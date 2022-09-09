Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
kasu.org
NYITCOM at A-State’s Walker to Represent Arkansas on NASFAA’s State Advocacy Network
Jonesboro, Ark. – Vicki Walker, Ed.D., who serves as the associate director of financial aid and registration at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, has been selected to represent Arkansas on the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) State Advocacy Network.
neareport.com
Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”
Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
ESPN
Bobby Petrino returns to Arkansas and faces his past
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Bobby Petrino knows what's coming. He has been called many things over the years, but he is not naive. The job he's done in resurrecting a moribund Missouri State program and turning the Bears into FCS title contenders speaks for itself. But this week, Petrino's past, and not his present, will be the focus when his team, ranked No. 5 in the latest FCS poll, makes the 120-mile trip to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Remembering 9/11: Arkansas woman remembers sister killed in terrorist attack
Among the thousands of victims on Sept. 11, 2001 was flight attendant Sara Low, an Arkansas native and University of Arkansas grad. Ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death, her sister, Alyson Low, recalled the tragic day our country endured an act of terror.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
neareport.com
NEA District Fair announces 2022 entertainment lineup
Richard, Randy, Darrell and Bob make up the four-piece band REWIND playing their mix of classic country and rockabilly. Nine-year old Griffin Evans, “Griff the Drifter”, is a fourth grader at Trumann Elementary School. He got his nickname from his good friend, John Barnett. When Griffin was a toddler, he attended many rodeos for his sister to compete, and he would visit all the trailers. He never met a stranger, so John started calling him “Drifter,” instead of Griffin.He has been playing the guitar and taking lessons with his teacher, Patrick Dailey, since he was 5 years old. Over the last two years, Griffin has played with The Arkansas Brothers, The Dukes of Hoggard, Christian Lee & Big Boy Changes, Joe Bateman, LAN LAW, Larry Don Wilbanks, the Drover Cowboy Church worship team, and Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell.
Kait 8
Finishing the run of a Northeast Arkansas woman
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A somber day in Newport as many gathered to finish the run Sydney Sutherland was never able to complete. A 5k was hosted in Sutherland’s honor with the proceeds going towards her memorial scholarship fund for health profession majors at Arkansas State-Newport. The Sydney Sutherland...
Kait 8
Police chief retires amid gun controversy
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun has called it quits. Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said Chief Glen Smith officially retired on Monday, Sept. 12. Coggins said Smith had served the people of Hoxie as its chief...
Kait 8
Sept. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Cool mornings and nice afternoons are the stories this week. We’re in the 50s to start the week and temperatures stay nice later this afternoon. While more 50s are expected this week, we...
RELATED PEOPLE
whiterivernow.com
Region 8 News: Stabbing reported in Independence County
A Jonesboro media outlet is reporting a stabbing incident in the northern part of Independence County is under investigation by authorities. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens says the male victim is in his mid-30s, but as Region 8 News reports, details surrounding the incident are unclear because the victim is withholding information.
Kait 8
Local flower shop to send flowers in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 business is honoring the longest-reigning British monarch in a unique way. Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday, Sept. 8 at the age of 96, after serving 70 years on the throne. The Bearded Bouquet in Jonesboro will be looking to honor the work for...
Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman
According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Police department urges train safety after accident
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Trouble on the tracks, following a collision between a car and train, a local police department is stressing safety and patience on the road when it comes to railroad crossings. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing in Paragould where Police Captain Brett McCain...
Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Forrest City woman
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 64-year-old Mary Louise Walker. According to reports, Walker was last seen near the ABC School on Dooley St in Forrest City on the morning of August 28. The family states that she has...
Kait 8
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
neareport.com
Saturday night shooting now a murder investigation in Jonesboro
A shooting incident has become a homicide investigation after a victim was shot Saturday night at the Links Apartments in Jonesboro. He later died. Derrick Kentrail Leonard, 19, was shot and later died during surgery, Sally Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed to NEA Report on Sunday. The call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
whiterivernow.com
BPD: Boy found alone at Riverside Park has been identified
UPDATE, Sept. 4, 2022, 8:50 p.m.: Batesville Police report the child has been identified. Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said the department thanks everyone for the help. The child is currently in the custody of officials from the Department of Human Services. Authorities say the child’s father has been transported to the Independence County Jail on previous warrants.
Kait 8
Independence County stabbing under investigation
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
Comments / 0