Robeson County, NC

3 arrested on meth charges in Carthage

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of three individuals following a search in the Carthage area. On Sept. 12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of a residence in the 100 block of Sarges Drive. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
CARTHAGE, NC
New medical services being discussed for inmates battling opioid addiction

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Opioid addiction is an issue that counties, cities, and towns have been battling, and certain individuals have limited resources to help fight the addiction. Executive Director of Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, John Coffin, said he’s seen opioids take over the community firsthand. He said,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Public Safety
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting

Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man is accused of exposing himself twice to a minor under 16 years old, according to police. Justin Edward Markante, 38, of Aynor, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct/attempted lewd act with a minor, according to a warrant. Markante allegedly exposed himself with the intent to sexually arouse […]
AYNOR, SC
Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Police respond to report of suspicious man near elementary school

The Pinehurst Police Department responded to Pinehurst Elementary School after reports of a suspicious individual around campus during dismissal on Monday, Sept. 12. Once on scene, officers encountered and apprehended an unarmed white male in his early 20s, said the police department in a news statement. The individual appeared to be having a mental health crisis and was taken to the hospital for further care.
PINEHURST, NC
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

