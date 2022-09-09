Japan’s oldest man - who survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing and fought in World War II - has died at the age of 112, authorities announced.Mikizo Ueda died in a nursing home in Nara city of Japan on 9 September, Nara Municipal Government announced on Tuesday.The country which has one of the highest life expectancy rates in the world hit a record number of centenarians with an estimated 86,510 people aged 100 years or over last year, according to federal data.Japan has one of the most numbers of people who have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s...

ASIA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO