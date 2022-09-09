ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Tom Hanks auctioning off ‘Cast Away’ co-star Wilson to benefit the Greater Cleveland Film Commission

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tom Hanks is helping raise money for the Greater Cleveland Film Commission. The actor, who got his start in Cleveland as an intern at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in the 1970s, is putting an autographed Wilson volleyball up for auction. The winner will be drawn at the conclusion of his appearance on the “From Cleveland, For Cleveland” virtual speaker series at the Capitol Theatre on November 20.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘The Bear’ brings fire to the kitchen of fast-paced Hulu show

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hulu’s exceptional new show, “The Bear,” is a fast-paced, behind-the-scenes restaurant drama with frantic, lightning-quick dialogue and scenes. As fast as fire can sizzle up from a frying pan, the show centers around a family-owned Chicago sandwich joint that Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) has recently taken over after being lauded as one of the nation’s top young chefs at a chic restaurant.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland.com

King Tut Egyptian Street Food to open in Brecksville this fall

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A restaurant serving Egyptian food is scheduled to open by the end of October in Brecksville. King Tut Egyptian Street Food will occupy a space between Fashion Optical and Brecksville Kids Dentistry in a business plaza off the east side of Brecksville Road just north of Ohio 82. Creekside Restaurant & Bar is in the same plaza.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Cleveland.com

Fired-up Terry Francona leading Guardians playoff charge: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona unloaded on umpire Ron Kulpa in Monday’s 5-4 win by the Guardians against the Angels, and rightfully so. Kulpa made himself the center of attention in the seventh when he denied Francona’s request to review whether or not Andrés Giménez was hit by a pitch and eventually tossed Cleveland’s skipper. Later Kulpa ejected Phil Neven after an argument about whether his pitcher could throw a warmup pitch.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Community gets ready to bid adieu to the popular family-run Rustic Restaurant: West Shore Chatter

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Soon Center Ridge Road across from Westgate in Rocky River won’t look the same. Word got out last week that the Rustic Restaurant, a fixture in the city since 1947, will be closing soon, but the date of the last call remains unclear. The family-owned eatery has served countless meals, including its popular breakfasts, sandwiches and burgers to customers from near and far.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Vault#2020 Induction
Cleveland.com

Summit County Land Bank settles into former John S. Knight House; looks to connect historic West Akron properties

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Land Bank is settling into its new offices in the recently renovated John S. Knight House on North Portage Path. The land bank this summer held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its move, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the house that was once the home of Pulitzer-prize winning publisher and editor John S. Knight.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Cleveland.com

Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

2022 Taste of the Browns raises $270,000; Cade York football most popular auction item (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 24th Taste of the Browns last night raised more than $270,000 from ticket sales, auctions and donations for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Attendance was limited to 800 people and the event was back indoors after the pandemic pushed organizers outside last year. Attendees gathered at First Energy Stadium, in the Moen Lake Club with a Lake Erie view.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy