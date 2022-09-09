The Den is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Nora Kramer) The Den opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 123, Conroe. According to owner Michelle Fisher, she has been in the hair business for over 10 years and is a color and blonding specialist. She is also certified in multiple extension techniques and provides haircuts. Fisher said she hopes to provide eyelash services in the near future. 530-305-0047. Instagram: Hairbymichellefisher.

CONROE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO