Houston, TX

KHOU

Man killed in crash on I-10 in west Houston

HOUSTON — All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway were closed for a while Tuesday after a deadly crash, according to Houston Police. The crash happened just before noon at I-10 near Dairy Ashford. Police said a man was driving a Hyundai eastbound when he crashed into a truck....
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side

HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Fight leads to active shooter scare at Heights High School in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON — A fight at Heights High School on Tuesday led to a scare at the north Houston campus, Houston Police Department said. At 1:11 p.m., HPD said it got a call to the school at 413 E.13th St. about shots being fired and shooting in progress, Chief Troy Finner said. The report claimed 10 people were shot in classroom 213, which turned out to not be true. Officers searched the building as HPD arrived to evacuate students, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
San Felipe, TX
Houston, TX
KHOU

Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KHOU

KHOU 11 Morning News

Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Beto O'Rourke makes a stop in Houston's Segundo Barrio along campaign trail

HOUSTON — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Houston Tuesday rallying supporters on the east end at an event aimed at courting Latino voters. O'Rourke stopped in Houston's Segundo Barrio, one of the city's predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods. He took questions in English and Spanish and told KHOU 11 that the Latino vote will be pivotal this November.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
Houston local news

