Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
Phone Arena
Who will launch the first rollable display phone in 2023?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While personally envisioning a drop in foldable phones production in 2023, display analyst Ross Young warns that this is only in comparison with his research firm DSCC's previous production estimates, whereas in comparison to 2022 we will be witnessing a 34% increase in foldable phone shipments.
Phone Arena
The unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) powerhouse is on sale at a $300 discount
If you've become a fan of Motorola's increasingly popular and well-reviewed handsets of late but simply cannot decide between the hot new Edge (2022) and slightly older Edge+ (2022) models, there's an interesting Best Buy deal that you should know about. Instead of making your choice easier, of course, the...
Phone Arena
The only charger you will need: Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN
Over the past couple of years, chargers have been a hot topic — you know, since companies stopped bundling them with their phones. One choice users have is to grab an official charger with their purchase. However, many have discovered 3rd party chargers can be much more useful and top up a diverse portfolio of devices with ease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Apple WatchOS 9 is now out: here are 5 new features to try
As of September 12, owners of supported Apple Watch models can finally download the new WatchOS 9 software update, which was announced back in June during the company's annual WWDC event. This time the update is a substantial one, bringing improvements and new features across the board for regular users...
Phone Arena
Vote now: Would you buy a Xiaomi smartphone if they were available in the US?
In light of the last hand-on preview I did (featuring the Xiaomi 12S Ultra) a pressing and long-overdue question popped into my head. Wouldn’t it be great if Xiaomi phones were more readily available around the world?. I know many Xiaomi models have launched globally, and it’s true that...
Phone Arena
Sony’s teased gaming-centric device is NOT an Xperia smartphone
It’s safe to say that the large majority of Sony fans were expecting the Japanese company to reveal another gaming-focused smartphone at the beginning of this week. Instead, we’re getting a gaming accessory specifically designed to work with a single smartphone, the Xperia 1 IV. As its name...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 emergency SOS via satellite - what is it and how does it work
Have you ever hiked on a mountain or camped away from civilization? If you did, you probably know there is no reception whatsoever there. So in an eventual emergency, you are completely stranded. However, if you have an iPhone 14 and you find yourself in such a situation, you can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Brand new OnePlus 11 Pro design leaks early with Alert Slider rerun
It may be still 2022, but the early OnePlus 11 Pro prototype of a phone scheduled for 2023 release are already making cameos at the OnePlus design desks and hence it's time for. Steve Hammerstoffer of OnLeaks fame to extract the schematics upon which these are based. OnePlus 11 Pro...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro 48MP camera samples: Magical optical zoom to finally take on Galaxy S22 Ultra?
Perhaps for the first time since 2017, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s brand new camera system surprisingly isn’t the main focus of Apple’s brand new premium flagship phones, and that’s all thanks to something called… “Dynamic Island”. What a time to be alive!
Phone Arena
Samsung's insane new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal STARTS with an instant $750 discount
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan obsessed with getting the best possible early deal on the hot new 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, don't worry, we can totally relate to that sentiment. But what if you were to snub the two Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouses in favor of the older and slightly less potent Z Fold 3?
Phone Arena
Storage configurations and shipping dates of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leak
With the iPhone 14 launch event already behind us, it is time for Android to strike back. And who better to deliver the blow than Google itself. In less than a month, on October 6th, the tech giant will unveil its Pixel 7 lineup. The smartphones will be powered by the Tensor G2, a 4nm SoC that hopes to rival Apple’s A16 chipset. Given that Google first teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro quite a while back (in May, at Google I/O), we already know quite a bit about the two smartphones.
Phone Arena
Apple secures a patent for a self-healing display, possibly for a future foldable iPhone
Many people regard foldables as the next frontier in the smartphone world. However, what is often left unacknowledged is that, at least for now, this horizon is reserved solely for the Android side of the market. Nevertheless, this seems likely to change in the foreseeable future. Apple has reportedly acquired...
Phone Arena
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Even though (or precisely because) Samsung has a whole bunch of names on our latest comprehensive list of the best phones money can buy, the early 2022-released Galaxy S21 FE is not among them. But that doesn't mean you should avoid this belated Snapdragon 888 powerhouse at all costs. In...
Phone Arena
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
As incredibly generous as Samsung and Best Buy have been with super-early adopters of arguably the greatest foldable device in the world right now, one thing bargain hunters couldn't get before today was any sort of Galaxy Z Fold 4 discount with no strings attached. But that's where Amazon comes...
Phone Arena
Google consolidates its efforts and pulls the plug on the Pixelbook
Chromebooks are in a weird spot right now. These devices often adopt a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet form factor, but come equipped with an OS that is inherently limited and more similar to Android than to something like Windows/MacOS. In fact, chromebooks are so strange that even Google itself, once a main...
Phone Arena
The Pixel 7 Pro could have a maximum of 256GB of internal storage (at least in the EU)
September has always had a special place in tech enthusiasts’ hearts and calendars as it invariably marks the release of a new iPhone. But with the iPhone 14 almost upon us (general availability is expected to begin on September 16th), some are already looking forward to the next big thing.
Phone Arena
Google announces a bunch of lock screen widgets for iPhones with iOS 16
Google today announced the release of its own iOS 16 lock screen widgets, which will make use of Apple's new redesigned lock screen that came with iOS 16. The new set of widgets let you quickly start a Google Chrome search, see your new mails in Gmail, access Google Drive, Google Maps, and so much more. Let's explore all the new widgets.
Phone Arena
Latest Android beta reveals possible future Pixel features like Clear Calling, Spatial Audio
Tweets disseminated by Esper's Mishaal Rahman and developer Kuba Wojciechowski mention that based on data discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta release (for the December Pixel Feature Drop), Googlemight be working on a foldable device previously unknown (which means it would be another foldable besides the Pixel Fold/Notepad). The pair also mention that Google is possibly working on a Pixel Tablet Pro, which would be a premium version of the tablet coming next year.
Phone Arena
Amazon's newest low-cost Kindle is thin, light, sharp, fast, and... affordable
Because they can only do so many things, e-book readers are generally not refreshed quite as often as full-featured tablets, let alone your everyday Android smartphone. Amazon's always popular entry-level Kindle, for instance, got a sleek new design all the way back in 2016 and a nice and cool front light in 2019, which made many of the company's hardcore fans expect another upgrade this year.
Comments / 0