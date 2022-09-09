Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Related
Man killed in crash on I-10 in west Houston
HOUSTON — All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway were closed for a while Tuesday after a deadly crash, according to Houston Police. The crash happened just before noon at I-10 near Dairy Ashford. Police said a man was driving a Hyundai eastbound when he crashed into a truck....
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
Fight leads to active shooter scare at Heights High School in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A fight at Heights High School on Tuesday led to a scare at the north Houston campus, Houston Police Department said. At 1:11 p.m., HPD said it got a call to the school at 413 E.13th St. about shots being fired and shooting in progress, Chief Troy Finner said. The report claimed 10 people were shot in classroom 213, which turned out to not be true. Officers searched the building as HPD arrived to evacuate students, police said.
HPD: Don't be alarmed if you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters, starting Tuesday
HOUSTON — If you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters around Houston, police say don’t be alarmed. According to Houston police, they’re working with the Department of Defense and other federal law enforcement agencies on training exercises beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, September 23. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multi-vehicle crash, road debris impacting both sides of the Southwest Freeway near West Loop
HOUSTON — A three-vehicle crash and road debris are causing traffic on both sides of the I-69/Southwest Freeway near the I-610 West Loop. The three-vehicle crash is impacting three northbound lanes and the right shoulder of the Southwest Freeway near Chimney Rock, according to Houston Transtar. The road debris...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Mostly dry Wednesday, rain chances expected to increase this weekend
Temperatures will start in the 60s Wednesday before climbing to the 90s. Wednesday may be the last dry day we have before rain chances increase.
Man found shot to death on Winkler Drive in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in southeast Houston, according to police. Authorities said the shooting happened along Winkler Drive near the intersection of Telephone Road. KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age. Two people, including...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
HCSO deputy, several others injured in fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy and several others were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a fiery, seven-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, officials said. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. between Smithstone Drive and Spencer Road/FM 529. Deputies said...
HPD: Armed suspects seen robbing Meyerland optometrist office accused of hitting other stores
HOUSTON — Houston Police released new surveillance video of another robbery, this time involving an optometrist office in the Meyerland area. The robbery happened on the afternoon of Aug. 18 on Beechnut Street. Surveillance video showed two men entering the office with one of them walking up to the counter armed with a gun and demanding money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
Man dies after being shot multiple times during drive-by in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man who was shot multiple times in a drive-by has died, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday on Braeburn Glen Boulevard near the BraeBurn Country Club. Police found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds....
Public comment closing on controversial project to elevate I-10 lanes near downtown Houston
HOUSTON — Friday was the last day for the public to comment on TxDOT’s $347 million plan to raise parts of Interstate 10 near downtown Houston. The proposal covers a nearly two-mile-long stretch between Heights Boulevard and Interstate 45. The lanes would be elevated more than 110 feet...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Pleasant Monday, rain chances return later this week
The next few days will be pleasant with the lower humidity but still hot with temps in the low-to-mid 90s. Rain chances return at the end of the week.
'Things will never be the same' | Two big office-to-apartment conversions underway in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The tip top of the 1927 Niels Esperson building is its most characteristic feature and is visible from various vantage points amid newer neighbors. “I’ve loved this building since the day I first saw it,” said Gensler principal architect Dean Strombom. He's now helping...
Police looking for pickup in investigation of man found dead in Friendswood
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Friendswood police are investigating the death of a man found in a home there. They say when they found him, he had been dead for several days. They also released information about a vehicle they're looking for. Police found the man Monday at around 12:40 p.m....
Construction will cut down lanes on Memorial Drive until October
HOUSTON — If your commute takes you down Memorial Drive, you might want to start looking for alternate routes for the next month or so. A new construction project will cut down the lanes until October. It's happening near the tunnels in the westbound lanes from Westcott to the...
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News
Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
KHOU
Beto O'Rourke makes a stop in Houston's Segundo Barrio along campaign trail
HOUSTON — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Houston Tuesday rallying supporters on the east end at an event aimed at courting Latino voters. O'Rourke stopped in Houston's Segundo Barrio, one of the city's predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods. He took questions in English and Spanish and told KHOU 11 that the Latino vote will be pivotal this November.
KHOU
Houston, TX
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0