Queen funeral - latest: King Charles to join coffin procession as mourners face ‘35-hour’ queues
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Prince William just inherited a 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion
Royal wills are never made public. That means what happens to much of the Queen's personal wealth following her death last week will remain a family secret.
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
Queen Elizabeth’s Final Journey to London Breaks Online Flight-Tracking Record
More than 5 million people were online to follow the Royal Air Force flight carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Edinburgh to London, making it the most-tracked flight ever on the internet. Tracker service FlightRadar24 said the flight was tracked by 4.79 million on its website and app and a further 296,000 on YouTube. The previous record was set just last month when 2.9 million people tracked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial flight to Taipei. Tuesday’s flight delivered the queen’s coffin to RAF Northolt, to the west of London, from where it was driven to Buckingham Palace.Read it at CNN
