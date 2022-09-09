Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia ‘almost certainly’ getting weapons from Iran and North Korea; Kyiv aims to consolidate gains
Russia has probably used Iranian drones for first time, says UK; Zelenskiy says ‘stabilisation’ ongoing in regained territory
Russia spent at least $300 million meddling in foreign politics, elections since 2014, U.S. says
Russia has secretly given at least $300 million to foreign political parties, candidates, and officials in more than 24 countries since 2014 in order to shift elections and shape political events in Moscow's favor, the Biden administration said Tuesday. U.S. intelligence agencies detected Russia trying to buy influence in Albania, Montenegro, Madagascar, and maybe Ecuador, a U.S. official told reporters, and Russia's ambassador to one Asian country gave millions of dollars in cash to a presidential candidate in that country.
Tesla chair defends the company's Shanghai factory, saying it needs manufacturing capacity on every continent to produce 20 million cars a year by 2030
Tesla produced 936,000 vehicles in 2021, half of which likely came from its factory in China, according to Reuters calculations.
Mikizo Ueda: Japan’s oldest man who served in WW II dies at age 112
Japan’s oldest man - who survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing and fought in World War II - has died at the age of 112, authorities announced.Mikizo Ueda died in a nursing home in Nara city of Japan on 9 September, Nara Municipal Government announced on Tuesday.The country which has one of the highest life expectancy rates in the world hit a record number of centenarians with an estimated 86,510 people aged 100 years or over last year, according to federal data.Japan has one of the most numbers of people who have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s...
EU calls for windfall tax on energy firms, saying profits must go ‘to those who need it most’ – politics live
Liz Truss has stated her opposition to windfall taxes but the European Commission says energy profits must be shared
Is ASML Holding Stock a Buy Even If It Halts Sales to China?
ASML has already had difficulties fulfilling orders to China, but further restrictions might be in the works.
Bill Richardson, frequent hostage envoy, visits Moscow amid effort to free Brittney Griner
The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations, held meetings with leaders in Moscow this week.
