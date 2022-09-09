Read full article on original website
Hi-Liner Boys Tennis Results: Mandan and Sheyenne Invite
Valley City, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – The Hi-Liners played a lot of tennis over the weekend with a non-conference 3-2 match against Mandan on Friday followed by the Sheyenne Invite all day in Fargo on Saturday. Results: VC Always Listed First. VC 1. Mandan 4. 1S Trey Cope lost to...
Brothers III / Dakota Silver Wins North Dakota State Softball Championship
Back Row (L-R): Leonard Kjelland, Stacie Fettig, Brian Fike, Brady Anderson, Matt Lyter, Rylee Perez, Jordyn Heck, Kara Anderson, Ryan Sand. Grand Forks, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – Brothers III/Dakota Silver of Valley City won the 2022 state co-ed softball championship in Grand Forks this past weekend. The team went 4-0 in the tournament including victories over teams from Fargo and Grand Forks.
Hi-Liner Football Ranked 5th in NDAPSSA Poll
Valley City, ND. (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – After receiving votes last week the Valley City Hi-Liners were ranked 5th in the latest NDAPSSA Poll released last night. The Hi-Liners enter this week 3-0 on the season and have only allowed 14 points on the season so far. They are coming off of a 53-7 win over Devils Lake last week, a win that help buoy them to the #5 spot.
VCSU Selected As Top Public Regional College In ND
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) announced it has been ranked as the top regional public college in North Dakota by U.S. News and World Report. The 2023 U.S. News Best Colleges report was released this week. VCSU has been ranked for 25 consecutive years. This year, VCSU also earned the top public college ranking for Best Value in the Midwest.
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Last Thursday, September 8th “Summer Vikes on Central” welcomed the “VCSU Family” and all the area folks who came out and enjoyed the cool evening with music, food and fellowship. There was a great number of VCSU Students who met at the Footbridge and walked uptown with the VCSU Marching Band. “People will go where they are invited, but they will stay where they feel welcome and we hope you’ll feel welcome here” (Anonymous). Thank you for choosing VCSU and have a great year.
District 24 House Candidates Forum September 20th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A candidate forum for the District 24 North Dakota House of Representatives will be held on Tuesday, September 20th at 7pm in the Valley City High School Activities Center. Dr. Anthony Dutton and Dr. Alexander Jorgensen of Valley City State University will moderate. Dr....
