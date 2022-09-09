Read full article on original website
Related
1 Died, 3 Injured In A Fatal Car Crash In Fenton (Tyrone Township, MI)
Deputies reported a two-car crash in Fenton on Friday around 6:30 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro crashed with a Chevrolet Silverado during an [..]
Suspect arrested for allegedly beating elderly man on trail in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police said an elderly man was hospitalized on Monday after being assaulted on a trail, Ionia County sheriff’s deputies said. One suspect is in custody, but remains unnamed as an investigation continues into the reported assault on Monday, Sept. 12. The victim reported the...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
recordpatriot.com
Stepbrother, 14, charged as an adult in killing of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in Saginaw. Jameion Peterson, the juvenile suspect, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Aug. 31, and is being charged as an adult, Saginaw County Court records showed. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
1 woman killed, 2 injured in Livingston Co. crash
Michigan State Police with the Brighton Post are investigating the cause of a crash that killed one woman and injured two others.
recordpatriot.com
Auburn man arrested for breaking into convenience store
A 40-year-old Auburn man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after reportedly breaking into a convenience store that morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Friday troopers for the Michigan State Police responded to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo's Refresh Shop, located at 401 Midland St., according to MSP in a recent press release.
Man testifies he saw close friend gunned down in Saginaw after being shot himself
SAGINAW, MI — On a spring evening on Saginaw’s West Side, some friends were conversing when two strangers approached. After a brief discussion, one of the strangers opened fire with a handgun, killing one man and wounding another. Such was the account shared by the surviving victim during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
Kent County sheriff’s deputy fired after off-duty incident near Lansing
KENT COUNTY, MI -- A Kent County sheriff’s deputy has been fired because of a “criminal incident” that happened in Ingham County while he was off-duty, Kent County sheriff’s administrators said. Marcelo Aranda was involved in an off-duty incident about three weeks ago, sheriff’s officials said....
thelivingstonpost.com
Cops say high-speed road rage incident led to rollover crash on U.S. 23
A high-speed road rage incident on northbound U.S. 23 Friday caused one vehicle to roll over north of White Lake Road in Tyrone Township, sending its driver to the hospital in stable condition. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, three vehicles were involved in a road...
wsgw.com
Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash
A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd. and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kochville Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that shut down a roadway in Kochville Township. The crash happened on Mackinaw road near Pierce road around 9:00 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
abc12.com
Northbound I-75 closing entirely Tuesday night in Arenac County
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers heading north on I-75 through Arenac County will have to find a different route on Tuesday night. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all northbound lanes of I-75 at Lincoln Road from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews install new bridge beams.
kisswtlz.com
Retired Saginaw Police K9 Passes Away
Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning. The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from August 2011 until his retirement in February 2019.
Missing woman found dead in Howell home
HOWELL, MI -- A woman reported missing last weekend has been found dead in the City of Howell, police said. At about 8:35 a.m. Sept. 9, the body of Kelly Michelle Dorsey was found by police in a Howell home. The Howell Police Department, with assistance from the Livingston County...
Open Letter to M-Dot & Genesee County Road Commission on behalf of Grand Blanc & Flint, Michigan
Traffic Lights are supposed to be timed/synced for maximum traffic flow. While I'm not a civil engineer by trade, I am a nerd-enough to have googled how easy it is to fix traffic signal timing. (Apparently there's a giant gray/silver box associated with every placement and possibly communication devices between lights & intersections to keep everything in sync.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Huron County DTF arrests 2, seizes $4000 worth of drugs
With two search warrants in hand, the Huron County Drug Task Force closed an investigation this past Thursday, September 8, arresting two men on multiple drug related charges. Officers visited the Sebewaing home of Randal D. Nitz, age 56, and the Unionville home of 46-year-old Aron E. Kemp, finding a trove of cash, surveillance equipment, several air-guns, scales, and packaging materials, as well as $4000 worth of meth and cocaine between the two locations.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 semi trucks, minivan on congested highway in Livingston County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving three semi trucks and a minivan on a congested stretch of highway in Livingston County, officials said. The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23...
abc12.com
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
MLive
50K+
Followers
51K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 3