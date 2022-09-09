Read full article on original website
N.D. Specialty Crop Forecasts Down Double Digits
(NDAgConnection.com) – Based on September 1 conditions, North Dakota’s 2022 soybean crop is forecast at 192 million bushels, up 6% from last year according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area for harvest, at 5.65 million acres, is down 21% from 2021. Average yield is forecast at 34 bushels per acre, up 8.5 bushels from last year.
Sorensen Hired As Superintendent of ND School For Deaf
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Monday that she has hired Donna Sorensen as the new superintendent of North Dakota’s School for the Deaf/Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Sorensen began work at the Devils Lake school earlier...
VCSU Selected As Top Public Regional College In ND
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) announced it has been ranked as the top regional public college in North Dakota by U.S. News and World Report. The 2023 U.S. News Best Colleges report was released this week. VCSU has been ranked for 25 consecutive years. This year, VCSU also earned the top public college ranking for Best Value in the Midwest.
District 24 House Candidates Forum September 20th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A candidate forum for the District 24 North Dakota House of Representatives will be held on Tuesday, September 20th at 7pm in the Valley City High School Activities Center. Dr. Anthony Dutton and Dr. Alexander Jorgensen of Valley City State University will moderate. Dr....
Dawn Demarrias
Dawn Demarrias, age 51, of St. Paul, MN, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, MN. Dawn’s Visitation will be Friday, September 16, 2022 from 9:00AM – 10:00AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM. all at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael,...
