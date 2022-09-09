ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Community Impact Houston

Kolache Factory to celebrate 40th anniversary with discount

Kolache Factory will offer 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches Sept. 13 in celebration of its 40th anniversary. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) The Kolache Factory at 9821 Broadway St., Pearland, will celebrate the chain’s 40th anniversary Sept. 13 with a deal offering six fruit or cream cheese kolaches for 40 cents all day. The national bakery and cafe franchise offers a variety of fruit, meat and breakfast kolaches. 713-436-7700. www.kolachefactory.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Den hair salon now open in Conroe

The Den is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Nora Kramer) The Den opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 123, Conroe. According to owner Michelle Fisher, she has been in the hair business for over 10 years and is a color and blonding specialist. She is also certified in multiple extension techniques and provides haircuts. Fisher said she hopes to provide eyelash services in the near future. 530-305-0047. Instagram: Hairbymichellefisher.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sushi pop-up Norigami changes direction with permanent location near Rice Village

Norigami will open its first permanent location at 2715 Bissonnet St., Houston, in November. (Courtesy Norigami) Hand-roll sushi pop-up Norigami is preparing to open its first permanent restaurant at 2715 Bissonnet St., Houston, in November. The speakeasy-style diner, a mile north of Rice Village, features hand made sushi rolls with unique ingredients including caviar, foie gras and wagyu beef. www.instagram.com/norigamihtx.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

European Wax Center coming soon to Kingwood

European Wax Center offers full-body waxing services for men and women. (Courtesy Pexels) A European Wax Center location is coming soon to the Kingwood Place shopping center, located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 700, Kingwood. The business will offer full-body waxing services for men and women upon opening, though a projected opening date for this location had not been announced as of press time. www.waxcenter.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Explore Houston

The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?

Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Beat The Heat Food Giveaway

HOUSTON, TX -- Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) will host a drive-thru food giveaway on Saturday, September 17, 2022, and will begin distributing food, along with fans, from the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center (JWNC), located on the right side of NAM’s building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road at 8 a.m. This...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Water Tree Montgomery County LLC celebrates fifth anniversary

Water Tree Montgomery County LLC is celebrating its five-year anniversary. (Courtesy Water Tree Montgomery County LLC) Water Tree Montgomery County LLC is located at 18417 Hwy. 105, Ste. 4, Montgomery. The business will celebrate its five-year anniversary Oct. 14. Services include alkaline antioxidant water needs such as refill stations and prepackaged waters. Customers can bring their gallon containers to fill with alkaline water. Other items for sale include shower heads, under-the-counter systems and similar products. 936-582-0080. www.watertreemc.com.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Losing daylight! Earlier sunsets through September

HOUSTON (CW39) – Days are getting shorter over the course of September as we approach the start of Fall on the 21st. Sunrise today is at 7:04 a.m. and our sunset time is 7:30 p.m. This time next week the sun will be setting at 7:19 p.m.! This means...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Humble

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. First settled in the early 1800s and located about 20...
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crumbl Cookies coming soon to Valley Ranch Town Center

Valley Ranch Town Center will soon be welcoming a new Crumbl Cookies location. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies is coming soon to New Caney, according to an Aug. 22 Facebook post from Valley Ranch Town Center. Crumbl Cookies sells a variety of classic cookies as well as unique weekly rotating flavors, such as French toast, fruity pebbles and everything bagel cookies. The store will be located at 11985 N. Grand Parkway, New Caney, and it will offer pickup and delivery services. www.crumblcookies.com.
NEW CANEY, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston's Petite Mansions Make Bidders Swoon — These Are No Ordinary Dollhouses

Interior designer Alexandra Killion's dollhouse was auctioned for $18,000 at the 'La Petite Maison' gala benefiting A Shelter for Cancer Families. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) You don’t have to be a little girl to be enchanted by whimsical dollhouses. Consider the sellout contingent of 350 who filled the Junior League of Houston ballroom and crowded around seven fabulous “petite maisons,” which were designed by architects, constructed by a professional builder and beautifully furnished by interior designers.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Magnolia lifts Stage 3 water restrictions

Citing recent rain, the city of Magnolia lifted its Stage 3 water restrictions Sept. 9. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Editor's note: This story has been updated with a comment from City Administrator Don Doering. Citing recent rain, Magnolia lifted its Stage 3 water restrictions Sept. 9, according to the city’s...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cordovan Art School announces grand opening date

Cordovan Art School, an art school in Sugar Land offering classes across a variety of mediums, announced its grand opening date. (Courtesy Cordovan Art School) Cordovan Art School, an art school bringing classes in drawing, oil painting, anime, watercolor, clay and acrylic, announced its upcoming grand opening date. The art...
SUGAR LAND, TX
