HOUSTON — A fight at Heights High School on Tuesday led to a scare at the north Houston campus, Houston Police Department said. At 1:11 p.m., HPD said it got a call to the school at 413 E.13th St. about shots being fired and shooting in progress, Chief Troy Finner said. The report claimed 10 people were shot in classroom 213, which turned out to not be true. Officers searched the building as HPD arrived to evacuate students, police said.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO