Google Photos update brings new design for Memories, collage editor
Google has just revealed some new changes coming to its Photos app on both Android and iOS platforms. The highlight of the latest update is the new design received by Memories, a feature that Google launched about three years ago. It took a while, but it looks like it was...
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
Storage configurations and shipping dates of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leak
With the iPhone 14 launch event already behind us, it is time for Android to strike back. And who better to deliver the blow than Google itself. In less than a month, on October 6th, the tech giant will unveil its Pixel 7 lineup. The smartphones will be powered by the Tensor G2, a 4nm SoC that hopes to rival Apple’s A16 chipset. Given that Google first teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro quite a while back (in May, at Google I/O), we already know quite a bit about the two smartphones.
The Galaxy S23 will look a lot like the Galaxy S22
Most people have already accepted that smartphone design does not change radically from generation to generation, nowadays. There is the occasional tweak, but little more. Apple. So much so that the Cupertino company has often been the subject of ridicule from none other than. Samsung. The sentiment in the tech...
Apple WatchOS 9 is now out: here are 5 new features to try
As of September 12, owners of supported Apple Watch models can finally download the new WatchOS 9 software update, which was announced back in June during the company's annual WWDC event. This time the update is a substantial one, bringing improvements and new features across the board for regular users...
Apple adopts a 3nm process for its A17 chip
Exactly a week ago, Apple debuted the iPhone 14 lineup at its “Far Out” event. And while we are still waiting for the first units to arrive, the Cupertino company is already looking forward to the next iPhone, which could be the first smartphone to be powered by a 3nm processor.
Google is making Play Store ratings and reviews substantially better with one small change
If you're an Android tablet user constantly worried that the new apps you're looking to download will not take full advantage of all your screen real estate, your concerns appear to have been (indirectly) addressed by Google at last. That's because there's now a way to filter Play Store ratings...
Google's old Pixel 5 threatens the Pixel 6a's appeal at a new all-time low price (brand new)
The last high-end (ish) Pixel handset Google brought to market before taking the lineup to the next (Tensor-powered) level in 2021 is probably not on your mind much these days, but if you can't afford the "vanilla" Pixel 6 (even at its latest substantial discounts), you may well want to consider buying the Pixel 5... while you can.
Nothing executive reveals Phone (1) sales in this top three smartphone market
For Nothing CEO Carl Pei, the big question is whether lightning can strike twice. He turned his unknown OnePlus brand into a legitimately popular and global smartphone brand. And then he surprisingly left in October 2020 to start Nothing. After releasing the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds in September 2021, the Nothing Phone (1) was released earlier this year garnering a strong review from us.
Google's rumored 256GB storage cap for Pixel 7 Pro is a step backward at the wrong time
Earlier today we passed along a tip from Twitter tipster Roland Quandt about the storage options on the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to Quandt, both models will ship with 128GB and 256GB of storage. Unlike the Pixel 6 Pro, which is available with a third tier with 512GB of storage, it appears that the new Pixel 7 line will crap out at 256GB of storage. And that got us thinking about whether Google remains committed to the Pixel ecosystem as much as we think.
Google might be working on a mysterious 'small-screen' Pixel flagship
Even though the death of compact handsets has been widely anticipated for longer than we can remember right now, a few important companies continue to swim against a current recently joined by Apple (among others) by regularly releasing smaller-than-average models. Of course, said screen size average has gradually increased in...
Google consolidates its efforts and pulls the plug on the Pixelbook
Chromebooks are in a weird spot right now. These devices often adopt a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet form factor, but come equipped with an OS that is inherently limited and more similar to Android than to something like Windows/MacOS. In fact, chromebooks are so strange that even Google itself, once a main...
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
Although phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are very exciting, top of the heap, I sometimes find myself looking at smartphones from about five or six years back with fondness. Now, five years might not sound like much, but it sure is, when it...
How to enable battery percentage in iOS 16
IOS 16 brings many new features to your iPhone, but it also brings a function, which we all loved, back from the dead — the battery percentage indicator. Yes, if you have an eligible iPhone running iOS 16, you can now activate the battery percentage and see precisely how much battery you have left. And, in this article, we will show you how to enable this old-new iOS feature.
The upcoming (not so) affordable Chromecast with Google TV sure looks familiar
While Google keeps making it all but impossible for leakers to do their "job" as far as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are concerned, slowly and officially revealing everything there is to know about the two high-end handsets, the Nest smart home devices confirmed for an October 6 launch of their own remain covered in mystery... officially.
The only charger you will need: Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN
Over the past couple of years, chargers have been a hot topic — you know, since companies stopped bundling them with their phones. One choice users have is to grab an official charger with their purchase. However, many have discovered 3rd party chargers can be much more useful and top up a diverse portfolio of devices with ease.
Samsung's insane new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal STARTS with an instant $750 discount
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan obsessed with getting the best possible early deal on the hot new 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, don't worry, we can totally relate to that sentiment. But what if you were to snub the two Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouses in favor of the older and slightly less potent Z Fold 3?
Who will launch the first rollable display phone in 2023?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While personally envisioning a drop in foldable phones production in 2023, display analyst Ross Young warns that this is only in comparison with his research firm DSCC's previous production estimates, whereas in comparison to 2022 we will be witnessing a 34% increase in foldable phone shipments.
UK carrier Vodafone now offers the iPhone 14 with a Phone Buy-Back Guarantee service
The iPhone 14 lineup is officially released and will hit the shelves soon. Since the new iPhones are among the most desired devices, carriers often offer great deals and promotions to draw in new customers. And it looks like UK carrier Vodafone will sell the new iPhone 14 series with a new Phone Buy-Back Guarantee, which — according to the company — is the only such service in the UK.
Do the Chinese use TikTok search results to divide and confuse the youth of America?
A report by researchers at NewsGuard (via the AP) says that you might head to the TikTok app to enjoy the hilarious videos, the lip syncs, or the dancing clips. But when it comes to seeking out legitimate knowledge from videos recommended by the app's search platform, you can expect to be misled by close to 20% of the videos recommended.
