” earlier this year. At that time, the real-life relatives were billed as “Unc & Phew”. That single just received gold status according to the RIAA. Each member of Migos has already released a solo album, with Offset releasing Father of 4 in 2019 and Quavo and Takeoff dropping Quavo Huncho and The Last Rocket, respectively, in 2018. Offset is currently suing Quality Control to obtain ownership of his solo recordings. The suit against the group’s longtime label home contends that they are falsely claiming that they have the rights to the music despite evidence that the rapper bought them back last year.

