ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Russia spent at least $300 million meddling in foreign politics, elections since 2014, U.S. says

Russia has secretly given at least $300 million to foreign political parties, candidates, and officials in more than 24 countries since 2014 in order to shift elections and shape political events in Moscow's favor, the Biden administration said Tuesday. U.S. intelligence agencies detected Russia trying to buy influence in Albania, Montenegro, Madagascar, and maybe Ecuador, a U.S. official told reporters, and Russia's ambassador to one Asian country gave millions of dollars in cash to a presidential candidate in that country.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Mikizo Ueda: Japan’s oldest man who served in WW II dies at age 112

Japan’s oldest man - who survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing and fought in World War II - has died at the age of 112, authorities announced.Mikizo Ueda died in a nursing home in Nara city of Japan on 9 September, Nara Municipal Government announced on Tuesday.The country which has one of the highest life expectancy rates in the world hit a record number of centenarians with an estimated 86,510 people aged 100 years or over last year, according to federal data.Japan has one of the most numbers of people who have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Rakesh Sharma
Person
Narendra Modi
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy