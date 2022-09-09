Read full article on original website
BBC
Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet, police say
An Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet, police say. A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400km (250 miles) south of Perth. When the ambulance crew arrived at the...
Prince William just inherited a 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion
Royal wills are never made public. That means what happens to much of the Queen's personal wealth following her death last week will remain a family secret.
Snubbed Even In Death? Royal Family Didn't Wait For Prince Harry To Arrive At Balmoral Before Announcing Queen's Passing
The royal family announced the sad realization that Queen Elizabeth had died — but they weren't all together when they made the huge announcement. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle when his embattled family released the death statement on Twitter.Interestingly enough, they waited for Harry's older brother, Prince William.Before revealing the Queen died at 96 years old on Thursday, photos emerged showing William and his scandal-plagued uncle Prince Andrew landing in Scotland and arriving together at Balmoral.The duo looked tense and concerned as William drove through the gates, with the public unaware of...
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC
Queen's favourite brands hope to keep Royal Warrants
In many cupboards, bathroom cabinets - or even on the side of a few lorries - the Queen's Royal Arms have, as a symbol, shown consumers that those same products grace palaces and castles. But all of that is about to change. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her...
BBC
FA Cup 2022-23: BBC to show Walton & Hersham v Chatham
The FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town will be broadcast on the BBC. This Saturday's match kicks off at 12:45 BST at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub and will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Sport website and app. Walton & Hersham...
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle. The coffin passed through Aberdeen and Dundee before it was greeted by thousands of people on the city's Royal Mile. Travelling in the second car of the cortege was the Queen's...
BBC
The quiet symbolism of the Queen's farewell to Scotland
King Charles has spoken about his mother's love of Scotland "in whose hills, and in the hearts of whose people, she found a refuge". Today she will leave that Scotland for the last time. In life, Queen Elizabeth came to embody that deep and abiding bond the King evoked on...
BBC
'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
BBC
King Charles III says Queen prayed for Northern Ireland
On his first visit to Northern Ireland as King, Charles III said his mother "never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people". The King also received a message of condolence from the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey said...
BBC
Queen was bright and focused in last audience, Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson has said the late Queen Elizabeth II was "bright and focused" in their last meeting before his resignation as prime minister. He tendered his resignation to the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday last week before she appointed his replacement, Liz Truss. Mr Johnson told the...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
BBC
Clarence House staff told jobs are at risk
Some staff at Clarence House have been warned their jobs are at risk following King Charles III's accession to the throne. The Guardian said dozens of staff were told during the thanksgiving service for the Queen in Edinburgh on Monday. Clarence House said some redundancies were "unavoidable" because of the...
