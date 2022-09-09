Read full article on original website
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Mark Stevan Crompton, 41, of Borup, for 5th-Degree Assault. Landon John Barnett, 35, of Brooks, for 2nd-Degree DUI.
11 Years After He Was Caught, Accused Drug Cartel Hitman Appears in Fargo Court
FARGO, N.D. — An accused former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel appears in court in Fargo, 11 years after he was caught in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha faces three charges including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities say Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for...
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI
A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
One Dead Following Head-On Collision
A Crookston man is dead following a two vehicle accident this morning approximately 6 miles east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42 year old man was killed when the westbound 1994 Ford F150 he was driving was struck by an eastbound 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 20 year old Tyson Horton, of Fertile.
Kollie Trial: Suspect repeatedly tells detectives he doesn’t recall killing teen girl in new trial video
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The words of an alleged killer were the center of focus for 12 jurors today in the third day of the murder trial of Arthur Kollie who is accused of the brutal attack on 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen in a Fargo parking lot last summer.
Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota
FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
Fire destroys South Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire at 4:08am on Tuesday morning. Firefighters worked to control the blaze of the fully-engulfed trailer and spent some time afterwards sifting through rubble to tamp out any remaining fire. No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and crews say they’re unsure if anyone is living in the trailer.
Daisy Paulsen’s father testifies on day 4 of Arthur Kollie trial
FARGO (KFGO) – On the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, the prosecution called her parents to the stand, along with experts in DNA analysis and forensic pathology. Dr. Mark Koponen said that while Paulsen had...
One man injured in UTV rollover crash near Lisbon
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – One man was seriously injured in a UTV rollover crash southbound on Cass County Highway 38, approximately 1 mile north of State Highway 46. Bruce Storhoff, 51, of Nome, N.D., drove the UTV from the west ditch onto Highway 38, then into the east ditch. Storhoff attempted to correct the vehicle but rolled several times, ejecting Storhoff from the vehicle. The UTV came to rest in a field on the east side of Highway 38.
Fargo Cass Public Health using fentanyl tests to map areas of danger
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Overdoses from fentanyl have caused a tragic number of preventable deaths. It’s a growing danger in communities, and Fargo Cass Public Health has teamed up with Signify Analytics for fentanyl testing strips. “North Dakota alone had a 50% increase in drug overdose deaths...
Grand Forks PD: Woman charged after attempted kidnapping
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. reported that a woman was charged after attempting to kidnap a child in the downtown area. The incident happened on September 4, and GFPD said the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis. A woman and her...
Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 15 months after the grisly murder of a 14-year-old West Fargo girl, surveillance video captured from the attack has been released. The second day of testimony continued Friday, Sept. 9 in the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of stabbing and strangling Jupiter Paulsen to death in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Johnny Carino’s in Fargo permanently closes its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Johnny Carino’s in Fargo is shutting its doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant stated Tuesday they were closing. The post also included an apology for the inconvenience. The reason for the closure is unknown at this time.
Johnny Carino’s in Fargo closes suddenly
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Another restaurant in Fargo has closed. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking about unused...
Moorhead man arrested after fleeing across state lines
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in custody after fleeing across the Minnesota-North Dakota border to evade law enforcement. Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, Moorhead Police officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by a man known to have a canceled driver’s license. Police say the driver fled from officers and took the 12th Avenue bridge into Fargo.
Johnny Carino's closes doors suddenly and "permanently" in social media post
(Fargo, ND) -- Johnny Carino's Fargo location will be closing its doors "permanently", according to a Facebook post. The post was made around noon today, and states the location will be closing its doors for the foreseeable future. No publicly known reason for the closure is available at this time.
Actor Josh Duhamel Ties the Knot In Fargo This Past Weekend
Actor and North Dakota native married Fargo girl Audra Mari last Saturday. If you remember, Duhamel was previously married to Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas. They divorced a few years ago. Duhamel and Mari had been engaged since 2019. Duhamel has been spending a lot of time in the...
Brainerd High School football captain injured in game in Moorhead hospitalized in Fargo
BRAINERD, Minn.- A Brainerd high school senior is in a Fargo hospital after suffering a serious head injury during the Moorhead football game. In a post, the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured Friday night. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.
Fargo teacher joins race to become Moorhead School Board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Fargo teacher is looking for your vote to be a member of the school board in Moorhead. Lorilee Bergin is a Fargo Teacher and is a candidate for the Moorhead area Public School Board. She is looking to be a voice for teachers in the district, citing her current role in Fargo Public Schools as a key reason why she is able to represent educators.
VCSU Selected As Top Public Regional College In ND
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) announced it has been ranked as the top regional public college in North Dakota by U.S. News and World Report. The 2023 U.S. News Best Colleges report was released this week. VCSU has been ranked for 25 consecutive years. This year, VCSU also earned the top public college ranking for Best Value in the Midwest.
