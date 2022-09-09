Read full article on original website
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie MorganClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delaysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia IslandEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
A new way to exercise as parkrun comes to Jacksonville (FCL Sep. 13, 2022)
What is parkrun? It's a global movement 2,100 cities in 20 countries, 50 events in the USA, Jacksonville is the newest - free weekly 5K community event driven by volunteers - takes place every Saturday morning in parks / open spaces, in Jacksonville's case, Ed Austin Regional Park. How is...
Jacksonville craft breweries feeling the pressure from carbon dioxide shortage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United Stated is experiencing another shortage, carbon dioxide. The shortage stems from contamination at a production hub in Mississippi. Jacksonville craft breweries are feeling the pressure from this.Carbon dioxide, also known as CO2, gives beer extra fizz. Brian Miller, the owner of Bold City Brewery,...
Vincent van Gogh’s iconic artwork comes to life at Jacksonville exhibition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you a fan of Van Gogh? The 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' is opening in Jacksonville this week. The immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes art lovers into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.
Looking back at Hurricane Irma 5 years ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are now at the peak of Hurricane season but also a somber anniversary in the tropics. It’s been five years since Hurricane Irma moved over the state of Florida. It brought wide spread flooding across the First Coast, tornadoes and hurricane force winds to the sunshine state.
Fitness 'Fact or Fiction' (FCL Sept. 12, 2022)
Lose weight, feel great! Not looking to lose weight? You can get fit with HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) at The Camp Transformation Center! The Camp's program consists of group training with dynamic interval workouts, nutrition and supplement plans, highly qualified trainers, and positive emotional support. Visit The Camp's website for more information.
100 for 911 is in its 8th year serving victims' families of the 911 attacks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight years ago a group of veterans and active military started 100 for 9/11. First Coast News spoke with a local man who has joined in to honor those who died during the September 11 attacks. 100 for 9/11 means to walk or run 100 miles...
UPS will hire 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area for holidays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPS is expecting to hire more than 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area this holiday season. UPS says applying to these jobs takes just 25 minutes. You just need to fill out an online application, and nearly 80% of seasonal positions don't require an interview.
JSO search day and night in Lakewood area
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed it’s working an investigation near San Jose Blvd and Arcadia Drive. Neighbors saw a heavy police presence all night.
Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
'The world has enough hate': Antisemitic banners hung over I-95 on 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hateful messages were displayed for hundreds, if not thousands, of drivers to see over the weekend. A Neo-Nazi group filled the I-95 overpass near University Boulevard Sunday morning and unveiled Swastika flags and antisemitic banners on the morning of 9/11. "If my kids saw it, I'd...
Victim in shooting in Alderman Park area of Jacksonville identified as father of 4
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 37-year-old father of four has been identified by family as the victim in a shooting on Friday. Erik Fountano was pronounced dead on the scene in the Alderman Park area, officials said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following...
One dead in crash involving overturned Mustang on I-10 West in Crystal Springs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 40-year-old man died Tuesday in an accident involving a 1995 Ford Mustang heading west on Interstate 10 near Chaffee Road in Crystal Springs, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday the Mustang was heading westbound in the right lane...
Florida first responders getting another bonus check from Gov. DeSantis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders in our state will get another thousand dollars. Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement this week at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. “We know how hard you guys have been working, and always it’s a tough job but particularly since COVID being able to...
JFRD: No injuries after residential structure fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department say there were no injuries after a residential structure fire on the Northside. JFRD says the fire happened in the 11400 block of Dunn Creek Road. Red Cross was called for two adults and two children.
Police: Man found dead in Jacksonville parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found in dead in a parking lot at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the 2600 block of University Boulevard. The man's death appears "suspicious," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives on scene conducting an investigation.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Alderman Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Alderman Park area of Jacksonville this past Friday, according to a police report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Micheal Brown, 46, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Around 10:30...
JSO: Man dead after being cut with unknown object on 103rd street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead after being cut with some kind of object on Jacksonville's Westside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 7:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to 9300 block of 103rd street in reference to an individual cut. Upon arrival, JSO...
JSO: Shootout on the Westside, one dead
A shootout on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported Sunday night. One man was dropped at the hospital and later died.
Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz can’t afford an attorney, court records show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper can’t afford an attorney, according to court filings in one of two pending criminal cases against him. According to a court order, Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, was “declared indigent” by a judge after providing “an affidavit of insolvency” indicating he cannot pay for legal counsel. The order says a public defender will be appointed to represent him at no cost.
Ex-mistress, former Jacksonville sheriff both witnesses at Darryl Daniels trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements got underway Tuesday morning in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. He's charged with evidence tampering after allegedly having his mistress arrested for stalking in 2019. The first witness to testify was Cierra Smith, Daniels' former longtime mistress and the woman...
