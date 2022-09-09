Read full article on original website
neareport.com
Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”
Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
ESPN
Bobby Petrino returns to Arkansas and faces his past
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Bobby Petrino knows what's coming. He has been called many things over the years, but he is not naive. The job he's done in resurrecting a moribund Missouri State program and turning the Bears into FCS title contenders speaks for itself. But this week, Petrino's past, and not his present, will be the focus when his team, ranked No. 5 in the latest FCS poll, makes the 120-mile trip to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Kait 8
Crafty crooks trying to scam vendors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scammers are apparently trying to cash in on a free event. The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host its annual fall arts and craft fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The library does not charge vendor fees for booth space. But...
whiterivernow.com
Busy agenda at tonight’s Batesville City Council meeting
After agreeing at an earlier meeting to sell the current Batesville Police Department property at the entrance of the industrial park, the Batesville City Council will address resolutions proposing the purchase of properties for the police department’s move to a more central location at tonight‘s council meeting. The...
whiterivernow.com
Region 8 News: Stabbing reported in Independence County
A Jonesboro media outlet is reporting a stabbing incident in the northern part of Independence County is under investigation by authorities. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens says the male victim is in his mid-30s, but as Region 8 News reports, details surrounding the incident are unclear because the victim is withholding information.
Kait 8
Police department urges train safety after accident
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Trouble on the tracks, following a collision between a car and train, a local police department is stressing safety and patience on the road when it comes to railroad crossings. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing in Paragould where Police Captain Brett McCain...
Kait 8
Police chief retires amid gun controversy
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun has called it quits. Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said Chief Glen Smith officially retired on Monday, Sept. 12. Coggins said Smith had served the people of Hoxie as its chief...
Kait 8
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
Kait 8
Independence County stabbing under investigation
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
Kait 8
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
Kait 8
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation
CUSHMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s office is conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a domestic violence call. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman was found dead at a home in Cushman around 1 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A suspect was taken into...
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman
According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
neareport.com
NEA District Fair announces 2022 entertainment lineup
Richard, Randy, Darrell and Bob make up the four-piece band REWIND playing their mix of classic country and rockabilly. Nine-year old Griffin Evans, “Griff the Drifter”, is a fourth grader at Trumann Elementary School. He got his nickname from his good friend, John Barnett. When Griffin was a toddler, he attended many rodeos for his sister to compete, and he would visit all the trailers. He never met a stranger, so John started calling him “Drifter,” instead of Griffin.He has been playing the guitar and taking lessons with his teacher, Patrick Dailey, since he was 5 years old. Over the last two years, Griffin has played with The Arkansas Brothers, The Dukes of Hoggard, Christian Lee & Big Boy Changes, Joe Bateman, LAN LAW, Larry Don Wilbanks, the Drover Cowboy Church worship team, and Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell.
KTLO
Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting
A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police. Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Kait 8
Local flower shop to send flowers in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 business is honoring the longest-reigning British monarch in a unique way. Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday, Sept. 8 at the age of 96, after serving 70 years on the throne. The Bearded Bouquet in Jonesboro will be looking to honor the work for...
