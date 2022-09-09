VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) announced it has been ranked as the top regional public college in North Dakota by U.S. News and World Report. The 2023 U.S. News Best Colleges report was released this week. VCSU has been ranked for 25 consecutive years. This year, VCSU also earned the top public college ranking for Best Value in the Midwest.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 18 HOURS AGO