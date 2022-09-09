Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Breaking an optical rule: Engineers find a way to manipulate light at the nanoscale
If you're going to break a rule with style, make sure everybody sees it. That's the goal of engineers at Rice University who hope to improve screens for virtual reality, 3D displays and optical technologies in general. Gururaj Naik, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Rice's George...
Phys.org
Making mini-magnets that induce a quantum anomalous Hall effect
A new device has been fabricated that can demonstrate the quantum anomalous Hall effect, in which tiny, discrete voltage steps are generated by an external magnetic field. This work may enable extremely low-power electronics, as well as future quantum computers. If you take an ordinary wire with electrical current running...
Phys.org
Breakthrough reported in machine learning-enhanced quantum chemistry
In a new study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from Los Alamos National Laboratory have proposed incorporating more of the mathematics of quantum mechanics into the structure of the machine learning predictions. Using the specific positions of atoms within a molecule, the machine learning model predicts an effective Hamiltonian matrix, which describes the various possible electronic states along with their associated energies.
Raytheon’s hypersonic missile travels faster than five times the speed of sound in a test flight
Reminder: The first test was successfully conducted in September 2021.
China’s mysterious space nuclear reactor allegedly can power 10 International Space Stations
Last November, South China Morning Post reportedly announced that China was indeed developing a powerful nuclear reactor for its moon and Mars missions. Two researchers involved in the project confirmed that the engineering design of a prototype machine was completed, and some critical components were built. Now, SpaceNews has reported...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Phys.org
Producing hydrogen from seawater
In her research on bone tissue engineering, Dr. Marta Cerruti has worked for years with graphene, a single sheet of carbon atoms with incredible properties—electrical conductivity and the ability to support tremendous weight. Now, her quest to improve its qualities has opened the door to a possible solution to one of the challenges of producing hydrogen from seawater.
Phys.org
High-resolution images of the sun show its chromosphere in vivid detail
New images of the sun's chromosphere—the lower region of the solar atmosphere—have been released, and to say they are "stellar" is an understatement. Simply, they are stunning. The high-resolution images were taken with the now-fully-operational Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, located on the summit of Haleakala, Maui, in Hawai'i. Scientists say the new observatory—with its large 4-meter (13-ft) primary mirror—will enable a new era of solar science, and provide a leap forward in understanding the sun and its impacts on our planet.
Phys.org
New method to identify symmetries in data using Bayesian statistics
An international research team led by scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University has developed a method to identify symmetries in multi-dimensional data using Bayesian statistical techniques. This statistical approach requires complex calculations of integrals, which are often considered approximations only. In their new study, the research team successfully derived new exact...
Phys.org
Newly developed ice-shedding coating is 100 times stronger than others
A University of Houston mechanical engineer has developed a sprayable ice-shedding material that is 100 times stronger than any others. The new durable coating material has been tested by Boeing under erosive rain conditions at 385 miles per hour and has outperformed current state-of-the-art aerospace coating technologies. The principle of...
Phys.org
Mysterious diamonds came from outer space, scientists say
Strange diamonds from an ancient dwarf planet in our solar system may have formed shortly after the dwarf planet collided with a large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago, according to scientists. The research team says they have confirmed the existence of lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal form of diamond, in...
Phys.org
Researchers explore enzymes that use a cation, not oxygen-addition, to drive reactions
Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of Texas at Austin have defined the structure of a substrate-bound iron 2-oxoglutarate (Fe/2OG) enzyme to explore whether these enzymes could be used to create a wide array of molecules. They probed the enzyme's active site to determine its ability to bind with different substrates. Additionally, rather than oxygen-addition, they saw that Fe/2OG enzymes likely utilize cations—highly reactive species—to drive desaturation during catalysis. The work, published in Nature Communications, could lead to the use of Fe/2OG enzymes in making a wide array of valuable molecules.
Phys.org
Transfer of a domain pattern between magnetization and electric-polarization space achieved for the first-time
Translation of information from one state into another is key to our society. The general purpose of this information transfer is making information accessible, easier to process and to store. Pictograms—simple signs—direct people to the restroom or signal situations of danger in universally understandable pictures. More complex information requires converting...
Phys.org
Nanotubes illuminate the way to living photovoltaics
"We put nanotubes inside of bacteria," says Professor Ardemis Boghossian at EPFL's School of Basic Sciences. "That doesn't sound very exciting on the surface, but it's actually a big deal. Researchers have been putting nanotubes in mammalian cells that use mechanisms like endocytosis, that are specific to those kinds of cells. Bacteria, on the other hand, don't have these mechanisms and face additional challenges in getting particles through their tough exterior. Despite these barriers, we've managed to do it, and this has very exciting implications in terms of applications."
Phys.org
Exploring bioresponsive polymers for nanomedicine
Dr. Sabina Quader, senior research scientist of the Innovation Center of NanoMedicine, together with Dr. Joachim van-Guyse, assistant professor at Leiden University, has published a review article titled "Bioresponsive Polymers for Nanomedicine-Expectations and Reality!" in the journal Polymers. Bioresponsive polymers or polymers with bioactive moieties have attracted significant attention in...
Phys.org
Researchers explore open cluster NGC 2506 with AstroSat
Using the AstroSat spacecraft, Indian astronomers have investigated an open cluster known as NGC 2506. The study identified more than 2,000 member stars of this cluster and provided more insights into its properties. The findings were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on 29 August. Open clusters...
Phys.org
Nature vs. laboratory: The differences between experimental evolution and natural adaptation
Humans have unwittingly been carrying out evolution experiments for millennia through the domestication of plants, animals, and fungi. Starting with the seminal experiments of William Dallinger in the late 19th century, such experiments have been performed under controlled laboratory conditions to better understand the processes and constraints of evolution. Evolutionary...
Phys.org
The blood stem cell research that could change medicine of the future
Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could one day eliminate the need for blood stem cell donors. The achievements are part of a move in regenerative medicine towards the use of "induced pluripotent stem cells" to treat...
