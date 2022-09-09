Read full article on original website
Tom Hanks auctioning off ‘Cast Away’ co-star Wilson to benefit the Greater Cleveland Film Commission
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tom Hanks is helping raise money for the Greater Cleveland Film Commission. The actor, who got his start in Cleveland as an intern at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in the 1970s, is putting an autographed Wilson volleyball up for auction. The winner will be drawn at the conclusion of his appearance on the “From Cleveland, For Cleveland” virtual speaker series at the Capitol Theatre on November 20.
Cleveland Institute of Art to premiere documentary on Op Art master Julian Stanczak on Sunday, Sept. 18
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Julian Stanczak, a native of Poland who pioneered Op Art in the 1960s, was a poet of light and color. He carried out his work for decades in Cleveland with almost unimaginable precision for a right-handed person who lost the use of his right arm after suffering beatings in a Soviet labor camp during World War II.
Marcus Mumford, Ringo Starr, Little Big Town, Blackpink lead this week’s new music releases
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Marcus Mumford steps out on his own, joining Little Big Town, Blackpink, Ringo Starr, Death Cab For Cutie and a Pink Floyd favorite among this week’s top music releases (all subject to change)... Album of the Week: Marcus Mumford leaves the & Sons behind with this...
‘The Bear’ brings fire to the kitchen of fast-paced Hulu show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hulu’s exceptional new show, “The Bear,” is a fast-paced, behind-the-scenes restaurant drama with frantic, lightning-quick dialogue and scenes. As fast as fire can sizzle up from a frying pan, the show centers around a family-owned Chicago sandwich joint that Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) has recently taken over after being lauded as one of the nation’s top young chefs at a chic restaurant.
Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to appear at Corleone’s for bourbon and cigars night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is set to appear at Corleone’s Ristorante and Bar for a bourbon and cigars event. The event is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. A dinner buffet will be served at the event, which will feature Boom Boom Bourbon and Boom Boom Reserve Bourbon.
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
Say it ain’t so: The much-respected Eric Gordon is stepping down as Cleveland schools CEO: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon will step down at the end of this school year, after ushering in a host of reforms over 11 years. We’re talking about his passion for students and education on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
King Tut Egyptian Street Food to open in Brecksville this fall
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A restaurant serving Egyptian food is scheduled to open by the end of October in Brecksville. King Tut Egyptian Street Food will occupy a space between Fashion Optical and Brecksville Kids Dentistry in a business plaza off the east side of Brecksville Road just north of Ohio 82. Creekside Restaurant & Bar is in the same plaza.
Cleveland Guardians magic number for Tuesday, Sept. 13
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With a 5-4 win in their series opener against the Angels, the Cleveland Guardians’ magic number has been reduced to 20 to clinch the American League Central Division and a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Cleveland’s division lead over idle Chicago is at three...
Fired-up Terry Francona leading Guardians playoff charge: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona unloaded on umpire Ron Kulpa in Monday’s 5-4 win by the Guardians against the Angels, and rightfully so. Kulpa made himself the center of attention in the seventh when he denied Francona’s request to review whether or not Andrés Giménez was hit by a pitch and eventually tossed Cleveland’s skipper. Later Kulpa ejected Phil Neven after an argument about whether his pitcher could throw a warmup pitch.
Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
Community gets ready to bid adieu to the popular family-run Rustic Restaurant: West Shore Chatter
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Soon Center Ridge Road across from Westgate in Rocky River won’t look the same. Word got out last week that the Rustic Restaurant, a fixture in the city since 1947, will be closing soon, but the date of the last call remains unclear. The family-owned eatery has served countless meals, including its popular breakfasts, sandwiches and burgers to customers from near and far.
A legacy of dedication and passion for education: Eric Gordon’s interview on stepping down from Cleveland schools
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon’s office looks like that of many parents – photographs of smiling children and one-of-a-kind artwork framed and on display. Luckily, it’s a big room, as Gordon considers not only the 37,000 CMSD students his children, but also many...
It’s September baseball, the Guardians are hot, can you feel it? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Did you see Terry Francona being ejected from Monday’s Guardians game?. The 63-year-old manager who has had nearly that many surgeries in his life time and still limps around on a bad foot rumbled onto the diamond in the seventh inning. Francona believed Andres Gimenez was hit by a pitch. He wanted the umpires to check the replay.
Summit County Land Bank settles into former John S. Knight House; looks to connect historic West Akron properties
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Land Bank is settling into its new offices in the recently renovated John S. Knight House on North Portage Path. The land bank this summer held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its move, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the house that was once the home of Pulitzer-prize winning publisher and editor John S. Knight.
Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels starting lineups for Sept. 13, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s game between the Guardians and Angels. Where: Progressive Field, 6:10 p.m. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (74-65) vs. Twins (69-70). Starting pitchers: RHP Cody Morris (0-1,...
Best breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’ve all heard the mantra that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” As the name suggests, it is the meal that “breaks” the overnight fasting period and replenishes your body’s glucose levels to boost your energy levels and increase your alertness.
Street performers wanted: Downtown Cleveland Alliance starts ‘busker’ program to make downtown livelier
CLEVELAND, Ohio — To continue to make downtown livelier and unique, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance has started a Downtown Busker Program for musicians, dancers and artists alike. The DCA has created a street performance guide, scouted out locations for performers and is accepting applications from potential performers - ranging...
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
2022 Taste of the Browns raises $270,000; Cade York football most popular auction item (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 24th Taste of the Browns last night raised more than $270,000 from ticket sales, auctions and donations for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Attendance was limited to 800 people and the event was back indoors after the pandemic pushed organizers outside last year. Attendees gathered at First Energy Stadium, in the Moen Lake Club with a Lake Erie view.
