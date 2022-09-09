David Gary Hull was a weird one, a truly original man. Born on an army base in Virginia on July 17, 1970. He moved on from this world on September 3, 2022. Moving with his family to Wisconsin, he tried most schools in the Madison area and that didn’t work out, so he decided to study humanity in a constant way. He had his fair share of troubles but over time these things calmed, and a new path seemed to swell in him. He became a helper, he went out of his way to do everything he could to make sure his family and his friends were taken care of- he helped his parents with housework, his kids in any way he could, his brothers in the ways one should. Sure, he had his slips, missteps and mistakes, but he tried and that’s all anyone can do.

