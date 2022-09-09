ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Anthony Volpe homers twice Thursday as Triple-A hot streak continues

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FMly_0hoaMI7o00

The Yankees are painfully shorthanded with a crowded IL, which was highlighted by Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting cleanup in Thursday night’s loss to the Twins.

Perhaps another infield prospect could be of use?

Top prospect Anthony Volpe has caught fire since being promoted to Triple-A, highlighted by a two-homer night on Thursday, one to dead center and one to the opposite field. Volpe is batting .440 with a 1.260 OPS in the 28 plate appearances he has logged since joining Scranton, which came after posting an .820 OPS in Double-A this season.

The Yankees will likely continue to be patient and cautious with their coveted prospect, who they value to the point where they declined to be serious bidders for one of the many high-profile free agent shortstops that were available this past offseason. So it’ unlikely that Volpe will see any big-league action this year, but he clearly isn’t having much issue handling Triple-A pitching despite only being with the club for a week.

