With the iPhone 14 launch event already behind us, it is time for Android to strike back. And who better to deliver the blow than Google itself. In less than a month, on October 6th, the tech giant will unveil its Pixel 7 lineup. The smartphones will be powered by the Tensor G2, a 4nm SoC that hopes to rival Apple’s A16 chipset. Given that Google first teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro quite a while back (in May, at Google I/O), we already know quite a bit about the two smartphones.

CELL PHONES ・ 20 HOURS AGO