Centre Daily
Graduate of drug rehab caught dealing drugs to people in treatment, NC sheriff says
A man who graduated from a drug rehabilitation program and became a staff member there is accused of selling drugs to people in treatment at the facility, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office. “You can’t make this stuff up,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement....
Four suspects charged in drug bust on John Chavis Road
ROCKINGHAM — Four individuals have been charged with various drug offenses after Richmond County law enforcement seized over 25 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of marijuana and numerous items used to induce and package illegal narcotics. On Monday, Sept. 12, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team and...
wpde.com
Woman charged in Florence crash that killed medic, motorcyclist wants jury trial: Records
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The lawyer for a woman charged in a crash last month on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg were struck and killed by a car, wants a jury trial and preliminary hearing, according to online court records.
Man, 19, jailed in Florence County after allegedly pointing assault rifle at person in vehicle
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at someone in a vehicle and demanded money and property from a victim at gunpoint. Robert Shamari Hall, 19, remained in the Florence County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond on Tuesday, charged with attempted […]
sandhillssentinel.com
3 arrested on meth charges in Carthage
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of three individuals following a search in the Carthage area. On Sept. 12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of a residence in the 100 block of Sarges Drive. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
WMBF
New medical services being discussed for inmates battling opioid addiction
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Opioid addiction is an issue that counties, cities, and towns have been battling, and certain individuals have limited resources to help fight the addiction. Executive Director of Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, John Coffin, said he’s seen opioids take over the community firsthand. He said,...
'I'm going to lose people': Sampson County Sheriff using social media to plead for funding, staff
"I have to move people to make sure that where we're lacking in one area, we can accommodate in the other."
WMBF
Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office creates task force to address crimes in Alphabet Hill community following recent shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has created a task force to investigate the recent uptick in crimes in the Alphabet Hill community. On Tuesday, deputies were called to H Street, just outside of Hartsville, where two homes were hit by bullets. The sheriff’s...
New details released in North Carolina police shooting that killed young woman in July
New details are being released regarding the Fayetteville police officers involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Jada Johnson in July.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland sheriff: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
A shooting Friday night left one man dead and another seriously injured, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 to a shooting near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that two men...
Florence County murder suspect released from jail after posting bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County murder suspect was released from jail Monday on a $125,000 bond he was granted last month by a judge, according to online booking records. Semori Seven McKnight, 26, of Florence, was given a $125,000 surety bond on Aug. 8, according to Assistant Solicitor Ryan White. McKnight was […]
WMBF
Deputies: Marlboro County children test positive for drugs, parents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Marlboro County parents have been arrested after their children test positive for drugs. Jaronica Bingham, 37 of Wallace, S.C., and Michael Jammal Yates, 39 of Rockingham, N.C., were arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office...
1 person taken into custody at Pinehurst Elementary School
Pinehurst, N.C. — One person was detained Monday afternoon at Pinehurst Elementary School. A spokesperson with the school told WRAL News a man was having a "mental health crisis". Concerned parents in the pick up line called authorities, police who came and detained the man and took him to...
911 calls make evident chaos after shooting at Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, N.C. — Visitors both inside and outside of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall called 911 in a panic Aug. 25 when shots rang out in a parking lot. Recordings of the calls were released Monday to WRAL News, and they make clear the callers' confusion and fear. One of...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man is accused of exposing himself twice to a minor under 16 years old, according to police. Justin Edward Markante, 38, of Aynor, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct/attempted lewd act with a minor, according to a warrant. Markante allegedly exposed himself with the intent to sexually arouse […]
WMBF
‘These people want to feel protected’: Florence County Task Force completes one month of operations
Curbing violence and seizing drugs are two big goals the Violent Cime Task Force has in Florence County. The specially trained task force focuses on street crime and narcotics. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department trained their officers to join the specialty team. Sheriff TJ...
Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Police respond to report of suspicious man near elementary school
The Pinehurst Police Department responded to Pinehurst Elementary School after reports of a suspicious individual around campus during dismissal on Monday, Sept. 12. Once on scene, officers encountered and apprehended an unarmed white male in his early 20s, said the police department in a news statement. The individual appeared to be having a mental health crisis and was taken to the hospital for further care.
WECT
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
