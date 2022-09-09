Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Channel 3000
Shawn Alan Bryant
SUN PRAIRIE – In the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, God called home Shawn Alan Bryant, age 50, while surrounded by family and loved ones. A warrior of lung cancer for seven years, he had suffered well and is now resting well. Shawn was born on March...
Channel 3000
David Gary Hull
David Gary Hull was a weird one, a truly original man. Born on an army base in Virginia on July 17, 1970. He moved on from this world on September 3, 2022. Moving with his family to Wisconsin, he tried most schools in the Madison area and that didn’t work out, so he decided to study humanity in a constant way. He had his fair share of troubles but over time these things calmed, and a new path seemed to swell in him. He became a helper, he went out of his way to do everything he could to make sure his family and his friends were taken care of- he helped his parents with housework, his kids in any way he could, his brothers in the ways one should. Sure, he had his slips, missteps and mistakes, but he tried and that’s all anyone can do.
Channel 3000
Douglas Henry Mellum
MADISON – Douglas Henry Mellum, age 58, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born on Oct. 16, 1963, in Madison, the son of Ivan and Arlette (Reddeman) Mellum. Douglas is survived by his son, Dustin D. Mellum; sister, Gerri S. (Bob) Manka; and...
Channel 3000
Berkley Brown
Berkley Brown passed away on Saturday, September 10th at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Oregon, Wisconsin at 92 years of age. Berk left behind his best friend and loving wife of 68 yrs., Dorothy (Collins) Brown. Berk was born and raised in Boscobel Wisconsin then left for the Air Force in Biloxi Mississippi where he met his wife. He spent his years living in Pass Christian Mississippi then relocated to Wisconsin to be near family. Berk is preceded in death by his mother, Nell Brown, Father Harry Brown, brother Bradley Brown, sisters Jo Baumgartner, Jean Brickson and Betty Ann Austin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Rodney “Rod” L. Thomas
Rodney “Rod” L. Thomas, 69, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Burial will be at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a scripture wake service at 3:45 PM, visitation will continue on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Frank Charles Patzka
Frank Patzka, age 78, of rural Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at his residence. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home, 450 County Highway HH, Lyndon Station.
Channel 3000
Neil V. McKenna
Neil V. McKenna, 79, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster. A Celebration of Life will be from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Inurnment will be at Lima Union Cemetery at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers and plants memorials may be made to the Neil V. McKenna Memorial fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Harrison “Harry” Paul Rohde
Harrison “Harry” Paul Rohde, age 18, passed away on September 10, 2022, at Agrace Hospice after a courageous battle of recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Brain cancer. He was born on December 11, 2003, to Jeffrey & Sonia (Olesch) Rohde in Madison, WI. Harry graduated from DeForest High School this past June. He planned to study business and accounting and join his brother Henry at UW Whitewater. Harry loved reading, music, dogs and playing games with his friends. He will be missed and live on in the hearts and memories of many.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Dixie Bruer
MADISON – Dixie Bruer, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. She was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in Marion, Ind., the daughter of Ralph and Catherine (Dixon) Dulin. Dixie graduated from Madison East High School in 1961. She was united in marriage to Dennis...
Channel 3000
Karen K. Kroll
Karen K. Kroll, age 74, passed away into eternal peace on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 after a brief challenge with cancer. She was born in Ada, Oklahoma on Feb. 5, 1948. Karen was united in marriage to Michael Kroll on Apr. 30, 1973. She was employed in various positions and most recently retired from the National Parks Service office in Madison. From a young age she would ride her bike to clean horse stalls; this lead to her lifelong love of horses. She and Mike enjoyed their own horses at their ranch in the Arena Township for 29 years. Karen appreciated the time and relationships she developed as the Past President of the Wisconsin Horse Council. Besides horses, Karen loved her dogs and cats and was very athletic and participated in many sports. Karen and Mike also volunteered with Big Brothers and were the first couple to be matched with Big Sisters in the Madison area.
Channel 3000
Judith S. Stafford
Judith S. Stafford age 81 of Richland Center passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Schmitt Woodland Hills following an illness. She was born on April 8, 1941 in St. Paul, Minnesota the daughter of Elmer and Alberta (Clark) Curtis. Judy was married on November 5, 1958 to Willliam “Bill” Stafford in McGregor, Iowa. Judy worked 28 ½ years at Allen-Bradley in Richland Center.
Channel 3000
Gerald Louis Polkinghorn
MADISON – Gerald L. Polkinghorn, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Oct. 30, 1933, in Madison, the son of Wilfred Polkinghorn and Marion Heise. Jerry married Betty Polkinghorn in June of 1959. Jerry worked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Madison-area farmers stands, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and more
Nothing quite says fall like sipping on fresh apple cider, taking a trip to the pumpkin patch, or watching the leaves change color. With ample cornfields and a whole lot of rolling hills, Wisconsin is a great backdrop to enjoy the fall months. In order to make the most of the season, we’ve compiled a list of Madison-area farm stands, corn mazes, orchards and pumpkin patches you should check out.
Channel 3000
New book from Madison native tells inspiring untold story of the first U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team
The seed was planted while he was promoting an earlier book. Andrew Maraniss was visiting middle schools across the country to talk about “Games of Deception,” his 2019 book for young adults about the first U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team. It was the 1936 Olympics — Nazi Germany was the host. Two students — one in North Carolina, the other in Kansas — raised their hands with the same question.
Channel 3000
Lorraine Sylvia Johnson
STOUGHTON – Lorraine Sylvia Johnson, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 10, 1939, in Bristol, Wis., the daughter of Otto Kittilson and Olga (Herheim) Kittilson. Lorraine graduated from Sparta High School and from...
Channel 3000
Young family turns historic house into beautifully boho home
It was the exterior that first hooked Katlynn and BriAnna Storey. The steeply pitched A-frame roof, the pair of hexagonal windows, the arched front door — all the charming details of a century-old house in Stoughton made the couple fall hard when they saw it in the summer of 2019.
Channel 3000
Janice Ewing
Janice Ewing, 80, of Richland Center, died on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home, 710 N Wisconsin Ave., Muscoda, WI 53573. A private burial will be held in the Richland Center Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials in Janice’s name may be made to the Pine Valley Foundation. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Prattfuneralservice.com.
Channel 3000
Janice M. Tennant
Janice M. Tennant, age 81, of Spring Green passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Meadows Assisted Living following a brief illness. She was born on August 1, 1941 in Lime Ridge, WI the daughter of Lester and Edna (Brandt) Dietz. She was married to Robert L. Tennant on August 6, 1960 and was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Spring Green. Jan enjoyed waitressing at the Springs Resort for many years. Survivors include her three children, Steve (Peggy) Tennant of Lodi, Dawn Tennant and Laurie Walters of DePere, Heidi (Dan) Grosskopf of Eagle River; five grandchildren; Jered(Callie)Tennant, Malerie(Brad) Alexander, Caleb Grosskopf, Jacob (Taylor) Grosskopf, Lauren Grosskopf; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenny (Helen) Dietz, David Dietz; sisters-in-law, Gerry Schwichtenberg of Spring Green, Audrey Burkhalter of Monroe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Edna Dietz; siblings, Ronald, Elaine, Ruth, Ted, and Audrey.
Channel 3000
Pet-entially Yours: Walker and Cynthia
Walker and Cynthia, nearly two-month-old kittens, are looking for their fur-ever homes. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Plein air painters capture beautiful landscapes on canvas
Tom Gilbert lifts his hand-held viewfinder and scans his surroundings to find a framing that might inspire a painting. It’s half past 5 p.m. on one of those comfortable summer nights that’s so picturesque, you let a small part of yourself believe it might last forever if you stand there and breathe it in long enough.
Comments / 0