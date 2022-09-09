Abortion debate comes to the State Senate floor

After two days of impassioned special session debate, South Carolina's abortion law remains largely unchanged despite the state Senate's conservative majority.

On paper Republicans had the votes to pass the a no-exceptions abortion ban but Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened to filibuster. Supporters of the ban were two votes short of of being able to shut off a filibuster. Davis was joined by the three female Republicans.

A fifth GOP colleague and all of the senate Democrats voted to turn down the proposed ban. Senators did pass a few changes to the existing six-week restriction, including cutting the time that victims of rape and incest can seek an abortion from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks and requiring that DNA from the aborted fetus be collected as evidence for police.

Gov. Henry McMaster,, thought the Senate version struck an appropriate balance, governor's spokesman Brian Symmes said. “It is the governor’s hope that the House and Senate will soon come to an agreement and send a bill to his desk for signature,” Symmes said.