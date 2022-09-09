ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

neareport.com

Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”

Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
JONESBORO, AR
ESPN

Bobby Petrino returns to Arkansas and faces his past

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Bobby Petrino knows what's coming. He has been called many things over the years, but he is not naive. The job he's done in resurrecting a moribund Missouri State program and turning the Bears into FCS title contenders speaks for itself. But this week, Petrino's past, and not his present, will be the focus when his team, ranked No. 5 in the latest FCS poll, makes the 120-mile trip to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
neareport.com

NEA District Fair announces 2022 entertainment lineup

Richard, Randy, Darrell and Bob make up the four-piece band REWIND playing their mix of classic country and rockabilly. Nine-year old Griffin Evans, “Griff the Drifter”, is a fourth grader at Trumann Elementary School. He got his nickname from his good friend, John Barnett. When Griffin was a toddler, he attended many rodeos for his sister to compete, and he would visit all the trailers. He never met a stranger, so John started calling him “Drifter,” instead of Griffin.He has been playing the guitar and taking lessons with his teacher, Patrick Dailey, since he was 5 years old. Over the last two years, Griffin has played with The Arkansas Brothers, The Dukes of Hoggard, Christian Lee & Big Boy Changes, Joe Bateman, LAN LAW, Larry Don Wilbanks, the Drover Cowboy Church worship team, and Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Finishing the run of a Northeast Arkansas woman

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A somber day in Newport as many gathered to finish the run Sydney Sutherland was never able to complete. A 5k was hosted in Sutherland’s honor with the proceeds going towards her memorial scholarship fund for health profession majors at Arkansas State-Newport. The Sydney Sutherland...
NEWPORT, AR
Kait 8

Police chief retires amid gun controversy

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun has called it quits. Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said Chief Glen Smith officially retired on Monday, Sept. 12. Coggins said Smith had served the people of Hoxie as its chief...
HOXIE, AR
Kait 8

Sept. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Cool mornings and nice afternoons are the stories this week. We’re in the 50s to start the week and temperatures stay nice later this afternoon. While more 50s are expected this week, we...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Region 8 News: Stabbing reported in Independence County

A Jonesboro media outlet is reporting a stabbing incident in the northern part of Independence County is under investigation by authorities. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens says the male victim is in his mid-30s, but as Region 8 News reports, details surrounding the incident are unclear because the victim is withholding information.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Local flower shop to send flowers in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 business is honoring the longest-reigning British monarch in a unique way. Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday, Sept. 8 at the age of 96, after serving 70 years on the throne. The Bearded Bouquet in Jonesboro will be looking to honor the work for...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
WYNNE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman

According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
CUSHMAN, AR
Kait 8

Police department urges train safety after accident

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Trouble on the tracks, following a collision between a car and train, a local police department is stressing safety and patience on the road when it comes to railroad crossings. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing in Paragould where Police Captain Brett McCain...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Saturday night shooting now a murder investigation in Jonesboro

A shooting incident has become a homicide investigation after a victim was shot Saturday night at the Links Apartments in Jonesboro. He later died. Derrick Kentrail Leonard, 19, was shot and later died during surgery, Sally Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed to NEA Report on Sunday. The call...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Cop turned crook back in custody

A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
whiterivernow.com

BPD: Boy found alone at Riverside Park has been identified

UPDATE, Sept. 4, 2022, 8:50 p.m.: Batesville Police report the child has been identified. Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said the department thanks everyone for the help. The child is currently in the custody of officials from the Department of Human Services. Authorities say the child’s father has been transported to the Independence County Jail on previous warrants.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Independence County stabbing under investigation

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

