Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Looking back at Hurricane Irma 5 years ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are now at the peak of Hurricane season but also a somber anniversary in the tropics. It’s been five years since Hurricane Irma moved over the state of Florida. It brought wide spread flooding across the First Coast, tornadoes and hurricane force winds to the sunshine state.
Jacksonville, FL
First Coast News

Fitness 'Fact or Fiction' (FCL Sept. 12, 2022)

Lose weight, feel great! Not looking to lose weight? You can get fit with HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) at The Camp Transformation Center! The Camp's program consists of group training with dynamic interval workouts, nutrition and supplement plans, highly qualified trainers, and positive emotional support. Visit The Camp's website for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Full Moon#Red Moon#The Moons#Autumn
First Coast News

Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man found dead in Jacksonville parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found in dead in a parking lot at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the 2600 block of University Boulevard. The man's death appears "suspicious," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives on scene conducting an investigation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after being cut with unknown object on 103rd street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead after being cut with some kind of object on Jacksonville's Westside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 7:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to 9300 block of 103rd street in reference to an individual cut. Upon arrival, JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz can’t afford an attorney, court records show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper can’t afford an attorney, according to court filings in one of two pending criminal cases against him. According to a court order, Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, was “declared indigent” by a judge after providing “an affidavit of insolvency” indicating he cannot pay for legal counsel. The order says a public defender will be appointed to represent him at no cost.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

