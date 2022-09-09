ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Stepbrother, 14, charged as an adult in killing of 10-year-old Saginaw girl

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in Saginaw. Jameion Peterson, the juvenile suspect, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Aug. 31, and is being charged as an adult, Saginaw County Court records showed. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.
SAGINAW, MI
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
MASON, MI
Auburn man arrested for breaking into convenience store

A 40-year-old Auburn man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after reportedly breaking into a convenience store that morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Friday troopers for the Michigan State Police responded to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo's Refresh Shop, located at 401 Midland St., according to MSP in a recent press release.
AUBURN, MI
Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash

A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd. and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Northbound I-75 closing entirely Tuesday night in Arenac County

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers heading north on I-75 through Arenac County will have to find a different route on Tuesday night. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all northbound lanes of I-75 at Lincoln Road from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews install new bridge beams.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
Retired Saginaw Police K9 Passes Away

Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning. The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from August 2011 until his retirement in February 2019.
SAGINAW, MI
Missing woman found dead in Howell home

HOWELL, MI -- A woman reported missing last weekend has been found dead in the City of Howell, police said. At about 8:35 a.m. Sept. 9, the body of Kelly Michelle Dorsey was found by police in a Howell home. The Howell Police Department, with assistance from the Livingston County...
HOWELL, MI
Huron County DTF arrests 2, seizes $4000 worth of drugs

With two search warrants in hand, the Huron County Drug Task Force closed an investigation this past Thursday, September 8, arresting two men on multiple drug related charges. Officers visited the Sebewaing home of Randal D. Nitz, age 56, and the Unionville home of 46-year-old Aron E. Kemp, finding a trove of cash, surveillance equipment, several air-guns, scales, and packaging materials, as well as $4000 worth of meth and cocaine between the two locations.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
BAY CITY, MI
