Phys.org
Smooth, versatile on-chip light manipulation is now possible with supersymmetry
Transformation optics has formulated a versatile framework to mold the flow of light and tailor its spatial characteristics at will. The coordinate transformation often yields extreme material parameters unfeasible even with metamaterials. In a new paper published in eLight, a team of scientists, led by Professor Liang Feng from the...
Phys.org
New study reveals mechanism for how disease-spreading prions can jump from one species to another
In a new study, researchers from the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine have identified the structure of protein fibrils linked to a hereditary form of human prion disease. This insight, they say, reveals the mechanism for how prions can jump between some animal species, while retaining a transmissibility barrier between other species.
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
Phys.org
Building better quantum sensors
Usually, a defect in a diamond is a bad thing. But for engineers, miniscule blips in a diamond's otherwise stiff crystal structure are paving the way for ultrasensitive quantum sensors that push the limits of today's technologies. Now, researchers at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) have developed a method to optimize these quantum sensors, which can detect tiny perturbations in magnetic or electric fields, among other things.
Phys.org
High-resolution images of the sun show its chromosphere in vivid detail
New images of the sun's chromosphere—the lower region of the solar atmosphere—have been released, and to say they are "stellar" is an understatement. Simply, they are stunning. The high-resolution images were taken with the now-fully-operational Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, located on the summit of Haleakala, Maui, in Hawai'i. Scientists say the new observatory—with its large 4-meter (13-ft) primary mirror—will enable a new era of solar science, and provide a leap forward in understanding the sun and its impacts on our planet.
Phys.org
New method to identify symmetries in data using Bayesian statistics
An international research team led by scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University has developed a method to identify symmetries in multi-dimensional data using Bayesian statistical techniques. This statistical approach requires complex calculations of integrals, which are often considered approximations only. In their new study, the research team successfully derived new exact...
Phys.org
Breakthrough reported in machine learning-enhanced quantum chemistry
In a new study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from Los Alamos National Laboratory have proposed incorporating more of the mathematics of quantum mechanics into the structure of the machine learning predictions. Using the specific positions of atoms within a molecule, the machine learning model predicts an effective Hamiltonian matrix, which describes the various possible electronic states along with their associated energies.
Phys.org
A new method to print mirrors of variable size with a reflectivity of more than 99%
Dielectric mirrors, also referred to as Bragg mirrors, reflect light nearly completely. Hence, they are suited for various applications, such as camera systems and sensor systems for microscopy and medical technologies. So far, such mirrors have been produced by complex processes in expensive vacuum devices. Researchers from Karlsruhe Institute of...
Phys.org
Newly developed ice-shedding coating is 100 times stronger than others
A University of Houston mechanical engineer has developed a sprayable ice-shedding material that is 100 times stronger than any others. The new durable coating material has been tested by Boeing under erosive rain conditions at 385 miles per hour and has outperformed current state-of-the-art aerospace coating technologies. The principle of...
Phys.org
Opinion: Scientists might have discovered an Earth-like planet. Let one of them tell you about it.
There's more important work for the James Webb Space Telescope. A team of astronomers at the University of Montreal hopes to use it to study a newly found planet beyond our solar system (an exoplanet) that could be almost completely covered in water. Astronomers believe that TOI-1452 b, larger in...
Phys.org
Mysterious diamonds came from outer space, scientists say
Strange diamonds from an ancient dwarf planet in our solar system may have formed shortly after the dwarf planet collided with a large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago, according to scientists. The research team says they have confirmed the existence of lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal form of diamond, in...
Phys.org
Producing hydrogen from seawater
In her research on bone tissue engineering, Dr. Marta Cerruti has worked for years with graphene, a single sheet of carbon atoms with incredible properties—electrical conductivity and the ability to support tremendous weight. Now, her quest to improve its qualities has opened the door to a possible solution to one of the challenges of producing hydrogen from seawater.
Phys.org
Harpoons, robots and lasers: How to capture defunct satellites and other space junk and bring it back to Earth
More than half of the thousands of satellites in orbit are now defunct, and this accumulation of floating space debris has been described as a "fatal problem" for current and future space missions and human space travel. An estimated 130 million objects smaller than 1cm and 34,000 larger than 10cm...
Phys.org
Are we missing a crucial component of sea-level rise?
Recent efforts using computational modeling to understand how melting ice in Antarctica will impact the planet's oceans have focused on ice-sheet geometry, fracture, and surface melting—processes that could potentially trigger or accelerate ice-sheet mass loss. Now, researchers from Stanford University have identified an additional process that could have a similarly significant effect on the ice sheet's future: thawing of the bed, known as basal thaw, at the interface of the land and the miles-thick ice sheet above it.
Phys.org
What is the smallest planet? (It's not Pluto.) Taking a closer look at planet sizes.
As elementary schoolers, we learned the order of the planets. Maybe your teacher even had a snappy mnemonic like "My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas" or "My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nachos" after Pluto was axed from the planetary lineup. The International Astronomical Union even...
Phys.org
Making mini-magnets that induce a quantum anomalous Hall effect
A new device has been fabricated that can demonstrate the quantum anomalous Hall effect, in which tiny, discrete voltage steps are generated by an external magnetic field. This work may enable extremely low-power electronics, as well as future quantum computers. If you take an ordinary wire with electrical current running...
Phys.org
Spatiotemporal manipulation of femtosecond light pulses for on-chip devices
A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances discusses spatiotemporal manipulation of femtosecond light pulses for on-chip devices. With the development of highly integrated nanophotonic devices, researchers have begun to pursue new methods of flexibly manipulating the on-chip light signals in both extremely small spatial scale (e.g., nanometer) and ultrafast temporal scale (e.g., femtosecond). The control of optical signals in nanometer and femtosecond scales not only provides fundamental insights into the ultrafast dynamics of the interaction between light and matter, but also offers an effective platform for high-efficiency ultrafast signal processing in integrated nanophotonic devices, and optical detection and imaging with super-spatiotemporal resolution. Thus, research of spatiotemporal light-field manipulation is of great significance and can be widely applied in the fields of photonic circuits, photonic information processing, quantum information processing, neuromorphic computing and artificial intelligence, and ultrafast optical wavefront measurement.
Phys.org
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting a hyper-luminous galaxy
Using the Very Large Telescope and the radio telescope ALMA in Chile, a team of astronomers including researchers from the Niels Bohr Institute has discovered a swarm of galaxies orbiting the surroundings of a hyper-luminous and vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early universe. The observation provides important clues to how exceptionally bright galaxies grow, and to how they evolve into energetic quasars, beaming light across most of the observable universe.
Phys.org
Nature vs. laboratory: The differences between experimental evolution and natural adaptation
Humans have unwittingly been carrying out evolution experiments for millennia through the domestication of plants, animals, and fungi. Starting with the seminal experiments of William Dallinger in the late 19th century, such experiments have been performed under controlled laboratory conditions to better understand the processes and constraints of evolution. Evolutionary...
