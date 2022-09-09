Tracking the Tropics: Earl races past Bermuda; tracking two Atlantic disturbances

Hurricane Earl made a close pass with Bermuda overnight, and now the storm is racing away from the island with winds at 100 mph. Earl is also picking up steam and moving northeast at 18 mph. The storm will continue moving northeast over the weekend and may get close to the Canadian Maritimes but as a much weaker storm. Earl poses no threat to the United States.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we continue to monitor two tropical waves over the eastern Atlantic. The good news is development odds have been dropping over the last 24 hours. The leading tropical wave currently has a 30% chance to develop in the next five days, and the disturbance closer to Africa has a 20% chance to form into a tropical system.

The next name on the list is Fiona.