ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Making mini-magnets that induce a quantum anomalous Hall effect

A new device has been fabricated that can demonstrate the quantum anomalous Hall effect, in which tiny, discrete voltage steps are generated by an external magnetic field. This work may enable extremely low-power electronics, as well as future quantum computers. If you take an ordinary wire with electrical current running...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Breakthrough reported in machine learning-enhanced quantum chemistry

In a new study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from Los Alamos National Laboratory have proposed incorporating more of the mathematics of quantum mechanics into the structure of the machine learning predictions. Using the specific positions of atoms within a molecule, the machine learning model predicts an effective Hamiltonian matrix, which describes the various possible electronic states along with their associated energies.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Physics#Quantum Optics#Quantum Dots#Quantum Beats#Fss#Qd
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Producing hydrogen from seawater

In her research on bone tissue engineering, Dr. Marta Cerruti has worked for years with graphene, a single sheet of carbon atoms with incredible properties—electrical conductivity and the ability to support tremendous weight. Now, her quest to improve its qualities has opened the door to a possible solution to one of the challenges of producing hydrogen from seawater.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

High-resolution images of the sun show its chromosphere in vivid detail

New images of the sun's chromosphere—the lower region of the solar atmosphere—have been released, and to say they are "stellar" is an understatement. Simply, they are stunning. The high-resolution images were taken with the now-fully-operational Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, located on the summit of Haleakala, Maui, in Hawai'i. Scientists say the new observatory—with its large 4-meter (13-ft) primary mirror—will enable a new era of solar science, and provide a leap forward in understanding the sun and its impacts on our planet.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

New method to identify symmetries in data using Bayesian statistics

An international research team led by scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University has developed a method to identify symmetries in multi-dimensional data using Bayesian statistical techniques. This statistical approach requires complex calculations of integrals, which are often considered approximations only. In their new study, the research team successfully derived new exact...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Newly developed ice-shedding coating is 100 times stronger than others

A University of Houston mechanical engineer has developed a sprayable ice-shedding material that is 100 times stronger than any others. The new durable coating material has been tested by Boeing under erosive rain conditions at 385 miles per hour and has outperformed current state-of-the-art aerospace coating technologies. The principle of...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Mysterious diamonds came from outer space, scientists say

Strange diamonds from an ancient dwarf planet in our solar system may have formed shortly after the dwarf planet collided with a large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago, according to scientists. The research team says they have confirmed the existence of lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal form of diamond, in...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers explore enzymes that use a cation, not oxygen-addition, to drive reactions

Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of Texas at Austin have defined the structure of a substrate-bound iron 2-oxoglutarate (Fe/2OG) enzyme to explore whether these enzymes could be used to create a wide array of molecules. They probed the enzyme's active site to determine its ability to bind with different substrates. Additionally, rather than oxygen-addition, they saw that Fe/2OG enzymes likely utilize cations—highly reactive species—to drive desaturation during catalysis. The work, published in Nature Communications, could lead to the use of Fe/2OG enzymes in making a wide array of valuable molecules.
AUSTIN, TX
Phys.org

Transfer of a domain pattern between magnetization and electric-polarization space achieved for the first-time

Translation of information from one state into another is key to our society. The general purpose of this information transfer is making information accessible, easier to process and to store. Pictograms—simple signs—direct people to the restroom or signal situations of danger in universally understandable pictures. More complex information requires converting...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Nanotubes illuminate the way to living photovoltaics

"We put nanotubes inside of bacteria," says Professor Ardemis Boghossian at EPFL's School of Basic Sciences. "That doesn't sound very exciting on the surface, but it's actually a big deal. Researchers have been putting nanotubes in mammalian cells that use mechanisms like endocytosis, that are specific to those kinds of cells. Bacteria, on the other hand, don't have these mechanisms and face additional challenges in getting particles through their tough exterior. Despite these barriers, we've managed to do it, and this has very exciting implications in terms of applications."
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Exploring bioresponsive polymers for nanomedicine

Dr. Sabina Quader, senior research scientist of the Innovation Center of NanoMedicine, together with Dr. Joachim van-Guyse, assistant professor at Leiden University, has published a review article titled "Bioresponsive Polymers for Nanomedicine-Expectations and Reality!" in the journal Polymers. Bioresponsive polymers or polymers with bioactive moieties have attracted significant attention in...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers explore open cluster NGC 2506 with AstroSat

Using the AstroSat spacecraft, Indian astronomers have investigated an open cluster known as NGC 2506. The study identified more than 2,000 member stars of this cluster and provided more insights into its properties. The findings were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on 29 August. Open clusters...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Nature vs. laboratory: The differences between experimental evolution and natural adaptation

Humans have unwittingly been carrying out evolution experiments for millennia through the domestication of plants, animals, and fungi. Starting with the seminal experiments of William Dallinger in the late 19th century, such experiments have been performed under controlled laboratory conditions to better understand the processes and constraints of evolution. Evolutionary...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The blood stem cell research that could change medicine of the future

Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could one day eliminate the need for blood stem cell donors. The achievements are part of a move in regenerative medicine towards the use of "induced pluripotent stem cells" to treat...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy