Median U.S. income remained stagnant while supplemental poverty levels showed significant decrease last year, Census Bureau finds
Americans are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic economy as median household incomes have remained stagnant or declined for two years in a row, according to new government data. "Real median household income was $70,784 in 2021," the Census Bureau said in its report on Income in the United...
While inflation takes a toll on U.S. seniors, billions of dollars in benefits go unused
Millions of older adults are having trouble making ends meet, especially during these inflationary times. Yet many don't realize help is available, and some notable programs that offer financial assistance are underused. A few examples: Nearly 14 million adults age 60 or older qualify for aid from the federal Supplemental...
