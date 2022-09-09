ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time

Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
Who will launch the first rollable display phone in 2023?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While personally envisioning a drop in foldable phones production in 2023, display analyst Ross Young warns that this is only in comparison with his research firm DSCC's previous production estimates, whereas in comparison to 2022 we will be witnessing a 34% increase in foldable phone shipments.
The unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) powerhouse is on sale at a $300 discount

If you've become a fan of Motorola's increasingly popular and well-reviewed handsets of late but simply cannot decide between the hot new Edge (2022) and slightly older Edge+ (2022) models, there's an interesting Best Buy deal that you should know about. Instead of making your choice easier, of course, the...
The only charger you will need: Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN

Over the past couple of years, chargers have been a hot topic — you know, since companies stopped bundling them with their phones. One choice users have is to grab an official charger with their purchase. However, many have discovered 3rd party chargers can be much more useful and top up a diverse portfolio of devices with ease.
Apple WatchOS 9 is now out: here are 5 new features to try

As of September 12, owners of supported Apple Watch models can finally download the new WatchOS 9 software update, which was announced back in June during the company's annual WWDC event. This time the update is a substantial one, bringing improvements and new features across the board for regular users...
Sony’s teased gaming-centric device is NOT an Xperia smartphone

It’s safe to say that the large majority of Sony fans were expecting the Japanese company to reveal another gaming-focused smartphone at the beginning of this week. Instead, we’re getting a gaming accessory specifically designed to work with a single smartphone, the Xperia 1 IV. As its name...
Brand new OnePlus 11 Pro design leaks early with Alert Slider rerun

It may be still 2022, but the early OnePlus 11 Pro prototype of a phone scheduled for 2023 release are already making cameos at the OnePlus design desks and hence it's time for. Steve Hammerstoffer of OnLeaks fame to extract the schematics upon which these are based. OnePlus 11 Pro...
Samsung's insane new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal STARTS with an instant $750 discount

If you're a hardcore Samsung fan obsessed with getting the best possible early deal on the hot new 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, don't worry, we can totally relate to that sentiment. But what if you were to snub the two Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouses in favor of the older and slightly less potent Z Fold 3?
Storage configurations and shipping dates of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leak

With the iPhone 14 launch event already behind us, it is time for Android to strike back. And who better to deliver the blow than Google itself. In less than a month, on October 6th, the tech giant will unveil its Pixel 7 lineup. The smartphones will be powered by the Tensor G2, a 4nm SoC that hopes to rival Apple’s A16 chipset. Given that Google first teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro quite a while back (in May, at Google I/O), we already know quite a bit about the two smartphones.
Google consolidates its efforts and pulls the plug on the Pixelbook

Chromebooks are in a weird spot right now. These devices often adopt a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet form factor, but come equipped with an OS that is inherently limited and more similar to Android than to something like Windows/MacOS. In fact, chromebooks are so strange that even Google itself, once a main...
Google announces a bunch of lock screen widgets for iPhones with iOS 16

Google today announced the release of its own iOS 16 lock screen widgets, which will make use of Apple's new redesigned lock screen that came with iOS 16. The new set of widgets let you quickly start a Google Chrome search, see your new mails in Gmail, access Google Drive, Google Maps, and so much more. Let's explore all the new widgets.
Latest Android beta reveals possible future Pixel features like Clear Calling, Spatial Audio

Tweets disseminated by Esper's Mishaal Rahman and developer Kuba Wojciechowski mention that based on data discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta release (for the December Pixel Feature Drop), Googlemight be working on a foldable device previously unknown (which means it would be another foldable besides the Pixel Fold/Notepad). The pair also mention that Google is possibly working on a Pixel Tablet Pro, which would be a premium version of the tablet coming next year.
Amazon's newest low-cost Kindle is thin, light, sharp, fast, and... affordable

Because they can only do so many things, e-book readers are generally not refreshed quite as often as full-featured tablets, let alone your everyday Android smartphone. Amazon's always popular entry-level Kindle, for instance, got a sleek new design all the way back in 2016 and a nice and cool front light in 2019, which made many of the company's hardcore fans expect another upgrade this year.
