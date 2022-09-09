Read full article on original website
Moment Royal Archer collapsed as Queen's coffin was carried out of St Giles Cathedral before her final journey back to London
This is the moment when a Royal Archer collapses as the Queen's coffin was being carried out of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. The Royal Company of Archers had been standing outside the Cathedral waiting to march alongside the Queen's coffin when one of its members had a wobbly moment.
Prince William just inherited a 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion
Royal wills are never made public. That means what happens to much of the Queen's personal wealth following her death last week will remain a family secret.
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
ohmymag.co.uk
King Charles III: Another plan is taking place alongside London Bridge, here's what we know
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle during her annual summer break. The monarch’s death plans – Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn – are being followed. However, another operation that is running alongside these two is Operation Spring Tide – the code name for King Charles’ accession.
Thousands of tearful mourners queue through the night to see Queen lying in state – before 3m to pay respects in London
THOUSANDS of tearful mourners queued through the night to see the Queen lying-in-state in Edinburgh. Droves of well-wishers waited for hours in lines stretching five miles through the Scottish capital to pay their final respects to Her Majesty. Tearful mourners curtseyed, bowed their heads, crossed their hearts or saluted as...
BBC
Queen's favourite brands hope to keep Royal Warrants
In many cupboards, bathroom cabinets - or even on the side of a few lorries - the Queen's Royal Arms have, as a symbol, shown consumers that those same products grace palaces and castles. But all of that is about to change. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her...
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
Inside the step-by-step 10-day plan before the Queen’s funeral – including lying in state at Westminster Hall
OPERATION London Bridge — the code name for the intricate plan of action following the Queen’s death — is in motion. The day of Her Majesty’s passing would have been D-Day or D+0, but because the announcement came late on Thursday evening, the schedule has been shifted, meaning D+0 began on Friday.
Route revealed for mourners queueing to see Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall
Details of the route for mourners queuing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state in London have been announced by the government. Following her death at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, the Queen’s coffin was taken to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where tens of thousands queued through the night on Monday to pay their respects, some filing past as the late monarch’s four children – including King Charles III – led a 10-minute vigil by her side.
Britons could be encouraged to work from home this week amid fears of ‘unprecedented’ travel disruption in the run-up to the Queen’s funeral - with as many as one million mourners set to visit London
People could be encouraged to work from home this week after travel bosses warned of 'unprecedented' disruption into and around London ahead of the late Queen's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday until her funeral on Monday. As many as one million...
Charles III: what people in Scotland, Wales and NI think of their new king
The new monarch arrives at a time of surging nationalist sentiment in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
'He's done his country proud': Father of Fijian soldier who was pallbearer for the Queen sparking outpouring of pride from countrymen reveals his son told him about the role just hours after the monarch's death
A young soldier from Fiji who was chosen to be one of Queen Elizabeth's pallbearers has 'done his family and his country proud', his father says. Images of Ben Tubuna, from the Rewa province, carrying the coffin draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland as it was taken from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh on Sunday have spread across the world.
London’s Parks Plead: Stop Leaving Paddington Bear Tributes for the Queen
Apparently, everyone has had the same idea for a witty and unique tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth: with a teddy bear and a bag of marmalade sandwiches. The organization that administers London’s eight Royal Parks has asked people to stop leaving Paddington Bears and pots of marmalade in tribute and stick to flowers instead. The queen filmed a sketch with the fictitious Peruvian bear for her platinum jubilee this year centered around their shared loves of marmalade sandwiches, and Paddington’s official Twitter account sent a message of condolence Thursday: “Thank you ma’am, for everything.” The Daily Telegraph said that prompted dozens of people to leave soft toy bears and jars of marmalade at official tribute sites. People who want to leave flowers are urged to remove the wrapping before arrival at the parks.
Queen Elizabeth’s Final Journey to London Breaks Online Flight-Tracking Record
More than 5 million people were online to follow the Royal Air Force flight carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Edinburgh to London, making it the most-tracked flight ever on the internet. Tracker service FlightRadar24 said the flight was tracked by 4.79 million on its website and app and a further 296,000 on YouTube. The previous record was set just last month when 2.9 million people tracked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial flight to Taipei. Tuesday’s flight delivered the queen’s coffin to RAF Northolt, to the west of London, from where it was driven to Buckingham Palace.Read it at CNN
BBC
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
King Charles III greets crowds near Belfast as anti-monarchy campaigners plan protests before coronation – live
The King spent time talking to many of those who had awaited his arrival at Hillsborough Castle
Proclamations of the King read in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast
Crowds gather for formal declarations to the devolved nations that Charles III has acceded to the throne
Plane carrying coffin of Queen Elizabeth lands in London
LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A plane carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth landed at a royal airforce base in west London on Tuesday, as the coffin heads to Buckingham Palace before lying in state in parliament from Wednesday.
Royal superfans queuing to be first in line to see the Queen's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall face being drenched as they wait with showers forecast for London
Royal superfans queueing to be the first in line to see the Queen's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall face getting drenched as rain has been forecast for London. The Met Office has predicted showers early on Wednesday, the day the coffin will arrive in London from Edinburgh, and advised mourners to bring an umbrella for when they wait to pay their respects to the Queen.
