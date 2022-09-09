Read full article on original website
Kolache Factory to celebrate 40th anniversary with discount
Kolache Factory will offer 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches Sept. 13 in celebration of its 40th anniversary. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) The Kolache Factory at 9821 Broadway St., Pearland, will celebrate the chain’s 40th anniversary Sept. 13 with a deal offering six fruit or cream cheese kolaches for 40 cents all day. The national bakery and cafe franchise offers a variety of fruit, meat and breakfast kolaches. 713-436-7700. www.kolachefactory.com.
First ever Woodlands Renaissance Faire September 24 at Rob Fleming Park Creekside
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Come one come all to the first ever Renaissance Faire in The Woodlands on Saturday September 24th from 4-9pm for this TOTALLY FREE event hosted by The Woodlands Symphony, The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Arts in the Park, and The Howard Hughes Corporation. Rob...
'Ink Master' competitors open tattoo parlor in The Woodlands Mall
Revolt Tattoos opened in The Woodlands Mall in July. (Courtesy Revolt Tattoos) Tattoo parlor Revolt Tattoos opened in The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, on July 10. Revolt Tattoos is owned by Joey Hamilton and Walter Frank, who competed on “Ink Master” for seasons 3 and...
Hand-tossed pizzas, Italian dishes come to Highland Village in Houston with opening of Numero28
Located at 3974 Westheimer Road, Houston, the new eatery offers bar, tableside and patio seating. (Courtesy Becca Wright) A new New York-based Italian restaurant opened Sept. 9 in Highland Village, bringing fresh and authentic pasta dishes, hand-tossed pizzas, and an array of wines and cocktails. Located at 3974 Westheimer Road,...
The Den hair salon now open in Conroe
The Den is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Nora Kramer) The Den opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 123, Conroe. According to owner Michelle Fisher, she has been in the hair business for over 10 years and is a color and blonding specialist. She is also certified in multiple extension techniques and provides haircuts. Fisher said she hopes to provide eyelash services in the near future. 530-305-0047. Instagram: Hairbymichellefisher.
Sushi pop-up Norigami changes direction with permanent location near Rice Village
Norigami will open its first permanent location at 2715 Bissonnet St., Houston, in November. (Courtesy Norigami) Hand-roll sushi pop-up Norigami is preparing to open its first permanent restaurant at 2715 Bissonnet St., Houston, in November. The speakeasy-style diner, a mile north of Rice Village, features hand made sushi rolls with unique ingredients including caviar, foie gras and wagyu beef. www.instagram.com/norigamihtx.
Quench It Soda to open 6 Houston-area shops, including in Katy, Cypress, The Woodlands
Quench It Soda will open at six Houston-area locations, with one opening by the end of this year and two anticipated for 2023, officials said. (Courtesy Quench It) Quench It Soda, a beverage and snack shack native to Utah, is opening at six Houston-area locations, including one in Katy, according to corporate officials.
Bargain retailer Ollie's plans to open Katy store this fall
Ollie's buyers search for brand-name items at closeout prices to resell products at a lower-than-average prices. (Courtesy Ollie's) Ollie’s, a bargain retailer with a slogan for customers to buy “Good Stuff Cheap,” will open a new store in Katy this fall. There is one other Houston-area location in Friendswood.
Waterfront views without end: Sugar Land home on market for $2.7M makes the most of its infinity pool
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land home with an infinity swimming pool and lakefront views is on the market for $2,798,880. The six-bedroom, 6,448 square-foot house has six and one half bathrooms and sits on a 17,141 square-foot lot. The views of the water are central to the...
European Wax Center coming soon to Kingwood
European Wax Center offers full-body waxing services for men and women. (Courtesy Pexels) A European Wax Center location is coming soon to the Kingwood Place shopping center, located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 700, Kingwood. The business will offer full-body waxing services for men and women upon opening, though a projected opening date for this location had not been announced as of press time. www.waxcenter.com.
The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?
Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
Beat The Heat Food Giveaway
HOUSTON, TX -- Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) will host a drive-thru food giveaway on Saturday, September 17, 2022, and will begin distributing food, along with fans, from the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center (JWNC), located on the right side of NAM’s building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road at 8 a.m. This...
Water Tree Montgomery County LLC celebrates fifth anniversary
Water Tree Montgomery County LLC is celebrating its five-year anniversary. (Courtesy Water Tree Montgomery County LLC) Water Tree Montgomery County LLC is located at 18417 Hwy. 105, Ste. 4, Montgomery. The business will celebrate its five-year anniversary Oct. 14. Services include alkaline antioxidant water needs such as refill stations and prepackaged waters. Customers can bring their gallon containers to fill with alkaline water. Other items for sale include shower heads, under-the-counter systems and similar products. 936-582-0080. www.watertreemc.com.
Losing daylight! Earlier sunsets through September
HOUSTON (CW39) – Days are getting shorter over the course of September as we approach the start of Fall on the 21st. Sunrise today is at 7:04 a.m. and our sunset time is 7:30 p.m. This time next week the sun will be setting at 7:19 p.m.! This means...
🔒 ‘Cheeks-down the best TP out there’: This is what KPRC 2 viewers said are their must-have buys at Sam’s Club and Costco
HOUSTON – Saving money is an artform for some. Here is what KPRC 2 users across the Houston area said they love to buy in bulk to save at bulk stores like Costco and Sam’s Club. What do you have to buy at bulk stores? Let us know...
5 Must Do Things in Humble
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. First settled in the early 1800s and located about 20...
Crumbl Cookies coming soon to Valley Ranch Town Center
Valley Ranch Town Center will soon be welcoming a new Crumbl Cookies location. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies is coming soon to New Caney, according to an Aug. 22 Facebook post from Valley Ranch Town Center. Crumbl Cookies sells a variety of classic cookies as well as unique weekly rotating flavors, such as French toast, fruity pebbles and everything bagel cookies. The store will be located at 11985 N. Grand Parkway, New Caney, and it will offer pickup and delivery services. www.crumblcookies.com.
Houston’s Petite Mansions Make Bidders Swoon — These Are No Ordinary Dollhouses
Interior designer Alexandra Killion's dollhouse was auctioned for $18,000 at the 'La Petite Maison' gala benefiting A Shelter for Cancer Families. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) You don’t have to be a little girl to be enchanted by whimsical dollhouses. Consider the sellout contingent of 350 who filled the Junior League of Houston ballroom and crowded around seven fabulous “petite maisons,” which were designed by architects, constructed by a professional builder and beautifully furnished by interior designers.
Magnolia lifts Stage 3 water restrictions
Citing recent rain, the city of Magnolia lifted its Stage 3 water restrictions Sept. 9. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Editor's note: This story has been updated with a comment from City Administrator Don Doering. Citing recent rain, Magnolia lifted its Stage 3 water restrictions Sept. 9, according to the city’s...
Cordovan Art School announces grand opening date
Cordovan Art School, an art school in Sugar Land offering classes across a variety of mediums, announced its grand opening date. (Courtesy Cordovan Art School) Cordovan Art School, an art school bringing classes in drawing, oil painting, anime, watercolor, clay and acrylic, announced its upcoming grand opening date. The art...
