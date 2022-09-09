Massachusetts governor candidates visit Union Station in Springfield to discuss transportation plans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey visited Springfield for the first time since she won the Democratic primary Tuesday.

The East-West Rail has secured funding on a state and federal level and now Healey is looking to get this project over the line if she wins the governor’s race. The rail line would stretch from Pittsfield to Boston.

Governor Charlie Baker said he is looking to see bids from companies to do the track work by the end of the year. The project received $275 million from the $11 billion infrastructure act Baker signed into law this summer, and Congressman Richard Neal was able to secure an earmark.

Healey said this project goes beyond connecting the state, “with that comes new forms of transportation and the ability to address climate issues but also green-paying jobs.”

Healey was also asked if she can manage to reorganize the MBTA and take on the East-West rail project. She said she and her administration will be capable of doing more than two things at once.

Her opponent, Geoff Diehl has also shown support for the East-West rail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.